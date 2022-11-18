Gary Trent Jr. an option for Warriors?

The Warriors also could look to move Wiseman for general depth, which is a need for a team that ranks last in the NBA in bench net rating (minus-7.2). The likes of Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr., Utah’s Malik Beasley or Memphis’ Dillon Brooks would be ideal, though the Warriors might have to give up too much (some combination of Donte DiVincenzo, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) to make salaries match for a deal to work. Knowing what a good fit Gary Payton II was before leaving for a payday in Portland this summer, the Warriors even could look to swap Wiseman to the Blazers to bring him back.
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Banton gets the start in place of the injured Gary Trent Jr. He joins a returning Fred VanVleet in the Raptors backcourt with Thad Young remaining in the starting five with Pascal Siakam also still out. – 7:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Otto Porter is day to day with a dislocated toe with more testing to go. – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent (hip) is out, Otto Porter (toe) is out. Fred VanVleet is back. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gary Trent Jr. out and Fred VanVleet in tonight for Raptors vs. Heat. – 5:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro for Heat tonight. Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa are out, with Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet questionable. – 1:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors: Fred VanVleet (illness) & Gary Trent Jr. (hip soreness) are questionable vs. Heat on Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. (toe dislocation on left foot), Siakam (groin) and Achiuwa (ankle) are out. Seems like Dowtin Jr. will stay with Raptors & Justin Champagnie is available. – 4:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Raptors injury report for tomorrow vs. Heat:
OUT:
Precious Achiuwa -Right Ankle; Sprain
Ron Harper Jr – G League
Otto Porter Jr -Left foot, toe dislocation
Pascal Siakam -Right Adductor; Strain
QUESTIONABLE:
Fred VanVleet -Non-COVID Illness
Gary Trent Jr. — Right Hip; Soreness – 1:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Raptors injury report for Wednesday vs. visiting Heat:
Precious Achiuwa, Out, ankle sprain
Ron Harper Jr., Out, G League
Otto Porter Jr., Out , toe dislocation
Pascal Siakam, Out, adductor strain
Gary Trent Jr., Questionable, hip soreness
Fred VanVleet, Questionable, Illness – 1:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) and Gary Trent (hip soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami. Otto Porter Jr. is out with a toe dislocation, joining Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. Jeff Dowtin and Justin Champagnie available from Raptors 905. – 1:36 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Via Raptors PR:
For Nov. 16 v MIA:
OUT:
Precious Achiuwa – Right Ankle; Sprain
Ron Harper Jr – G League
Otto Porter Jr -Left foot, toe dislocation
Pascal Siakam – Right Adductor; Strain
QUESTIONABLE:
Fred VanVleet – Non-COVID Illness
Gary Trent Jr. — Right Hip; Soreness – 1:35 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable to play tomorrow. Otto Porter Jr. is out with a left toe injury. Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa, of course, out too – 1:32 PM
Gary Payton II has yet to play this season while recovering from offseason core muscle surgery. But he is close to returning, according to coach Chauncey Billups. “He’s still progressing,” Billups said Monday following practice. “Not ready to play yet. He’s doing more and more. I don’t have a time line.” -via Oregonian / November 15, 2022
Grant is averaging 20.6 points and a career-high 46% from 3. The Trail Blazers are 5-2 when the forward scores 20-plus points this season. He is eligible to sign a four-year, $112.7 million extension starting on Jan. 7. And remember the Robert Covington and Norman Powell trade to the LA Clippers that was perceived as a salary dump? That trade added depth with the inclusion of the versatile Justise Winslow. More importantly, it allowed Portland to sign Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Payton II and still stay below the luxury tax. Six months later, Portland finds itself with a 9-3 record and a top-10 defense. -via ESPN / November 15, 2022
Ira Winderman: Gary Trent Jr. out and Fred VanVleet in tonight for Raptors vs. Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 16, 2022
Ryan Wolstat: Nick Nurse say VanVleet and Trent day to day. Birch will play. -via Twitter @WolstatSun / November 14, 2022
Vivek Jacob: Gary Trent Jr won’t play tonight due to right hip soreness -via Twitter @vivekmjacob / November 14, 2022
