Gary Trent Jr. an option for Warriors?

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are both questionable to play tomorrow. Otto Porter Jr. is out with a left toe injury. Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa, of course, out too – 1:32 PM

Fred VanVleet (non-COVID illness) and Gary Trent (hip soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Miami. Otto Porter Jr. is out with a toe dislocation, joining Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa. Jeff Dowtin and Justin Champagnie available from Raptors 905. – 1:36 PM

Per Raptors: Fred VanVleet (illness) & Gary Trent Jr. (hip soreness) are questionable vs. Heat on Wednesday. Otto Porter Jr. (toe dislocation on left foot), Siakam (groin) and Achiuwa (ankle) are out. Seems like Dowtin Jr. will stay with Raptors & Justin Champagnie is available. – 4:10 PM

No Bam Adebayo or Tyler Herro for Heat tonight. Pascal Siakam, Otto Porter Jr., Precious Achiuwa are out, with Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet questionable. – 1:11 PM

Fred VanVleet will return to the lineup. Gary Trent Jr. is out. Otto Porter is day to day with a dislocated toe with more testing to go. – 5:47 PM

Banton gets the start in place of the injured Gary Trent Jr. He joins a returning Fred VanVleet in the Raptors backcourt with Thad Young remaining in the starting five with Pascal Siakam also still out. – 7:06 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.