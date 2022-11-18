Hornets 51, Cavaliers 62: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (4-12) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 51, Cleveland Cavaliers 62 (Q3 08:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Back-to-back poor turnovers and back-to-back Hornets buckets. Timeout #Cavs just 1:26 into the second half. – 8:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
We’ve got a J.B. Bickerstaff timeout less than 90 seconds into the third quarter after Gordon Hayward makes an open corner 3-pointer. #Cavs are up 60-51. Turned the ball over twice in their first three possessions. – 8:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 58-46. Cavs shot 23 of 38 (60.5%) from the field and 2 of 10 (20%) from 3. They have 9 assists on 23 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell: 18 pts, 2 assists
Darius Garland: 16 pts
Jarrett Allen: 10 pts, 5 rebounds
Evan Mobley: 9 pts, 9 rebounds – 8:49 PM
At the end of the first half, #Cavs lead 58-46. Cavs shot 23 of 38 (60.5%) from the field and 2 of 10 (20%) from 3. They have 9 assists on 23 made shots.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kai throws it down 💥
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Hornets 58-46 at halftime. Donovan Mitchell has 18, Darius Garland has 16, Jarrett Allen has 10, and Evan Mobley has nine points and nine boards. Best half the Cavs have played defensively in a couple of weeks. – 8:39 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combine for 34 points in the first half, as Cavs grab a 58-46 lead over Charlotte – 8:39 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Did Mason Plumlee switch hands? He is now shooting free throws lefty? – 8:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG with the floater!
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nick SWAT ✋
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro checks in with just over five minutes left in the second quarter. He’s in for Lamar Stevens, who just picked up his third foul. – 8:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Hornets have cut into the lead for the #Cavs. Cleveland has led by as many as 14, but it’s down to 35-27. Nick Richards has had a pretty big impact for Charlotte since checking in. – 8:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Alley OOP
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Evan Mobley has outrebounded Charlotte Hornets 8-5 after first quarter – 8:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs doubled up the Hornets in the first quarter, lead 28-14. What defensive slippage? – 8:07 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Better opening quarter for the #Cavs. They lead the Hornets 28-14. Cavs shooting 12 of 18 from the field (66.7%) and 1 of 4 from 3 (25%).
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs have jumped all over Charlotte 28-14 after one quarter. Cavs shooting 66.7 % from field. Donovan Mitchell has 11 points and Evan Mobley 8 rebounds. – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the #Hornets 28-14 after the first quarter. The defensive effort was much improved from what it had been lately for Cleveland. – 8:06 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen: Difference-maker. Just night and day when it comes to how they play with and without him. Does so much stuff that impacts winning. – 8:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
4-4 FG for 🕷️
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome back @Gordon Hayward!
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have played eight guys so far tonight with 3:46 left in the first quarter. All starters have subbed out. Garland is in on his second run, and Mobley was at the scorers table prior to timeout to check back in. – 7:58 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F/C Evan Mobley had a big impact in first quarter, yet didn’t score. He pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 3 assists. – 7:57 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Knock down the 3⃣
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Evan Mobley has three first quarter assists tonight and all three have been passes to Jarrett Allen. Cavs are up 17-10 here. – 7:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
As part of the new rotation, #Cavs Caris LeVert replaces Darius Garland after the first stoppage. – 7:53 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Caris LeVert is the first guy off the bench tonight. He’s in for Darius Garland. – 7:52 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That was really nice isolation defense by Jarrett Allen on Terry Rozier. Allen is among the best big guys in the league in that situation. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland mentioned at shootaround this morning he was planning on starting to pick up opposing guards full-court on defense since teams have been doing it against him and Donovan Mitchell. He’s true to his word so far tonight, defending Terry Rozier. – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
To all in the United States military past and present, we honor and thank you.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs underway against the #Hornets as they look to snap their five-game losing streak. – 7:42 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are wearing their wine uniforms tonight and the #Hornets are wearing their teal pinstripe uniforms.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Watching Ricky Rubio drain 3 after 3 in pregame drills. He might be weeks away from playing – 7:18 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Starting lineup for Cavs: Stevens, Mobley, Allen, Mitchell and Garland. It appears as if Caris LeVert is coming off bench. – 7:16 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Ricky Rubio continues to work his way back for the Cavaliers after ACL surgery last season. pic.twitter.com/vprhdc7XIy – 7:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Gordon Hayward is available for the Hornets tonight vs. the #Cavs. – 7:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at CLE
Gordon Hayward is now available.
Dennis Smith Jr. (L Ankle Sprain) is doubtful.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Mark Williams (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Evan Mobley
Jalen Brunson
Andrew Wiggins
Jaden McDaniels
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here they come…
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Supporting the @Cleveland Cavaliers Bow Tie initiative tonight! The Cavaliers & Gilbert family continue to raise awareness for NF in support of Nick Gilbert & we are happy to support as well! All broadcasters will be donning bow ties tonight!
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs officially starting Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen tonight against the Hornets. – 6:51 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Jarrett Allen is back in the starting lineup as the Cavaliers get ready to face the Hornets on @BallySportsCLE.
Lamar Stevens remains in the starting lineup, and Caris LeVert will come off the bench.
Your #Cavs starters:
Garland
Mitchell
Stevens
E. Mobley
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are making a change to their starting lineup tonight, sources confirmed to @TheAthletic. They will start Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs new starting lineup for tonight and the foreseeable future, with Lamar Stevens replacing Caris LeVert, has played a grand total of zero minutes together this season. But Cavs want to get a good look at it and evaluate it, sources say
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen WILL PLAY tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joining us at @RMFieldHouse?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that there was an infection in Dean Wade’s knee and that he is on antibiotics.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Dean Wade has an infection in his knee and is taking antibiotics. “It’s a matter of when the medicine sets in,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. – 6:00 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade is now listed as OUT with knee soreness on the 5:30 pm injury report for tonight’s game against the Hornets. – 5:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade is OUT tonight. Will be his fourth straight missed game because of right knee soreness. – 5:35 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs C Jarrett Allen (illness, not COVID) is questionable for tonight’s game and F Dean Wade (knee) is doubtful. – 5:22 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Did Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney really just say that the best options instead of Wiseman in the 2020 draft for GSW were Pat Williams, Okoro and Okongwu?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
James Plowright @British_Buzz
LeBron James in the Redeem Team documentary
“I’ve always gotten the best out of myself when playing for someone who holds everyone accountable”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Charlotte Hornets have upgraded Gordon Hayward’s status from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Cavs. Hayward has missed Charlotte’s last eight games dealing with a shoulder contusion. – 3:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Bl🚫cked by the big man 💪
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Lunch time, Game Day Notes time 🍽 — #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/f5Va9w9rGp – 1:30 PM
