Ja Morant to Charles Barkley: Nobody can tell me what I do or don't besides my teammates

“The next evolution for Ja is he’s got to make players around him better,” Charles Barkley said. “I don’t think he’s added that to his game yet.” Barkley’s comments were noticed by Morant’s teammates, who defended their point guard after practice on Thursday. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins called Barkley’s comments “nonsense.” “I’m one of the dudes who feel like I’m directly a much better player playing with Ja,” Brandon Clarke said. “I can for sure vouch it’s a lot easier playing with him.” Morant responded Tuesday night to Barkley’s comments by tweeting, “kneepads.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / November 17, 2022