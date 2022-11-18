Jimmy Butler to return to Miami amidst Heat road trip, out at least three more games

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Btw:
Not only is Jimmy Butler out tonight, but also the two games after to finish out this trip
Yes I’m bringing the good news – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So counting tonight, Sunday and Monday, it will be five games without Jimmy Butler through the first 18. – 5:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday, which means he would miss the rest of the trip. – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday and miss rest of trip. – 5:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The six players definitively out for the Heat tonight are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin remain questionable. – 3:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined by knee soreness amid team’s rash of injuries, absences sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So no Butler or Herro tonight against Wizards, and likely no Bam Adebayo, either. So could be a starting lineup of Jovic, Martin, Cain, Strus and Lowry. – 12:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat injury list grows longer with Jimmy Butler ruled out vs. Wizards. Who’s in and who’s out tonight for Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness), Caleb Martin (knee) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are all listed as questionable. – 12:28 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Me and my Miami Matchups notes when the Jimmy Butler news hits pic.twitter.com/UfE3Nv3Okn – 11:19 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Jimmy Butler now ruled out tonight
Tyler Herro also out
Bam Adebayo very likely to be out
Well this should be a good time – 11:18 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Stomach/non-COVID illness now listed as the reason why Dewayne Dedmon has been listed as questionable for tonight. Dedmon has also been battling plantar fasciitis. Jimmy Butler formally listed as out because of right knee soreness. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game because of knee soreness. Spoelstra adds that Martin and Dedmon are more likely to play tonight than Adebayo. Heat’s injury issues continue. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022
Christos Tsaltas: Bam Adebayo on Butler’s block on Booker: “That was an unbelievable block” #HEATCulture -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / November 15, 2022
