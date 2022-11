Jimmy Butler to return to Miami amidst Heat road trip, out at least three more games

Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game because of knee soreness . Spoelstra adds that Martin and Dedmon are more likely to play tonight than Adebayo. Heat’s injury issues continue. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022

So Jimmy Butler now ruled out tonightTyler Herro also outBam Adebayo very likely to be outWell this should be a good time – 11:18 AM

Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness), Caleb Martin (knee) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are all listed as questionable. – 12:28 PM

NEW: Heat injury list grows longer with Jimmy Butler ruled out vs. Wizards. Who’s in and who’s out tonight for Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined by knee soreness amid team’s rash of injuries, absences sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So no Butler or Herro tonight against Wizards, and likely no Bam Adebayo, either. So could be a starting lineup of Jovic, Martin, Cain, Strus and Lowry. – 12:30 PM

The six players definitively out for the Heat tonight are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin remain questionable. – 3:08 PM

Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday, which means he would miss the rest of the trip. – 5:18 PM

So counting tonight, Sunday and Monday, it will be five games without Jimmy Butler through the first 18. – 5:27 PM

Btw:Not only is Jimmy Butler out tonight, but also the two games after to finish out this tripYes I’m bringing the good news – 5:43 PM

