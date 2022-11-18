Kevin Durant becomes 19th player to reach 26,000 career points

Clutch Points: Congratulations to Kevin Durant on becoming the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/8St73cvEIw
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Royce O’Neal’s triple double (11p, 10r, 11a) helps lift BKN to a strong road win vs. POR. Ben Simmons had his best game as a Net (15p, 13r, 7a; 3-4 FTs late in 4th). Kevin Durant was tremendous (35p on 22 shots, 8r) as Nets head home to face MEM w/Kyrie Irving returning to team. – 8:47 AM
Royce O’Neal’s triple double (11p, 10r, 11a) helps lift BKN to a strong road win vs. POR. Ben Simmons had his best game as a Net (15p, 13r, 7a; 3-4 FTs late in 4th). Kevin Durant was tremendous (35p on 22 shots, 8r) as Nets head home to face MEM w/Kyrie Irving returning to team. – 8:47 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM
Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jusuf Nurkic expressed his feelings about Kevin Durant’s size 😅
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/zhgSyDKQap – 1:12 AM
Jusuf Nurkic expressed his feelings about Kevin Durant’s size 😅
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/zhgSyDKQap – 1:12 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe: “I looked up to KD growing up. So guarding him is like, ‘Welcome to the NBA.’ For real.” – 1:08 AM
Shaedon Sharpe: “I looked up to KD growing up. So guarding him is like, ‘Welcome to the NBA.’ For real.” – 1:08 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.
Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM
Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.
Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM
Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.
KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.
His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM
That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.
KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.
His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Best win of the season for the Nets.
KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM
Best win of the season for the Nets.
KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.
O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM
Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.
O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM
Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM
Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM
Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM
Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM
Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:
16 — MJ in 1988-89
16 — KD this season
The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM
Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:
16 — MJ in 1988-89
16 — KD this season
The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Moving on up 📈
Kevin Durant becomes the 19th player to reach 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/kDcZnyXa45 – 11:53 PM
Moving on up 📈
Kevin Durant becomes the 19th player to reach 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/kDcZnyXa45 – 11:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.
Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM
Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.
Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM
Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: After my new colleague’s (@Chris Haynes ) excellent interview with Kevin Durant @BleacherReport – I thought through the “what if KD asks for a trade again?” question with how I’d see that market shaking out: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 11:41 PM
ICYMI: After my new colleague’s (@Chris Haynes ) excellent interview with Kevin Durant @BleacherReport – I thought through the “what if KD asks for a trade again?” question with how I’d see that market shaking out: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 11:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.
Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM
Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.
Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Most isolations per game, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.7 isos/game, 54.2 eFG%
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7, 52.1%
3. Pascal Siakam: 11.7, 53.6%
4. James Harden: 10.7, 52%
5. Joel Embiid: 10.3, 58.6%
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10.1, 44.5%
7. Kevin Durant: 9.3, 58.1% pic.twitter.com/Seauc1IJ4f – 3:14 PM
Most isolations per game, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.7 isos/game, 54.2 eFG%
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7, 52.1%
3. Pascal Siakam: 11.7, 53.6%
4. James Harden: 10.7, 52%
5. Joel Embiid: 10.3, 58.6%
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10.1, 44.5%
7. Kevin Durant: 9.3, 58.1% pic.twitter.com/Seauc1IJ4f – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/sH7eY0SSrV – 3:00 PM
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/sH7eY0SSrV – 3:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Jalen Green
DeMar DeRozan
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/c9q0AYDKuv – 1:43 PM
Top 4:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Jalen Green
DeMar DeRozan
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/c9q0AYDKuv – 1:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets – 1:42 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets – 1:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M – 1:28 PM
Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M – 1:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai this season:
More PPG than
— Tatum
— Giannis
— Durant
More SPG than
— Holiday
— Butler
— Dort
More BPG than
— Capela
— Allen
— Giannis
Doing it on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/aJHFllLb14 – 10:58 AM
Shai this season:
More PPG than
— Tatum
— Giannis
— Durant
More SPG than
— Holiday
— Butler
— Dort
More BPG than
— Capela
— Allen
— Giannis
Doing it on both ends of the floor. pic.twitter.com/aJHFllLb14 – 10:58 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
NBA’s top 2-man lineups (minimum: 100 minutes played):
1. Jayson Tatum/Sam Hauser +29.9
2. Luke Kornet/Sam Hauser +29.2
3. Kevin Durant/Cam Thomas +28.6
Hauser is an NBA best +24.0 net rating this season (minimum: 15.0 MPG). And no one is within 5 points of him. – 10:27 AM
NBA’s top 2-man lineups (minimum: 100 minutes played):
1. Jayson Tatum/Sam Hauser +29.9
2. Luke Kornet/Sam Hauser +29.2
3. Kevin Durant/Cam Thomas +28.6
Hauser is an NBA best +24.0 net rating this season (minimum: 15.0 MPG). And no one is within 5 points of him. – 10:27 AM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Would the @Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant in-season? It hasn’t come to that yet, according to NBA execs … but if it did, where do they see him landing?
At @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 9:47 AM
Would the @Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant in-season? It hasn’t come to that yet, according to NBA execs … but if it did, where do they see him landing?
At @HeavyOnSports
heavy.com/sports/brookly… – 9:47 AM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: KD on Simmons: “Incredible. I’m just happy for him because he’s been trying to get his form back, trying to figure his rhythm out. Tonight I think he did a good job just talking up, commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was incredible.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 18, 2022
StatMuse: KD tonight: 35 PTS 8 REB 13-22 FG Averaging 30/8/6 on 54 FG% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p78AB9ZWd2 -via Twitter @statmuse / November 18, 2022
Brian Lewis: KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The last player with 17 straight was Rick Barry with 25 in a row in 1966-67. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.