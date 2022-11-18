HoopsHype: Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving returning: “We’re all looking forward to it. We’re playing a different brand of basketball than we were when he left. I know Coach is looking forward to adding just another weapon.” pic.twitter.com/lAVPiBwl8P
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
Source: Twitter @hoopshype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @NBATV hit on how the Kevin Durant @BleacherReport interview came about, his demeanor, and what I took from our conversation. pic.twitter.com/dpCQekhUiB – 11:22 AM
My @NBATV hit on how the Kevin Durant @BleacherReport interview came about, his demeanor, and what I took from our conversation. pic.twitter.com/dpCQekhUiB – 11:22 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Another interesting piece on Ja Morant’s looming signature shoe by @Damichael Cole. How Morant stands to gain from Kyrie Irving’s Nike conflict. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:13 AM
Another interesting piece on Ja Morant’s looming signature shoe by @Damichael Cole. How Morant stands to gain from Kyrie Irving’s Nike conflict. commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 11:13 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving became one of the most admirable stars on and off the floor after his signature shoe. Ja Morant is positioned to take a similar jump.
How Ja Morant is positioned to take the baton as one of Nike basketball’s leading faces.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:12 AM
Kyrie Irving became one of the most admirable stars on and off the floor after his signature shoe. Ja Morant is positioned to take a similar jump.
How Ja Morant is positioned to take the baton as one of Nike basketball’s leading faces.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:12 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few notes on Kyrie Irving, who is likely to return from a team-issued suspension on Sunday and unlikely to be required to donate $500,000 as a stipulation for his return: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 9:58 AM
A few notes on Kyrie Irving, who is likely to return from a team-issued suspension on Sunday and unlikely to be required to donate $500,000 as a stipulation for his return: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 9:58 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving returning: “We’re all looking forward to it. We’re playing a different brand of basketball than we were when he left. I know Coach is looking forward to adding just another weapon.” pic.twitter.com/lAVPiBwl8P – 9:45 AM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving returning: “We’re all looking forward to it. We’re playing a different brand of basketball than we were when he left. I know Coach is looking forward to adding just another weapon.” pic.twitter.com/lAVPiBwl8P – 9:45 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Royce O’Neal’s triple double (11p, 10r, 11a) helps lift BKN to a strong road win vs. POR. Ben Simmons had his best game as a Net (15p, 13r, 7a; 3-4 FTs late in 4th). Kevin Durant was tremendous (35p on 22 shots, 8r) as Nets head home to face MEM w/Kyrie Irving returning to team. – 8:47 AM
Royce O’Neal’s triple double (11p, 10r, 11a) helps lift BKN to a strong road win vs. POR. Ben Simmons had his best game as a Net (15p, 13r, 7a; 3-4 FTs late in 4th). Kevin Durant was tremendous (35p on 22 shots, 8r) as Nets head home to face MEM w/Kyrie Irving returning to team. – 8:47 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets guard Kyrie Irving set to return from suspension Sunday against Memphis nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 7:37 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets guard Kyrie Irving set to return from suspension Sunday against Memphis nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 7:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving to make #Nets return on Sunday after suspension nypost.com/2022/11/18/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
Kyrie Irving to make #Nets return on Sunday after suspension nypost.com/2022/11/18/kyr… via @nypostsports – 2:48 AM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM
Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jusuf Nurkic expressed his feelings about Kevin Durant’s size 😅
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/zhgSyDKQap – 1:12 AM
Jusuf Nurkic expressed his feelings about Kevin Durant’s size 😅
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/zhgSyDKQap – 1:12 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Shaedon Sharpe: “I looked up to KD growing up. So guarding him is like, ‘Welcome to the NBA.’ For real.” – 1:08 AM
Shaedon Sharpe: “I looked up to KD growing up. So guarding him is like, ‘Welcome to the NBA.’ For real.” – 1:08 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.
Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM
Simmons, Yuta, KD frontline was overwhelming Portland’s offense down the stretch.
Some really impressive defensive possessions that I can’t wait to dive into. – 1:00 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM
Kevin Durant is fired up after Brooklyn closes out the road trip with a gritty win. pic.twitter.com/wJ2cgeJjpS – 12:56 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.
KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.
His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM
That’s the kind of win that goes a long way towards Kevin Durant’s trust in his teammates.
KD had a bad offensive foul, missed FT, atrocious foul on Nurkic, and missed game-winner.
His teammates picked him up big time. Everyone needs that sometimes. – 12:47 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD tonight:
35 PTS
8 REB
13-22 FG
Averaging 30/8/6 on 54 FG% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p78AB9ZWd2 – 12:44 AM
KD tonight:
35 PTS
8 REB
13-22 FG
Averaging 30/8/6 on 54 FG% in his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/p78AB9ZWd2 – 12:44 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
These are the kind of wins Brooklyn needs to get for management to be able to confidently invest future assets to improve.
Not one or two. They need to string a bunch together.
Kyrie coming back, Ben improving. We’ll see. – 12:42 AM
These are the kind of wins Brooklyn needs to get for management to be able to confidently invest future assets to improve.
Not one or two. They need to string a bunch together.
Kyrie coming back, Ben improving. We’ll see. – 12:42 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We’ll see if they can stay consistent. Ben needs to maintain this level of aggressiveness & they need to stay trusting role players like Yuta.
… Kyrie back Sunday too. – 12:41 AM
We’ll see if they can stay consistent. Ben needs to maintain this level of aggressiveness & they need to stay trusting role players like Yuta.
… Kyrie back Sunday too. – 12:41 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets are 5-3 without Kyrie.
He’s back for their next game. pic.twitter.com/myFan9DmqH – 12:40 AM
Nets are 5-3 without Kyrie.
He’s back for their next game. pic.twitter.com/myFan9DmqH – 12:40 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Best win of the season for the Nets.
KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM
Best win of the season for the Nets.
KD and Simmons give Yuta a high five and a hug as the Nets’ bench celebrates together. – 12:40 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Final: Nets 109, Blazers 107
Durant: 35 pts, 13/22 shooting
Watanabe: 20 pts, 7 reb, 5/7 from 3
Simmons: 15 pts, 12 reb, 7 ast
KD carries early on. Ben Simmons plays his best game as a Net. Yuta Watanabe clutch as can be down the stretch. Royce tip-in.
Outstanding win. – 12:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale’s first triple-double comes in clutch fashion as the tip-in clinched the Nets’ win over Portland. Kyrie is set to return on Sunday. – 12:37 AM
Royce O’Neale’s first triple-double comes in clutch fashion as the tip-in clinched the Nets’ win over Portland. Kyrie is set to return on Sunday. – 12:37 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.
O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM
Royce O’Neale just tipped in a KD miss that may have just sealed a Nets win — and a triple double. A clutch play.
O’Neale has 11 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 37 minutes. – 12:36 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM
Durant misses but O’Neal gets the tip in to go with 0.7 seconds to play – 12:35 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM
Durant at the line, misses the first, so the Blazers should have a chance to at least tie this one with 14.9 seconds to play – 12:32 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM
Let’s do the poll. Would you trade Jermai Grant and Anfernee Simons for Kevin Durant straight up? – 12:31 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM
Jerami Grant just blocked a KD fadeaway. Not too often that happens. – 12:11 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM
Portland is off to a great start. But would you trade Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons straight up for Kevin Durant to become a legit contender? – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:
16 — MJ in 1988-89
16 — KD this season
The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM
Longest streak of 25-point games to start a season:
16 — MJ in 1988-89
16 — KD this season
The record is Wilt (80 in 1961-62). pic.twitter.com/ThT5SDdlGq – 12:07 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. Up next? Rick Barry who had 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The last player with 17 straight was Rick Barry with 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:54 PM
KD has 27 points, reaching 25 in all of the #Nets first 16 games. That’s the longest such run since Michael Jordan in 1988-89. The last player with 17 straight was Rick Barry with 25 in a row in 1966-67. – 11:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Moving on up 📈
Kevin Durant becomes the 19th player to reach 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/kDcZnyXa45 – 11:53 PM
Moving on up 📈
Kevin Durant becomes the 19th player to reach 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/kDcZnyXa45 – 11:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.
Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM
Two blatant missed calls from the refs on KD.
Complete momentum shifters. Awful. – 11:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM
Vaughn was standing up for KD there. KD thought he got fouled on the last possession and a couple possessions before that. He’s been chirping at ref James Williams — and instead of giving KD a tech, he gave one to Vaughn. – 11:42 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
ICYMI: After my new colleague’s (@Chris Haynes ) excellent interview with Kevin Durant @BleacherReport – I thought through the “what if KD asks for a trade again?” question with how I’d see that market shaking out: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 11:41 PM
ICYMI: After my new colleague’s (@Chris Haynes ) excellent interview with Kevin Durant @BleacherReport – I thought through the “what if KD asks for a trade again?” question with how I’d see that market shaking out: bleacherreport.com/articles/10055… – 11:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.
Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM
Two poorly timed turnovers from KD.
Ball is not bouncing the Nets way tonight. – 11:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
With that basket, Kevin Durant became the 19th player in #NBA history to score 26,000 points. #Nets – 11:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
The Nets offense when they had success of late was predicated on getting KD the ball in the mid-post.
The good teams since have made those entries very difficult. – 10:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Kevin Durant should really work with Nic Claxton on defending bigger bodies down low.
KD knows how to anchor his base and provide pretty decent resistance when he wants to. – 10:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
Nurk and ZDurant getting into it, with Nurk holding up his thumb and pointer finger (I was hoping there would be an emoji for this) as KD says his piece – 10:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
KD and Nurkic exchanging a few pleasantries heading into that time out. Joe Harris already has 10 points and has three triples. A little intensity early in this one. – 10:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Kevin Durant and Nurkic jawing. Nurkic motions telling KD he’s too little. – 10:21 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
Despite our expectations, a lineup of Sumner, Harris, O’Neale, Durant and Claxton (with a brief Seth Curry sub) leads Portland 17-10 early. – 10:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/ano… – 9:59 PM
Another report Kyrie Irving expected to return to Nets Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/17/ano… – 9:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM
After missing 8 games while suspended, Kyrie Irving is expected to play Sunday vs. Memphis after meeting requirements to return. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 9:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
On today’s @PHNX_Suns pod, we talked Eric Gordon, Cam Payne, KD and plenty more!
Listen here: https://t.co/ewVh6HiOLI pic.twitter.com/RVNpzmiRtm – 9:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM
JV confirms Kyrie return could be as soon as Sunday in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/Tkf3LDZzUi – 8:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM
Vaughn says there’s been some “positive synergy” towards Kyrie returning — possibly on Sunday vs. Memphis. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Chauncey Billups calls KD a “matchup nightmare.” Says when he misses a shot, it’s more because he just missed rather than the defense. #Nets – 8:25 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” – 8:18 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nets/Kyrie dysfunction: “It makes me thankful for our team, to be honest with you.” – 8:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
Per @Shams Charania
Nets’ G Kyrie Irving is now ‘expected’ to return from suspension on Sunday nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 6:27 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Nets at Blazers
Last time out, Brooklyn gave up 150+ to Sacramento, then Kevin Durant actually admitted he’s playing with a subpar supporting cast. Will the role players have something to prove against a solid Portland squad? pic.twitter.com/NmAtlwcZWD – 6:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
I just hate that I see the news that Kyrie is coming back and I roll my eyes and think, “wonder how long it is til he does something else despicable or calls a reporter a pawn or worse.”
I wish I didn’t think that. I wish I had more hope than that. But I don’t. – 6:10 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
Shams on Kyrie’s return:
“The Nets and league say that both sides are happy with what Irving has done throughout the process, especially given the number of community leaders he has met with.”
Adds a source said that Irving chose to go “above and beyond” what was asked of him. – 6:04 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Details at @TheAthletic on the expected reinstatement of Nets seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving on Sunday — and Irving meeting with several community leaders in the last week-plus: theathletic.com/3908221/2022/1… – 5:58 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to return to play Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 5:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM
Just In: Suspended Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is expected to be cleared to play on Sunday vs. Memphis at Barclays Center, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 5:53 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
If KD scores 25 or more tonight against Portland, he will tie the mark Michael Jordan set in 1988-89 when he opened season with 16 straight games of 25 or more. pic.twitter.com/HJDI3xGlfP – 4:50 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
On the next episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, would you enjoy a conversation outlining the reasons Kevin Durant will not play for the Warriors again? – 4:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Most isolations per game, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.7 isos/game, 54.2 eFG%
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7, 52.1%
3. Pascal Siakam: 11.7, 53.6%
4. James Harden: 10.7, 52%
5. Joel Embiid: 10.3, 58.6%
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10.1, 44.5%
7. Kevin Durant: 9.3, 58.1% pic.twitter.com/Seauc1IJ4f – 3:14 PM
Most isolations per game, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.7 isos/game, 54.2 eFG%
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 14.7, 52.1%
3. Pascal Siakam: 11.7, 53.6%
4. James Harden: 10.7, 52%
5. Joel Embiid: 10.3, 58.6%
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 10.1, 44.5%
7. Kevin Durant: 9.3, 58.1% pic.twitter.com/Seauc1IJ4f – 3:14 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/sH7eY0SSrV – 3:00 PM
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/sH7eY0SSrV – 3:00 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
KD On the news Kyrie could be back Sunday: “it’s exciting for everybody. i mean we miss KAI. we miss his presence on the floor.” pic.twitter.com/58H8gRrIBk – 2:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie: “I don’t know the details about anything that’s going. I should know I guess because I’m part of the team, but I’ve been totally focused on the road trip. Once we get back home I’m sure that stuff will figure itself out. But hopefully it’s soon.” #nets pic.twitter.com/XrRzMfwT7x – 2:16 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Jalen Green
DeMar DeRozan
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/c9q0AYDKuv – 1:43 PM
Top 4:
Kevin Durant
Steph Curry
Jalen Green
DeMar DeRozan
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/c9q0AYDKuv – 1:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets – 1:42 PM
Kevin Durant on Kyrie’s potential return: “I haven’t talked to him since we’ve been on the road trip about it, the last couple of days. But we’re looking forward to his return to the team. Definitely gonna give us a much needed spark.” #nets – 1:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
KD on possibility of Kyrie being back Sunday. “It’s exciting for everybody. We miss Ky, miss his presence on the floor.”
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since the road trip started. He said he hasn’t been in contact with Marks/Tsai about the situation. – 1:30 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M – 1:28 PM
Stephen A Smith has some interesting advice for the Warriors after their early season woes: “Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. … You can’t waste the greatness of Steph Curry.” #DubNation pic.twitter.com/oyOkvnXM4M – 1:28 PM
More on this storyline
HoopsHype: Kevin Durant on Ben Simmons: “Incredible. I’m just happy for him because he’s been trying to get his form back, trying to figure his rhythm out. I think he did a good job with just talking up, commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side.” pic.twitter.com/EhNunObTMg -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 18, 2022
Nick Friedell: KD on Simmons: “Incredible. I’m just happy for him because he’s been trying to get his form back, trying to figure his rhythm out. Tonight I think he did a good job just talking up, commanding the offense, commanding the team on the defensive side of the ball. He was incredible.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / November 18, 2022
Clutch Points: Congratulations to Kevin Durant on becoming the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points 👏 pic.twitter.com/8St73cvEIw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 18, 2022
“I really think Brooklyn would like to take a match to that thing and start over, but they really have to wait it out and see if Kyrie is different when he gets back. If he’s just Kyrie Irving the basketball player, then things could get interesting. He’s that damn good. The problem is you always seem to get something else with him. And then they still have to figure out what the hell’s going on with (Ben) Simmons. -via Heavy.com / November 18, 2022
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn says there’s been “positive synergy” regarding Kyrie Irving, adds he could be back for Memphis. #Nets #Grizzlies #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 17, 2022
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn on dropping Kyrie Irving into the mix & can they keep playing the same way: “There’s uncertainty there, for sure. My approach is the train is going to keep moving. And that train is playing hard playing together, being a team: That’s going to continue.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.