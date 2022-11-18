Knicks 13, Warriors 27: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (8-7) play against the Golden State Warriors (9-9) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
New York Knicks 13, Golden State Warriors 27 (Q1 03:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
All 10 of the Warriors’ made shots have been assisted
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Derrick Rose just drove in and collided with Klay Thompson and that’s a lot of surgeries between them and both still getting up pretty good. – 10:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Gotta love it 😎
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0kYDC8rtJy – 10:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga believes Warriors can be ‘unstoppable,’ but it starts with the young guys
https://t.co/BijHkTbwmw pic.twitter.com/QvtzWSFJuI – 10:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green in for Andrew Wiggins
So yes, J. Green is available – 10:31 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s two 3pointers to open the game give him 1,952 for his career. Moves him past JJ Redick and into 16th place on the career list, per Warriors – 10:30 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
With two first quarter threes, Klay Thompson (1,952 career threes) has passed @espn‘s J.J. Redick (1,950) for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point leaderboard. – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay passed up that last shot and found Looney cutting to the rim, then pointed at the bench as if he were saying “Ya’ll saw that?” – 10:24 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA with his lowest scoring night of the season
15 PTS
6 RBD
6 AST
1 BLK
4th road game in 6 nights.
Good news for SGA’s scoring average: 2 nights off and then the Knicks at home. – 10:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SPLASH.
@Klay Thompson has passed J.J. Redick for 16th on the NBA’s all-time made threes list ☔️ pic.twitter.com/QI2KvrOgov – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson drains b2b 3s. Chase Center goes silent when the ball is in the air, exhales and cheers.
Klay with 8 points
Warriors 12, Knicks 4, 8:49 Q1 – 10:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson drains two consecutive open 3-pointers from the same spot on the floor. Knicks call timeout. Pregame Steve Kerr said he wanted to see Thompson take more open shots and that for Thompson, once he hits a few easy ones, the tough ones become much easier. – 10:21 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not a good start for the Knicks. Losing 12-4. Curry already has five assists. He’s pumped up. Crowd juiced up. Thibodeau calls timeout. – 10:21 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson has a quick 8 points on 3/4 shooting, fueling the Warriors’ 12-4 start. – 10:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson with a quick eight-point first quarter surge. Transition layup and then two wing 3s set up by Steph Curry. – 10:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry feeds Klay Thompson for back-to-back 3-pointers. Klay has eight points in the opening 3:11.
Warriors up 12-4. – 10:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dray starting things off 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/D3NqBY4Ike – 10:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors have made 5 shots. Steph Curry has 5 assists – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaMychal Green is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Has his right wrist wrapped on the bench. Was listed as questionable. Had a right wrist injury that bothered him last year in Denver. – 10:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr weighs in on why Warriors have struggled on road mercurynews.com/2022/11/18/ste… – 10:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Fantastic pass by Aaron Wiggins. He is just a positive impact player. Josh Giddey has got it going in the second half. – 9:56 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s shot selection:
“If he’s got the ball and there is nothing there, just moving it on, the ball is going to find its way back to him, and he’ll get better shots. That’s the process that will unfold here in the next couple of weeks.” pic.twitter.com/CwEgSxP8eE – 9:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
LET’S ROCK.
Stream the game live » https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/HVBns1cFzW – 9:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Immanuel Quickley focused on helping Knicks win, shakes off trade rumors newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
JaMychal Green is now listed as questionable with right wrist soreness – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/eYvkjhWFYp – 9:38 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks starters are the usual starters — Barrett, Brunson, Reddish, Randle and Hartenstein. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Late addition to the Warriors injury report tonight: JaMychal Green is questionable with right wrist soreness. – 9:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same starting lineup for the Knicks — Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Cam Reddish, Isaiah Hartenstein. – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Love the work.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/XvrrtybA4W – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Between Isaiah Hartenstein and JaVale McGee, the last two games have been the what-could-have-been #Nuggets tour. – 9:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As I have often said, Aaron Wiggins is a really good basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sinks a 3, somehow this is a one point game. The depth of OKC made this happen. Mark Daigneault has been twisting the Rubik’s Cube all night, as he has all season. – 8:58 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow. What a great job by Aaron Wiggins to grab the board somehow and make the dump off pass to J-Will for the and-one. Jaylin Williams is living at the line right now. – 8:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Early work.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/1LHLFTlMUv – 8:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
What’s a good Klay Thompson shot to Steve Kerr?
“Just open ones. I think our history here has been a ball movement team. We are either No. 1 in assists or close to it every year. When the ball moves we tend to play better, and Klay is the beneficiary of that often.” – 8:50 PM
What’s a good Klay Thompson shot to Steve Kerr?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Putting in the work 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/NOQ1JQXRXJ – 8:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala goes through pregame drills with Jacob Rubin pic.twitter.com/Kk9Sups2xV – 8:42 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Shades always compliment the fit #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/8wevwFufcx – 8:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Clocked in.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/wkRXp70wwb – 8:34 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Arriving in style.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/rP9VwB7Fxa – 8:31 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Out:
Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) pic.twitter.com/zmVv5h4Jnw – 8:30 PM
Injury update for tonight’s game.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Steve Kerr is asked about the possibility of young players like Moses Moody (and presumably Jonathan Kuminga) getting some run in Santa Cruz when they’re out of the rotation. Kerr says that’s always a possibility, though there are no plans for that right now. #dubnation – 8:27 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said there are no plans to send Moses Moody down to Santa Cruz now but it could be a possibility down the line.
Moody has been the on the fringe of the rotation this season and didn’t play until the fourth in Phoenix. – 8:25 PM
Steve Kerr said there are no plans to send Moses Moody down to Santa Cruz now but it could be a possibility down the line.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Moses isn’t allowed to be a high turnover guy. I think he’s learning when you get into the paint in the NBA these shovel passes in traffic aren’t going to work.”
-Kerr on Moses Moody’s role, says Steph, Draymond can turn the ball over, can’t afford that from Moody. #dubnation – 8:25 PM
“Moses isn’t allowed to be a high turnover guy. I think he’s learning when you get into the paint in the NBA these shovel passes in traffic aren’t going to work.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is available tonight. He missed Wednesday’s game in Phoenix after feeling under the weather – 8:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will be available to play tonight against the Knicks. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will be available tonight vs the Knicks. Missed the Phoenix game. – 8:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Do the Warriors find their joy tonight? nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The best holiday gift ideas for any Golden State Warriors fan in your life. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Friday Night
📍 #WarriorsGround
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/KWubj5AGRi – 7:51 PM
Friday Night
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
Evan Mobley
Jalen Brunson
Andrew Wiggins
Jaden McDaniels
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/iZUlzmDRFZ – 7:02 PM
Top 4:
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Knicks pic.twitter.com/86VjoOQ4mq – 6:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett missed both games against Warriors last season. Asked if he’s excited to play against Curry, RJ brought up fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins.
Also played Shai Gilgeous Alexander last week.
“Put some respect on Canada’s name,” RJ said. “We’re nice.”
@Michael Grange – 6:36 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the Warriors host the Knicks on Friday night, here’s everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/knicks-v… – 6:36 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
RJ Barrett, Knicks’ team-first mentality paying off so far on road trip newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 6:23 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Warriors’ starters vs. bench 👀
@Zach Lowe on their early struggles (@ESPNPlus) 🔗 https://t.co/IH0vjX9RVB pic.twitter.com/pAiCA5z7Wi – 6:15 PM
The Warriors’ starters vs. bench 👀
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry’s 50-point performance wasn’t enough to get the Warriors their first road win of the season on Wednesday against the Suns, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:01 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks have received calls on potential Derrick Rose trades, Immanuel Quickley trades. In some conversations, members of the organization had discussed draft compensation as a potential return: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 5:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Did Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney really just say that the best options instead of Wiseman in the 2020 draft for GSW were Pat Williams, Okoro and Okongwu?
Completely indefensible. Either they forgot about LaMelo (bad prep work) or they genuinely think those guys are better. pic.twitter.com/xPikEuKM3P – 5:18 PM
Did Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney really just say that the best options instead of Wiseman in the 2020 draft for GSW were Pat Williams, Okoro and Okongwu?
Completely indefensible. Either they forgot about LaMelo (bad prep work) or they genuinely think those guys are better. pic.twitter.com/xPikEuKM3P – 5:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk,
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Doc Rivers opened up about coaching his son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry):
“If you want to coach your son in the NBA, he’s gotta be the best player by a long shot or the worst player by a long shot. Being in the middle makes it hard.” basketballnews.com/stories/doc-ri… – 5:10 PM
Doc Rivers opened up about coaching his son (Austin Rivers) and his son-in-law (Seth Curry):
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Struggling RJ Barrett dares defenders to keep leaving him open: ‘It’s an easy bucket ‘ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:03 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kings are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
The two losses:
— Herro uncalled travel
— Klay uncalled foul pic.twitter.com/zeWO1jNEb1 – 4:34 PM
Kings are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
The two losses:
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
