Knicks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The New York Knicks are spending $18,017,736 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $32,229,017 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: MSG

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?