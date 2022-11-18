Knicks willing to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks

The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Tom Thibodeau, Immanuel Quickley, potential trade targets, internal expectations & more in this week’s Mailbag. Thanks @FuccieMane, @KNYT_Hoops, @DylanBurns95 & Bizzy and Jeremy Tyler Lescaille from YouTube for the questions! Full show: https://t.co/x8PXl8U3bO pic.twitter.com/Cid23zpbnf – 8:50 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Quickley with tremendous defense on Murray on the final play, forces an off-balance three that falls short and Knicks win 2nd straight on this trip. – 12:29 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks get two massive stops on Jamal Murray inside the final minute: one from Jericho Sims, who comes off the bench for a possession, gets switched onto Murray and deters a shot. And then one at the buzzer from Quickley, who did not relent one-on-one and forced an airball. – 12:28 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Terrible ending to the third quarter — Knicks holding for one and Quickley dribbles the clock out to a 24-second violation. Bones Hyland then rushes it up and buries a three at the buzzer to put Denver up 4. – 11:51 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Simone Fontecchio flies in for a great offensive rebound, dishes to a driving Sexton … layup missed. On the other end, Quickley buries a 3, the Knicks have an 11-2 run, and the Jazz trail 94-89 with 9:21 to go. – 10:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Untouchable Immanuel Quickley has tied a career-high in a regular season game with 3 steals. – 9:41 PM
Ian Begley: Some teams have had cursory trade conversations w/members of NYK organization involving Derrick Rose, as The Athletic notes. As SNY reported last week, NYK has also gotten calls on Immanuel Quickley. In some talks, NYK has sought draft compensation as part of return, per sources -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 18, 2022
Stefan Bondy: Derrick Rose says he hasn’t yet had convo with Thibs about reduced role: “I’m letting everybody be, man. …The last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and bitching. Just trying to give everybody the space.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 10, 2022
Steve Popper: Derrick Rose on his role right now: “I’m in the unknown.” -via Twitter @StevePopper / November 10, 2022
Led by Julius Randle’s best game of the season, and the defense standing tall with the game on the line, the Knicks rallied from 10 down in the fourth quarter to knock off the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets, 106-103, on Wednesday night at a stunned Ball Arena for the franchise’s first win in Denver in 16 years. Randle’s free throw with 50.6 seconds left gave the Knicks the lead for good, and Immanuel Quickley played lock-down defense on Jamal Murray in the final seconds to preserve the win. “It’s us sticking together, staying together and believing,” said Randle, who like several other Knicks, played despite being under the weather. -via New York Post / November 17, 2022
But several teams have talked to the Knicks about a potential trade of Quickley. It’s logical to assume that the Knicks would be hesitant to move Quickley, a strong combo guard drafted by the club in 2020. But teams look at the Knicks roster and see a surplus of young players/potential rotation players. There aren’t enough minutes for everyone. So some teams feel that the Knicks will consider trading off at least one of the young players on their roster as the deadline approaches. -via SportsNet New York / November 12, 2022
