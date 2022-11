LeBron James on being an owner: 'I don't wanna pick the players but I wanna be a part of the process'

So what might The King look as an owner? Will he be a controlling figure, harkening back to his much-memed days as “LeGM”? Or will he be willing to step aside and delegate the work to members of his front office? As usual, the answer lies somewhere in between. During the inaugural “TNF in The Shop”, which broadcast the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night clash involving guests such as Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Jamie Foxx, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Lowe, and Dez Bryant, LeBron James gave fans an insight as to how he might operate as a team owner. “I don’t wanna pick the players but I wanna be a part of the process. I wanna be part of the process because I know players and I watch them all. But I don’t wanna do their job. But I’m hiring you to do a job and giving you a timeline to do your job. If you do not do your job, you know, it’s probably time,” James said.Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points