LeBron James on being an owner: 'I don't wanna pick the players but I wanna be a part of the process'

So what might The King look as an owner? Will he be a controlling figure, harkening back to his much-memed days as “LeGM”? Or will he be willing to step aside and delegate the work to members of his front office? As usual, the answer lies somewhere in between. During the inaugural “TNF in The Shop”, which broadcast the Tennessee Titans and the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday night clash involving guests such as Maverick Carter, Paul Rivera, Jamie Foxx, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Lowe, and Dez Bryant, LeBron James gave fans an insight as to how he might operate as a team owner. “I don’t wanna pick the players but I wanna be a part of the process. I wanna be part of the process because I know players and I watch them all. But I don’t wanna do their job. But I’m hiring you to do a job and giving you a timeline to do your job. If you do not do your job, you know, it’s probably time,” James said.
Source: Jedd Pagaduan @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
157 players currently qualify for the 3-point field goal percentage leaderboard.
1st: Yuta Watanabe
157th: LeBron James – 8:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James laments lack of talent around Aaron Rodgers, but it sure sounds like he’s talking to the Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:31 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi finished +26 in 24 mins. He had 6 pts, 5 rebs, 4 asts, snapping 177 straight regular-season games in double figures, 3rd-longest active streak behind LeBron (1,106) and Luka (180). Last time Kawhi failed to reach 10 points was Dec. 18, 2017 against Clips per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:11 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Here’s your latest LA basketball fix as @Dave McMenamin and I discuss the Lakers getting whole and keeping LeBron engaged, Kawhi’s return, AD and Russ and Luka vs Clippers on @youtube youtu.be/CvbdIkn75tM – 12:06 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 points. Only other currently rostered player to reach 26K is LeBron James. If Durant scores 25 pts vs POR, he’ll join Michael Jordan as the only NBA players in past 55 yrs to score 25+ in their teams first 16 games – 11:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
With that basket, Kevin Durant (19 points) is the 19th player in NBA history to score 26,000 career points.
The only other player currently on an NBA roster to reach the 26,000-point mark is LeBron James. – 11:31 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @SportsBizClass
Who Can Be Traded and When After an Extension? — Hoping to clear up some of the confusion why someone like LeBron cannot be traded, but Bojan or even Darius can. Not suggesting they would be, but what’s up with the rules? sportsbusinessclassroom.com/who-can-be-tra… – 10:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star updated to questionable vs. Pistons on Friday
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 6:08 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say they have officially upgraded LeBron James (left adductor strain) to questionable for Friday’s home game against Detroit. The injury has sidelined James for the Lakers’ last two games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if LeBron James needs to do any contract drills or scrimmage before returning: “Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.” – 4:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game against the Pistons, per the Lakers. – 4:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham on if LeBron James needs to do any any contract drills or scrimmage: “Nah, he’s got 20 years of contact.” – 4:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Pistons. Ham liked how LeBron looked and moved, but todays practice only consisted of non-contact drills. – 4:33 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
It’s a possibility we can have a NBA playoffs with no KD no Lebron and no Steph Curry . Is there a changing of the gaurd happening right before our eyes ,speak on it .🤷🏾♂️ – 1:47 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Ever wonder what it’s like to watch a football game with @LeBron James?
The premiere episode of TNF in The Shop is tonight on Prime during the Titans-Packers game.
Here’s the huge lineup that will join Bron, @mavcarter & @pr_rwtw:
@iamjamiefoxx
@jalenramsey
@DezBryant
@RobLowe pic.twitter.com/sYdfiZGzZB – 1:02 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Was KD’s legacy talk a cop out? Is LeBron still the face of the NBA? Is Kyrie’s NBA future on the line this season? & more! Guests: @GregJennings @Kristian Winfield @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:35 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Imagine a world where Steph, LeBron and KD all start the season with a .400 or less win pct 😳 pic.twitter.com/WBTpQKMbCv – 10:57 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByGeorgeThomas: Canton native will work with LeBron James, Maverick Carter on ‘Thursday Night Football’ @LeBron James beaconjournal.com/story/sports/n… via @beaconjournal – 10:43 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I would say it’s a discredit when you got a transcendent franchise player… why wouldn’t you surround that when you got the picks to maximize what he can do?” “Are we still talking football or we talking basketball?” LeBron James on Aaron Rodgers 😬👀 pic.twitter.com/pxh58V2HUQ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 18, 2022
Mark Medina: Lakers’ Dennis Schröder on LeBron James: “He didn’t really say too much at the beginning of the season. But I think the last two games in video sessions and in practice, he has been vocal to everyone on what we want to do and try to accomplish. That’s what we need from him.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 17, 2022
