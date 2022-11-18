Magic 56, Bulls 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (4-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (9-9) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Orlando Magic 56, Chicago Bulls 46 (Q2 03:08)
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Jalen Suggs providing some annoyance on defense, picking off a pair of would-be Bulls possessions to create quick transition buckets. – 8:55 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu providing a much-needed source of light for the Bulls tonight.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wendell Carter Jr. has 13 points on 6-9 shooting in his first 12 minutes
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Wendell Carter Jr. going scorched earth on his former team tonight.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The sight that all Bulls fans pray for sooner than later … pic.twitter.com/7sILebLPyg – 8:45 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is 1-for-8 from the field to start this one. He just missed two contested attempts at the rim within the same play. – 8:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch’s contract is up after this year, DeMar after next. Of the Big Three, this one is here for a few minutes – $37,096,500, $40,064,220, $43,031,940, $45,999,660, $48,967,380. – 8:44 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. doesn’t hide desire to beat Bulls – NBC Sports Chicago nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
These two watching Carter Jr. stick it to the Bulls right now … pic.twitter.com/g3KpjuOaYa – 8:41 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It actually seemed like #Bulls were on the right track, Ayo & Williams combined to score 11 in 1stQ, which is good to see. But the subs + LaVine lineup finished on the wrong end of a 15-3 run – 8:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr. knocks down a long-distance 3 at the buzzer to close out the 1Q.
Magic lead 37-24 after closing out quarter on a 18-5 run.
Franz Wagner: 10 points, 4 assists
Wendell Carter Jr.: 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Mo Bamba: 7 points. – 8:38 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Wendell Carter is gonna injure his foot w/the way he breaking it off in his old team to end the 1st qtr #MagicBulls – 8:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls are now averaging just over 23 points in the first quarter in four-straight games. That ain’t getting it done, boys!
Billy Donovan challenged his Big Three in the pregame, and this dookie showcase is the response? – 8:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls are up to their old tricks, giving up 37 points in 1stQ to Orlando. Magic is 5-for-10 from 3-pt range, 52.2% overall. Bulls 1-7 from 3, trail by 13 – 8:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Wendell Carter Jr. sinks a buzzer beater 3-pointer to put the Bulls down 37-24 to end the first quarter.
If this is the Bulls trying to start a game stronger, it’s not evident on the court. – 8:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Dell dials long distance at the buzzer.
Magic 37, Bulls 24 at the end of one. – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Magic 37, Bulls 24
Franz Wagner leads way with 10 pts for Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. hit a 34-footer at buzzer to make lead 13
Not the start you’d want to see after Billy Donovan’s pregame challenge – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Once again, you can judge the quality of a DeMar DeRozan pump fake on the look of absolute deflation on his opponent’s face as he bites on it – 8:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan is taking the Magic to Pump Fake School. Second and-one on midrange mastery. – 8:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Monster of the Midrange.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/nwy3qNE0JL – 8:26 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I watch Bol Bol, see his progress, and think of Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:25 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,227 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 8:25 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams sinks a 3-pointer in his last play of a confident start here tonight.
He started 2-for-2 from the field with five points and three rebounds. Maintaining consistency into the second half has been the key for him after a strong start. – 8:25 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bull-for-30-seconds Gary Harris set to check in for his season debut after left meniscus injury. – 8:24 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris is at the scorer’s table, ready to check in for his season debut. – 8:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?
Denver didn’t have a G-League team at the time, so they loaned their guys to WC; now Nugs have Grand Rapids – 8:23 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
dell up there somewhere
@Franz Wagner » @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/2lsCvA84cs – 8:20 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Ayo Dosunmu got the pregame message from Billy Donovan, even if it wasn’t directed at him
He has 6 of Bulls’ first 10 points, all on strong drives – 8:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Not quite a full response from the Bulls starting group to Billy Donovan’s increased pressure in pregame.
Magic takes a 6-2 lead, then the Bulls tie it up. Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams providing all the scoring. – 8:16 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot dell
@Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/7jNrcMdv5j – 8:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the Big 3 celebration continues with a limited-edition bobblehead set 👀
▪️ Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND)
▪️ Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC.)
▪️ Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL)
more info ⬇️ – 8:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies with a 15-point first half this season:
Bennedict Mathurin
Paolo Banchero
Shaedon Sharpe
And now, Nikola Jovic. pic.twitter.com/oIvzvwvqWn – 8:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/3Mt1pmHHH1 – 7:59 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/V31MYVYU2n – 7:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wizards 33, Heat-ish 31 after one. Strus with eight, Orlando (Not Duncan) Robinson with six (he plays for the Heat. No, really). – 7:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Orlando Robinson playing very well
Slow paced inside
Good footwork
Solid stuff man – 7:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan calls on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to set the tone and be the aggressors for the Bulls regarding their slow starts.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s City Edition starters vs. Orlando.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/xLfzElAvWk – 7:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now Orlando Robinson’s NBA debut. These kids, they grow up so fast. – 7:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Fans love our new @Chicago Bulls city edition jerseys They are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Ci3sa7nzg – 7:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White, a little over an hour before returning from eight-game absence with a left quad strain. Sporting a sleeve on that leg pic.twitter.com/DOfHYDCguT – 6:57 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Amid 10+ min line of questioning in which he placed responsibility for Bulls’ slow starts on DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic, here is Billy Donovan’s answer on how that trio needs to set tone
Donovan has confidence. But: “They’ve gotta raise the level of everybody else around them.” pic.twitter.com/FZeL7p3xGV – 6:46 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball update … he’s doing more …. but no running or anything like that … and no timetable offered up … after reading this it’s not much of an update after all. – 6:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
No big, official Lonzo Ball update but Donovan did say “it’s going slow but he’s doing more and doing more and doing more. He’s obviously still not running but he’s doing different things he couldn’t do before. Until he’s running or cutting or jumping, I don’t know how far away.” – 6:37 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan also went long on the Bulls’ slow starts, laying pressure directly on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević to step up.
He wants more physicality and drive from the trio — on offense and on defense — and directed blame for the losses away from Pat and Ayo. – 6:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan, asked Bulls’ slow starts: “I’ve got a lot of respect on a lot of levels for Vooch and DeMar and Zach, of who they are as players. We’re never gonna be as good as we can be as a team until, in my opinion, those three guys drive the opening part of the game.” – 6:35 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
No changes to Bulls starting lineup. Message from Billy Donovan and AK is to stay the course. Big Three have to start games like a Big Three. – 6:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s starters vs. Bulls: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Chicago Bulls tonight. – 6:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan provided a small Lonzo Ball update pregame tonight: he’s not running, jumping or cutting yet, but is able to do “things he couldn’t do before.”
Still no timeline on his return to running or to practice. – 6:33 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome back dell 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/l4EaMud9aZ – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
All of tonight’s Heat.
Starters:
Nikola Jovic
Caleb Martin
Haywood Highsmith
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry
Reserves:
Orlando Robinson
Jamal Cain
(Both also known as the Heat two-way guys.)
Gabe Vincent will dress to meet NBA requirement of at least eight in uniform. – 6:32 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
While saying it’s a group effort and the coaching staff has responsibility too, Billy Donovan said the Big 3 (my words) of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic are the ones who need to “drive” the Bulls out of the ruts of slow starts. Offensively and defensively. – 6:25 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Coby White and Patrick Williams are both in the lineup tonight, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.
White is rejoining the lineup after an eight-game absence due to a quad injury. The Bulls sorely need his shooting. – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Coby White won’t play more than 20 minutes in return from quad contusion, Billy Donovan says – 6:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Available Miami Heat players tonight:
Jamal Cain
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Kyle Lowry
Caleb Martin
Orlando Robinson
Max Strus
That’s it. Those are the seven. Gabe Vincent will also be active, but he will not play tonight. Just active to reach the 8-man minimum to play. – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So the only available players for the Heat tonight are Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry, Orlando Robinson, and Jamal Cain. – 6:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The best holiday gift ideas for any Chicago Bulls fan in your life. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 6:01 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at home. It’s time for our @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/phi4yPxECI – 6:00 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs going through his pregame warmup with assistant coaches Nate Tibbetts and Randy Gregory.
Looks like Suggs will wear the clear face mask for the 2nd consecutive game: pic.twitter.com/jVTXNY4tl5 – 5:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls look to end a three game slide – Magic 0-6 on the road Pre game6:45 @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/x3X5za9fKo – 5:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Good news for the @Chicago Bulls with Coby White and Patrick Williams upgraded to probable for tonight’s home game against the Magic. 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. Fired up – 5:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain, two of the seven Heat players not on the injury report, getting up shots before tonight’s game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/77lyeCWYfk – 5:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Bulls history. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:00 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for… – 3:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This Ayo City Edition Shirsey 🤩
RT for a chance to win tonight’s in-arena giveaway item, presented by @MotorolaUS: pic.twitter.com/LlZ1Phtrkk – 3:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest TS% this season:
76.7 — Grant Williams
71.0 — Larry Nance Jr
70.1 — Bol Bol
70.1 — Steph Curry
Steph is averaging more PPG than the first 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/spTQ4NN2a2 – 2:42 PM
