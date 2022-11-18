Nuggets 24, Mavericks 29: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Denver Nuggets 24, Dallas Mavericks 29 (Q1 00:27)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dear Luka: Passes off the backboard can’t be assists, nor can airballs count as assists. Nice try, though. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.
Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A Bruce deep bucket is always nice to see 🪣 pic.twitter.com/hUZQiFeag1 – 8:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Christian Wood went into that TO and ran directly to an official and claimed DJ hit him on that three. DJ ran over to the official and told him don’t listen to him. Elite politiking. – 8:55 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
That’s like three Luka-Wood connections in a row. Undermanned Nuggets still just fine though. – 8:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Sitting as close as the media does in Dallas, it’s kind of incredible how many times DJ is calling out what Dallas plays are coming. As for grabbing a defensive rebound …. pic.twitter.com/shiMB0CUGq – 8:49 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets are off in Dallas. DeAndre Jordan scores Denver’s opening bucket off a feed from MPJ. – 8:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The only thing shinier than Dwight Powell’s shoes tonight is his black eye. – 8:42 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Let’s see what’s goin on in Luka-land. pic.twitter.com/lkzCniCBWE – 8:40 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Caught up with DeAndre Jordan about his mentality sliding into the starting center position and how the Nuggets approach this matchup with Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZZzb3vi5N7 – 8:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeAndre Jordan does trick-or-treating with kiddos on the road. But he makes sure they know they only get 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xgm7FFw70y – 8:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
We ready for you from Dallas!
Tip off coming up on @AltitudeTV with @ChrisMarlowe and @ScottHastings 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8kuYAIHHOd – 8:26 PM
We ready for you from Dallas!
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?
Denver didn’t have a G-League team at the time, so they loaned their guys to WC; now Nugs have Grand Rapids – 8:23 PM
Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Dallas is one of my favorite courts in the NBA because they have all the players from the franchise written on the sidelines. Look who I found! @phattime12 pic.twitter.com/MH1etmYDKC – 8:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Coming up soon on BSSW, Mavs vs Nuggets at AAC. Out for Dallas, Maxi Kleber (low back contusion). Out for Denver, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in health and safety protocols, and Aaron Gordon (non-Covid illness). First of two in a row at AAC between the two. – 8:16 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:15 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/0xh8d7zZQS – 8:08 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Katy Winge @katywinge
Denver Nuggets starters in Dallas:
Bruce Brown
KCP
MPJ
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 8:07 PM
Denver Nuggets starters in Dallas:
Bruce Brown
KCP
MPJ
Jeff Green
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyle Lowry at half:
14 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Only Jokic and Trae have put up more assists in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/bdoRQwKJPc – 8:06 PM
Kyle Lowry at half:
14 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ok I’m done with @VicLombardi he just said MPJ is wearing a chimmy chunga sweatshirt walking into the arena.
It was Balenciaga. – 8:05 PM
Ok I’m done with @VicLombardi he just said MPJ is wearing a chimmy chunga sweatshirt walking into the arena.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Starting for the Nuggets tonight:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 8:01 PM
Starting for the Nuggets tonight:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/3Mt1pmHHH1 – 7:59 PM
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/V31MYVYU2n – 7:58 PM
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Friday fits on fleek.
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/AHE1ijf51h – 7:43 PM
Friday fits on fleek.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd before Mavs face Nikola Jokic- and Jamal Murray-less Nuggets “If we think we’re just going to walk in here and get a win, we’ll leave here with an L. We have to be hungry. We have to be aggressive. I think we’ve just been passive when we’re in this situation.” – 7:43 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncci: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” – 7:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what Coach has to say before tipoff 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/eRYotYY84g – 7:27 PM
Hear what Coach has to say before tipoff 🎙
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he had Vlatko Cančar speak to the Nuggets today about what it’s like playing with and against Luka. The two were national team teammates for Slovenia this summer. – 7:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on another Mavs PG: “Oh, I miss Facu Campazzo. I miss him as a person, as a man and also as a competitor. … When called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I have zero doubts he’s going to help this team win some games this year.” – 7:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”
Said he asked forward Vlatko Cancar, Luka’s Slovenian national team teammate, shared tips with teammates during prep for tonight. – 7:06 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he had Vlatko Cancar, his Slovenian teammate, speak to the team about how Luka Doncic plays. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.
Not sure whether it’s smarter to start Bones or Bruce Brown in place of Murray either. – 7:02 PM
Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Wide range of outfits today. All of them clean 💯
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/UElCPKsDS1 – 6:56 PM
Wide range of outfits today. All of them clean 💯
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will both be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 6:45 PM
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will both be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar very unexcited to reunite with old friend Facu Campazzo. pic.twitter.com/aTmml1X5ix – 6:24 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:47 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
earlier this week i wrote about the evolving and intriguing pick-and-roll chemistry between @Christian Wood and luka doncic. they’re very good together, create myriad problems for the defense, and should probably play more than they do: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 4:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.
That may change in the Sunday matchup, but at least tonight, Denver’s gonna be at a major disadvantage. Getting just one win over this two-game stretch would be big. – 3:02 PM
Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic (health and safety), Jamal Murray (health and safety) and Aaron Gordon (illness) weren’t in Dallas for this morning’s shootaround. That’s not to say they couldn’t be here by Sunday for Game 2.
Asst. Ryan Saunders (health and safety) is back with the team. – 2:32 PM
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic (health and safety), Jamal Murray (health and safety) and Aaron Gordon (illness) weren’t in Dallas for this morning’s shootaround. That’s not to say they couldn’t be here by Sunday for Game 2.
