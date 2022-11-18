Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $18,099,307 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $20,987,621 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
