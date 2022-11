Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

If Twitter does go down, let’s celebrate one of the most important tweets of the Jokic era. pic.twitter.com/qkw2tYsPZn

When the game is underway, you can follow it here !

The Denver Nuggets are spending $18,099,307 per win while the Dallas Mavericks are spending $20,987,621 per win

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.