Pacers 36, Rockets 46: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (7-6) play against the Houston Rockets (12-12) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Indiana Pacers 36, Houston Rockets 46 (Q2 03:07)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Pacers HC Rick Carlisle – ejected. #SeeYaLater (#Rockets up 46-33) pic.twitter.com/HZHkjs5wcQ – 8:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
back to back threes by @Oshae Brissett. 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/ihRiHThB0l – 8:56 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jalen Green has now assisted on 14 Alperen Sengun baskets this season, eclipsing his total from all of last season – 8:55 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Eric Gordon’s 19 points match his season high. There’s 6:38 left in the second quarter – 8:52 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. combine to attempt 26 shots per game. With Porter out tonight, they still might. – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bennedict Mathurin kept the Pacers from entering the Rockets’ record book with four points to end the quarter. Still, the 10 points the Rockets allowed is the fewest they gave up in an opening quarter since holding Hawks to 10 January 10, 2014. – 8:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
☝️ down in Houston!
Rockets: 25
Pacers: 10
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Yz2yb8jj7G – 8:41 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Indiana is shooting 18 percent with seven turnovers through the game’s first 11 minutes. It’s usually Tom Crean or Archie Miller coaching when that happens – 8:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews gets the nod over Josh Christopher tonight, so a shift from the last three games – 8:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
At the time out with 2:36 left in Q1, Pacers have six points. Record for fewest points ever for a Rockets opponent in a quarter is six. Record for fewest in a first quarter is eight. And I really should find something better to do on a night off than looking up records. – 8:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate is not wearing the walking boot he had on during Monday night’s game. Rockets will re-evaluate him in the next couple of weeks – 8:33 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
just throw it anywhere. KJ got it.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen ➡️ Tyrese
@Jalen Smith | @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/RsYb61qymS – 8:31 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I watch Bol Bol, see his progress, and think of Jabari Smith Jr. – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
and 👏 one 👏 @Eric Gordon 👏
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uiZDDqS4e9 – 8:21 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Indiana goes on the road and knocks off Xavier. Trayce Jackson-Davis dominant with 30 points.
Hoosiers had the preseason hype. This was a early season statement win. – 8:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a slam to get us started.
watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/S0WNRCoHTX pic.twitter.com/6TYp9VqW7p – 8:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the Big 3 celebration continues with a limited-edition bobblehead set 👀
▪️ Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND)
▪️ Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC.)
▪️ Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL)
more info ⬇️ – 8:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Alan Leavell, Robert Reid and Don Chaney are among the former Rockets in attendance for Elvin Hayes’ jersey retirement – 8:10 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
I need to see the attendance number of Rockets v. Pacers. Theres no one there – 8:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Rookies with a 15-point first half this season:
Bennedict Mathurin
Paolo Banchero
Shaedon Sharpe
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New for @RedNationHoops: On Kyrie Irving, the destruction of Twitter, and why the Rockets should be better
rednationhoops.com/p/on-kyrie-irv… – 7:59 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐️ vs. the Pacers
@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iY27rSfJyY – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Before the festivities get going too much, our story from when Elvin Hayes learned the Rockets would retire his number.
Honoring the Big E: Rockets to retire Elvin Hayes’ No. 44 houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We held a reception pregame to celebrate the man of the hour, Elvin Hayes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S58DWsYn0l – 7:38 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A big congrats for the Big E from the crew @NBAonTNT. 👏 pic.twitter.com/xux9d3ga6f – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Gordon, Green.
(Lineup No. 8 in 16 games with Porter Jr. out.)
Pacers Hield, Smith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton. – 7:35 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Rockets will retire Elvin Hayes’ number at halftime of tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/vVwGa2XtNh – 7:30 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Friday Night Playoff Lights has me in Weimar, TX Neutral Site to call San Antonio Holy Cross vs Bay Area Christian from Houston Area. Knights vs Broncos in a TAPPS Playoff Match. Streaming Live at 6:50 https://t.co/pRXs7yxmRh and KSAT Big Game Coverage App pic.twitter.com/RVSwt0qWw6 – 7:18 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Jalen Green in his Hardwood Classics warmups dropping triples. (Don’t mind @adamclanton saying he’s cold) #Rockets #TheBigE @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/4RuregfHzL – 7:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Quick update: The turkey giveaway the Rockets, 50 Cent’s foundation, Kroger has scheduled for Saturday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron has been postponed until 10 a.m. Tuesday – 7:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Houston:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/0RGpXR2ziB – 7:06 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
K.J. Martin will start tonight in place of Kevin Porter Jr. (lower back soreness) a source tells @TheAthletic. – 6:54 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will attempt more threes in the 3rd quarter?
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Also, a good time to point out that @danielle_lerner has your Rockets coverage tonight. I’m certain she will not slip out of well-earned habit and refer to turnovers as errors, assuming the Rockets commit any. – 6:25 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1972, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 51 points and 14 assists in a win over the Rockets.
It was Archibald’s third straight 40p/10a game. He and Michael Jordan are the only players in NBA history to record three such game in a row.
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:09 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We hosted Phoenix and his family as apart of a @MakeAWish to meet the Houston Rockets! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YE01aOuxv3 – 4:06 PM
Trey Lyles @TreyLyles
That time of the year again Indianapolis. If you or anyone you know is in need of a little help this holiday season! For the community all are welcome! Location/Time all included on flyer! @ Indianapolis, Indiana instagram.com/p/ClHeH1Oym48/… – 4:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A legendary career. 🚀
Tonight the Big E will have his No. 44 jersey raised into the rafters at @ToyotaCenter. pic.twitter.com/dN8S1gQb7l – 3:00 PM
