Pacers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pacers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pacers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 18, 2022- by

By |

The Indiana Pacers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $13,990,910 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $45,748,480 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-SW
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
TODAY’S TOP GAMES TO WATCH:
1) Baylor vs. Virginia in Vegas, 7 pm ET (ESPN2)
2) UCLA vs. Illinois in Vegas, 9:30 (ESPNU)
3) Indiana at Xavier, 6 (FS1)
4) Villanova at Michigan St, 8 (FS1)
5) Penn State vs. Virginia Tech in Charleston, 12 (ESPN2) – 3:40 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home