Pacers vs. Rockets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Indiana Pacers play against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center

The Indiana Pacers are spending $13,990,910 per win while the Houston Rockets are spending $45,748,480 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: ATTSN-SW

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

Away Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

