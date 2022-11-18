Paolo Banchero out at least one more week

Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero will likely be sidelined for at least one more week because of his sprained left ankle. Banchero, who’ll miss his fifth consecutive game because of the injury in the Magic’s road game against the Bulls on Friday, didn’t travel with the team to Chicago on Thursday. He told the Orlando Sentinel ahead of Wednesday’s home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that his ankle had progressed but he was still experiencing soreness, adding that it was his first time injuring it.
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
I’m disappointed Paolo Banchero will miss Friday’s @Chicago Bulls game but the Magic, in a major rebuild, have some nice young pieces including Bol Bol who had 26-12 last night against Minnesota.He was on loan to @windycitybulls when playing for Denver. 6:45 pre @670TheScore – 7:50 PM
The Magic list five players out for Friday’s game against the Bulls including #1 overall pick Paolo Banchero ( ankle). Magic went 3-4 on a seven game homestead. 0-6 on the road but have wins over GSW, Dallas and Phoenix. 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 3:08 PM
NBA Injury Report: Orlando: Paolo Banchero-Out vs Bulls (ankle) Wendell Carter Jr. _Probable ( foot). Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Friday at 6:45 @670TheScore @audacy @chicagobulls radio network. Magic 0-6 on the road. – 2:28 PM
No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero listed out tomorrow vs. #Bulls with left ankle sprain. Wendell Carter Jr. probable with foot sprain; Cole Anthony out with oblique tear.
Orlando is 0-6 on road; former Windy City Bull Bol Bol scored career-high 26 pts last night vs Minn – 1:50 PM
No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero listed out tomorrow vs. #Bulls with left ankle sprain. Wendell Carter Jr. probable with foot sprain; Cole Anthony out with oblique tear.
Gary Harris and Wendell Carter Jr. are probable for the @Orlando Magic’s game at the Chicago Bulls tomorrow.
Paolo Banchero is out. – 1:25 PM
The Timberwolves handled the Banchero-less Magic as they should in the first quarter. They lead 42-24. Edwards with 19. Now to hold that lead for another 36 minutes. – 7:35 PM
Magic rookie Paolo Banchero will miss his 4th consecutive game because of the sprained left ankle.
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia —soft tissue under the foot) is questionable vs. T-Wolves.
More updates from shootaround: orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 1:45 PM
Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. did not go through the @Orlando Magic’s shootaround on Wednesday. Carter is questionable while Banchero is out for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. – 11:06 AM
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight tonight vs. Minnesota, the Magic announced. – 11:05 AM
New @ringer article on the NBA
-SGA the outlier
-The Warriors’ next month
-Vooch/Bulls
-Embiid’s evolution
-Banchero
-Bane, Huerter, MPJ, and Dinwiddie theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 10:36 AM
Paolo Banchero on the Italy NT: I have to think about it
sportando.basketball/en/paolo-banch… – 3:33 AM
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Timberwolves.
Wendell Carter Jr. has been added and is listed as questionable with a strained right plantar fascia.
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is also questionable to play. pic.twitter.com/0Jejntsf71 – 5:45 PM
“He wants to be out there with his teammates.”
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update on Paolo Banchero today after practice ⤵️
therookiewire.usatoday.com/2022/11/15/mag… – 2:56 PM
Fun fact: Paolo Banchero has missed the past 3 games (ankle) and still leads the rookie class in total scoring (259 points). Bennedict Mathurin is second at 239 points. – 2:45 PM
Paolo Banchero (ankle) did not practice today, Jamahl Mosley said. He is still considered day-to-day. – 1:33 PM
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) did not go through @Orlando Magic practice today. He remains day-to-day. – 1:26 PM
Nov. 15 RPR ROY standings:
1. Paolo Banchero: 5.3
2. Bennedict Mathurin: 3.9
3. Jaden Ivey: 3.6
4. Tari Eason: 1.3
5. Walker Kessler: 0.7
6. Keegan Murray: 0.5
7. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.1 pic.twitter.com/9RvfhiOH8H – 11:15 AM
On his future with the Italian national team: “I have to talk to my team about it, with my agent, my family. It would be a great opportunity, I can’t deny it, but there’s still time to go. I have to think about it”. -via Sportando / November 16, 2022
No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not practice with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday after missing the past three games due to a sprained left ankle. Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter. He is still experiencing soreness in the ankle and will remain day to day moving forward. “Obviously, he is not happy, understandably,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates but he is doing everything we’re asking him to do in order to get back on the court. He is going to continue to do that.” -via The Rookie Wire / November 15, 2022
Khobi Price: Magic rookie Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) won’t be available tonight vs. the Hornets, per Magic. Third consecutive absence because of the injury. -via Twitter @khobi_price / November 14, 2022
