Paolo Banchero out at least one more week

No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero did not practice with the Orlando Magic on Tuesday after missing the past three games due to a sprained left ankle . Banchero suffered the injury in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 7. He appeared to land awkwardly on the foot after driving to the rim and drawing contact late in the fourth quarter. He is still experiencing soreness in the ankle and will remain day to day moving forward. “Obviously, he is not happy, understandably,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “He wants to be out there with his teammates but he is doing everything we’re asking him to do in order to get back on the court. He is going to continue to do that.” -via The Rookie Wire / November 15, 2022