RJ Barrett says he wants to be left wide open: It's an easy bucket

The dinner was called by Julius Randle, according to RJ Barrett, at what could be a seminal moment in the Knicks’ season. They had lost six of their previous nine games, with their defensive net rating falling to 24th in the league. “Just trying to hold each other accountable,” Barrett said. “Trying to get this going because we want to win.” Added Randle, who had 15 points: “I think we just had more of a sense of urgency. Come on the road you want to start the trip off right. Dinner was great obviously, but guys came in prepared today and ready to go. Got a great win.” -via New York Post / November 16, 2022