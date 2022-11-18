RJ Barrett says he wants to be left wide open: It's an easy bucket

RJ Barrett’s shooting hit another funk. The efficiency dipped to unsightly percentages. Still, the latest Knick to ink a nine-figure contract said Friday that he has no plans to decrease his volume of attempts. He also dared the opposition to keep leaving him wide open. “It’s an easy bucket, in my opinion,” Barrett said, “so I’d rather them do that.”
Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Struggling RJ Barrett dares defenders to keep leaving him open: ‘It’s an easy bucket ‘ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Your morning update – we had to keep our distance at morning shootaround because RJ Barrett is still fighting through whatever illness it is he has. – 2:53 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
RJ Barrett’s shot chart this season. His FG% is significantly below league average (LA) in every shot zone.
Yikes. pic.twitter.com/QYEgxI9cVK – 3:33 AM
RJ Barrett’s shot chart this season. His FG% is significantly below league average (LA) in every shot zone.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Denver just threw a “bing bong” up for an RJ Barrett misfire from the line. It never ends. – 11:37 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Knicks +2 1H was an adventure but gets there with a 1-point lead despite RJ Barrett shooting 2-for-12. Julius Randle with 24 points to aid the cause. – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Between Cam Reddish, RJ Barrett and Julius Randle, the Knicks have the length, athleticism and switchability on the wings to be a ton better than they are defensively – 9:23 PM
Except, the numbers say it hasn’t been so easy. Barrett entered Friday night’s game against the Warriors shooting just 40% overall and 25.6% from beyond the arc, well below the league averages. He missed 17 consecutive 3-pointers, with Wednesday night’s 0-for-9 performance in Denver still close in the rearview. -via New York Daily News / November 18, 2022
Efficiency has represented Barrett’s shortcoming since he entered the league, and he responded to each slump with no shortage of confidence. “The shot is wide open, I’m going to shoot it,” Barrett said. “I don’t have a conscience that way. I’m comfortable. I work too hard on my game.” -via New York Daily News / November 18, 2022
The dinner was called by Julius Randle, according to RJ Barrett, at what could be a seminal moment in the Knicks’ season. They had lost six of their previous nine games, with their defensive net rating falling to 24th in the league. “Just trying to hold each other accountable,” Barrett said. “Trying to get this going because we want to win.” Added Randle, who had 15 points: “I think we just had more of a sense of urgency. Come on the road you want to start the trip off right. Dinner was great obviously, but guys came in prepared today and ready to go. Got a great win.” -via New York Post / November 16, 2022
