Suns eyeing John Collins

The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Sean Highkin @highkin
I do not know whether the Blazers are involved in any of these John Collins trade talks but I do know he was someone they talked pretty seriously about before the draft (along with OG Anunoby) so I would imagine it’s something they could revisit before the deadline. – 11:41 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Considering how tired I am of hearing about John Collins trade rumors, I can’t imagine how tired John Collins himself must be. – 11:14 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Collins is good and it’s silly that the Hawks are continually shopping him. – 11:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions involving John Collins as teams inquire.
Inside Pass at @TheAthletic on the developing trade market around Collins, Jae Crowder and others: theathletic.com/3910489/2022/1… – 10:45 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Kornet has played pretty well tonight but his only SportsCenter clip will be that murder dunk by John Collins – 9:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
John Collins
De’Andre Hunter
Dejounte Murray
Trae Young – 7:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Obi Toppin is one of six qualified players (at least 100 FG attempts) shooting above 49% from the floor and above 90% from the free-throw stripe.
The other five are:
Kevin Durant,
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander,
Bradley Beal,
John Collins and
Stephen Curry
https://t.co/OLQdR9KJce pic.twitter.com/5IXh9EZYxy – 5:09 PM
The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: John Collins has reached 1,800 career defensive rebounds with his second tonight. -via Twitter @HawksPR / November 12, 2022
