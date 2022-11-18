Suns interested in Harrison Barnes, Kyle Kuzma and KJ Martin

The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s kind of underestimated Harrison Barnes contribution over the last 5 Sacramento Kings games.
14.8 points / 5.8 rebounds / 2.6 assists / 1.4 steals / 57.9% FG / 41.2% 3P / 88.5% FT
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
NBA on SGA:
Haliburton: “All Star for sure.”
Kuzma: “Top 5 guard.”
J Rose: “Most underappreciated greatest player.”
Beal: “He’s kicking everybody’s ass.”
Porzingis: “Dangerous player.”
Perkins: “Same conversation with all the young superstars.”
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards fall to the OKC Thunder 121-120 and drop to (8-7)
#DCAboveAll 120
#ThunderUp 121
Kristaps Porzinigis led the Wizards with 27 points, Bradley Beal had 25, Kyle Kuzma finished with 18, 10Reb, and 9 Ast.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Thunder 121, Wizards 120
Beal: 25 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts.
Kuzma: 18 pts., 10 rebs., 9 assts.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Thunder 89, Wizards 87
SGA – 31 points 6 assists 6 rebounds
Dort – 9 points
Waters III – 9 points
Poku – 8 points
Porzingis – 23 points
Kuzma – 13 points 9 assists 7 rebounds
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Kyle Kuzma said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a top 5 guard in the league a day ago.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma had 9 assists in the first half vs. Thunder.
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
SGA – 12 points 5 rebounds 4 assists
Dort – 9 points
Poku – 8 points
Porzingis – 20 points 7 rebounds
Beal – 10 points
Hachimura – 10 points
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 67, Thunder 54
Beal: 10 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 20 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 6 pts, 4 rebs., 9 assts.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 12 pts, 5 rebs., 4 assts.
3-pointers: Wizards 14/20, Thunder 7/16
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 1st Quarter: Wizards 37, Thunder 29
Beal: 10 pts, 4 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 3 pts., 2 rebs., 4 assts.
Porzingis: 9 pts., 3 rebs.
Gilgeous-Alexander: 11 pts., 4 assts.
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Wizards starters tonight v. OKC with Bradley Beal back in action post-covid:
Morris
Beal
Avdija
Kuzma
Porzingis
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kyle Kuzma
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Important note from tonight’s game
Domantas Sabonis +44
Kevin Huerter +40
Terrence Davis +35
Harrison Barnes +33
De’Aaron Fox +26
Royce O’Neale -40
Joe Harris -37
Kevin Durant -31
Nic Claxton -30
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Halftime. Nets 54, Kings 73
Kevin Huerter 14pts, 5-7FG
Harrison Barnes 13pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 12pts, 3rebs
Terrence Davis 10pts, 4-5 FG, 5rebs, 3stls
De’Aaron Fox 8pts, 4asts
Kevin Durant 18pts, 5-9FG, 4asts
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
End of 1st Q: Nets 30, Kings 36
Kevin Huerter 8 pts, 3-5FG
De’Aaron Fox 8prs, 3asts
Harrison Barnes 7pts, 4rebs
Domantas Sabonis 6pts, 2asts
Kevin Durant 12pts, 4-6FG, 4asts
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Another good start for Harrison Barnes. 7 points, 4 rebounds and an assist in 9 minutes.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma says he believes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder is a “top-5 guard” in the NBA right now. High praise. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 15, 2022
Neil Dalal: Bradley Beal (reconditioning) is officially OUT tonight vs. Grizzlies as are Taj Gibson (neck, cervical strain) and Delon Wright (Grade 2 hamstring strain). Kyle Kuzma (non-Covid illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (groin) are not on the injury report and good to go. -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / November 13, 2022
Ava Wallace: Kyle Kuzma was pretty sick (non-covid illness) today, he described how he was feeling this morning as “f—ed up.” He was feeling under the weather against Dallas as well. -via Twitter @avarwallace / November 12, 2022
Mark Berman: Rockets forward KJ Martin (@KJ Martin) hosted a Thanksgiving event tonight for fifty young boys from the Urban Enrichment Institute. Martin and members of the Rockets staff distributed gifts to the children and provided Thanksgiving groceries for their families. -via Twitter @MarkBermanFox26 / November 17, 2022
Following the draft, when Houston had Jabari Smith Jr. and Eason, K.J. Martin’s position in the rotation looked even murkier. But the Rockets made it clear Martin was in their plans. Teams had called Houston in hopes of acquiring the athletic wing but the organization refused to budge. He had to buckle down and prove himself once again in training camp and preseason. With some stability under his belt, scoring a career-high 11.3 points per game, Martin is now open to an extension to remain in Houston long-term, sources with knowledge of discussions tell The Athletic. -via The Athletic / November 8, 2022
“I don’t care about how much I score,” Martin told The Athletic. “If I can get someone else open, I’m fine with that. Just me being a connector — when the offense gets stagnant, get something moving so other guys see it. And the next time we come down the floor, if this works go back to it. Me and Coach talked a lot (about it), and me being a connector on offense and defense helps us a lot.” -via The Athletic / November 8, 2022
