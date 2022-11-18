Suns 82, Jazz 86: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (9-5) play against the Utah Jazz (6-6) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Phoenix Suns 82, Utah Jazz 86 (Q3 07:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Hey tweeps, help us out. Was Ayton the one who dunked before the Jazz timeout? the play-by-play says Bridges but we here on press row swear it was Ayton – 10:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
DA runs the floor, gets rewarded with the open dunk. Suns back within 4. They’ve made push after push but haven’t quite been able to get over the hump. Gotta start with a few stops – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker stayed down for a bit after what looked like a knee-to-knee bump but he’s moving OK in the minutes since. – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Will Hardy with some big-mad words as the Jazz just stand there following Vando’s missed 3, leading to an easy transition dunk for Bridges. Jazz lead down to 84-80. – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s three times the suns have beaten the Jazz up the floor for layups after a miss. Utah lead down to 84-80….will Hardy not a happy coach – 10:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton runs floor for dunk.
That’s been missing most of the season. Timeout #Jazz.
#Suns down four with 8:37 left in 3rd. – 10:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker stayed down for a second after that play. Looked like he banged knees with Kelly Olynyk. Book’s staying in – 10:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And at the 10:13 mark 3Q, Olynyk has his fourth foul. Jazz team foul No. 3. It is the 6,483rd foul of the game. – 10:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Yeah Olynyk gets zero officiating respect cause that’s just not a foul – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Craig 3. Has nine (3-of-4 from deep).
#Suns as a team has 4 total 3-point makes. (15 attempts). Down nine as Markkanen scores again. Has 23. – 10:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
31 seconds into 3Q, Conley picks up his fourth foul. He’ll stay in for now. – 10:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges on Markkanen to start 2nd half with Bridges having 3 fouls. #Suns – 10:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Threesley is heatin’ up 🧯
4/7 from three in the first half
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/zYXt5geDj8 – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Jazz 74 #Suns 66 Half.
PHX: Booker 23, Bridges 10. Team: 3-of-14 from 3.
UTA: Markkanen and Beasley 18 each, Clarkson 11, Conley 10. Team: 10-of-19 on 3s.
FTs: Suns 17-of-18, Jazz 10-of-16. – 10:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 23 points and a conversation with refs to end 1st half. #Suns down 8 at half, 74-66. #Jazz pic.twitter.com/eMxfisCXIV – 10:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 74, Suns 66. Ugh, another pitchers’ duel. So boring. Utah is 10-19 on 3s, 10-16 FTs; Suns 3-14 on 3s, but 17-18 on 3s. Markkanen and Beasley 18p each for the Jazz, Vando 4p/6r/6a. Booker has 23p/5r/6a for Phoenix. – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 74-66 at the half on Phoenix. Beasley and Markkanen both have 18p, Booker has 23/5/6.
Jarred Vanderbilt has an outside shot at a triple double, with a 4/6/6 line so far. – 10:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: UTA 74, PHX 66
Booker: 23 Pts, 6 Ast, 5 Reb, 7-14 FG
Bridges: 10 Pts, 5-7 FG
Ayton: 6-5-5, 2-4 FG
Markkanen: 18 Pts, 7-9 FG – 10:11 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime at Vivint: the Jazz lead the Suns 74-66….18 for Markkanen and Beasley to lead Utah. Booker has 23 and 6 assists and five rebounds. – 10:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 110-102, despite not having Harden (full game) or Maxey (2nd half). Sixers have now won 4 straight at home, including wins over the Suns (9-5), Hawks (9-6), Jazz (10-6) and Bucks (11-4).
The win takes the Sixers (8-7) above .500 for the first time this season. – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with 3 fouls after fouling Sexton on drive.
Comes out, Lee in for final 47.5 seconds. #Suns down eight. – 10:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s 22-6-5 in the first half is the only thing keeping the Suns in this game. Superstar stuff – 10:07 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And now Jarred Vanderbilt has three fouls. Devin Booker living at the line. Phoenix within 6 – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker fouled on 3 by Vanderbilt, who picks up 3rd foul.
Hits all 3 FTs.
#Suns down six with 1:58 left in half. – 10:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton called for offensive foul and Vanderbilt drew charge. #Suns – 10:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Give Todd Simon and Southern Utah a ton of credit. Went toe-to-toe with Kansas right until the end.
Jalen Wilson finished with 33 points, 6 boards and 4 assists for the Jayhawks.
Bill Self’s self-imposed four suspension is now over. – 10:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
There have been 25 fouls called in the 1H (with 2:43 to go til halftime). The latest is Mike Conley’s 3rd (he joins Olynyk, Booker and Okogie in that dubious club). Booker will get 2 FTs out of the timeout. For now,67-56 Jazz. – 10:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vanderbilt is so active, he’s having guys like Cameron Payne, who is sure handed with the ball, looking around for him.
#Suns down 11 with 2:43 left in half. – 10:01 PM
Vanderbilt is so active, he’s having guys like Cameron Payne, who is sure handed with the ball, looking around for him.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
And now three on Mike Conley….Utah up 67-56 with 2:43 remaining in the first half – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges was trying to guard two people right there in Clarkson and Beasley while Payne was guarding no one.
Beasley 3. Now 4-of-6 from deep. #Suns down 13. – 9:59 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
In my opinion the Jazz should just play great defense all the time. #analysis – 9:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Markkanen has the Jazz’s last 3 buckets and is suddenly up to 18p in the game. – 9:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No answer for Markkanen right now. Has 18 (7-of-9 FGs)
#Suns down 12. – 9:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Not a smart 3rd foul for Book there, especially given the state of this game. Gotta make it to halftime without picking up that 4th – 9:57 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nice job by Beasley to recognize Markkanen’s advantage posting up Booker. Markkanen gets the bucket-and-1, Booker gets his third foul. – 9:56 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Markkanen scores inside over Booker. Fouled. Hits FT
#Suns down 12. – 9:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Number three on Devin Booker. Looks like Monty Williams is sticking with his star – 9:56 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We’ve got @Deron Williams on the broadcast 🎤
Tune in on @attsportnetrm!
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/hXINhQxUhS – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton to the line for 1st time since Nov. 9 at Minnesota.
Went three straight games without attempting one.
#Suns down 11 as Beasley hits 3rd 3 on four 3PTAs and Markkanen dunks inside. – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric guarding perimeter guys is something #Suns must live with when switching 1 through 5.
#Suns down eight.
Don’t see Jazz running away from Phoenix, but how #Suns finish this final 6:56 will set tone for 2nd half.
Booker will probably check back in here soon. – 9:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Kelly Olynyk has gotten very little equity from officials this season. Wondering if this is the norm with him. He has three and will probably have to sit the remainder of the half – 9:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Olynyk just got this 3rd foul at the 6:56 mark 2Q. This game has turned into a slog. 52-44 Utah. – 9:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton in for Landale.
Now he and Saric on floor together . #Suns down six. – 9:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
a young bull finds his way home 𓄀
#TakeNote | @CollinSexton02 pic.twitter.com/ysIS884AHc – 9:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down five as Saric has four off the bench.
Jazz was 6-of-8 from 3.
Now they’re 7-of-13. – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sexton has some Donovan Mitchell in him in terms of attacking the paint. #Suns down seven. – 9:42 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Javonte Green with a filthy dunk on a lob from Dragic. Bulls down 13–Bulls once down 19- Book it- They’re going to win this game. Save this Tweet. – 9:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale seal, bucket.
Horton-Tucker answer.
Landale dunk off Payne feed.
#Suns down five – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Okogie starts 2nd quarter with Landale, Saric, Lee and Payne. #Suns – 9:40 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: UTA 42, PHX 35
Booker: 14 Pts, 6 Ast, 4 Reb, 6-10 FG
Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG
Lee: 3 Pts
Conley: 10 Pts, 4 Ast – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
High scoring, high variance first quarter is done. The Jazz lead the Suns 42-35…Devin Booker has 14 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. The Jazz started the game on a 19-3 run but have struggled to get stops since – 9:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 42-35 after 1Q… 42 Jazz points obviously very high, but they had 29 of them after 6 minutes.
Devin Booker accounts for 29 of the 35 Suns points through his scoring, 14 points, and 6 assists. – 9:38 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
After Jazz went up 31-12, Phoenix closed the quarter on a 23-11 run. So not as great as the Jazz would have wanted. – 9:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 42, Suns 35. Utah slowed down after the hot start, Phoenix got going with 20 PITP, wound up shooting 15-27. Conley with 10p, Markkanen with 9. Booker leads the Suns with 14. – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker feeling it.
Two more. Has 14.
Sexton basket answer.
#Suns give up 42 points in 1st quarter. Down seven. – 9:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is orchestrating out here in the 1Q. He’s got 10 points and 6 assists so far, including that nice feed to Jock Landale for the and-1 – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Asked Will Hardy pregame if Simone Fontecchio will be in the Rudy Gay role while Gay is out. He said that while the team has confidence in Fontecchio, owing to his years of international experience, and he should get plenty of minutes, he’ll evaluate the role game to game. – 9:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Angry Booker is leading this team out of a horrible start. He’s up to 10 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Suns somehow within 4. – 9:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Saric backdoor cut, scores. #Suns down four as Landale completes 3-point play.
Jazz was 6-of-8 from 3. Missed last two. – 9:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton follow of Booker miss drive that could’ve been missed on purpose as Ayton was left free to rebound.
Bridges bucket. #Suns down eight. – 9:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Williams was looking to put Okogie in with Jock Landale, but pulled Okogie back and sent Saric to scores table. #Suns – 9:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
just playin’ in the paint 🇫🇮
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/VLZLIOLOo6 – 9:32 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
If I’m counting right the Jazz scored on 12 of their first 14 possessions against the Suns. That included six 3s. – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Phoenix starting to finally settle in a bit. A lot of this is Devin Booker forcing himself on the game. He has eight points early. The Jazz lead the Suns 31-18….4:34 remaining in the first quarter – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker transition.
Bridges transition dunk.
Timeout Jazz. #Suns down 13 after trailing by as many as 19. – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Jazz are 3rd in the NBA in 3PAs and 5th in offensive rebounds per game. Suns playing like they have no idea about either one, as Utah starts 6-for-9 from 3 and already has 2 offensive rebounds in 6 minutes – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lauri Markkanen fingerprints all over this fast Jazz start.
9 points, two assists.
#Suns down 18. – 9:24 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
fallin’
ballin’
#TakeNote | @Lauri Markkanen pic.twitter.com/PBphaCDqxT – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Suns do realize they’re not supposed to let the Jazz score on every possession, right? Right? – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
In a shocking development, Kelly Olynyk just got his second foul at the 6:48 mark 1Q. – 9:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns just gonna ruin this Friday night or — pic.twitter.com/o4tTAtqZXD – 9:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Mike Conley is on a heater, got the friendly bounce and he’s 3-of-3 from 3 – 9:22 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This has been a blitzing at the beginning of this game. Jazz up 19-3….. – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Clarkson 3. Fouled by Payne.
4 team fouls on #Suns with 8:20 left in the 1st quarter.
Clarkson FT. #Suns down 19-3. – 9:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Clarkson nails an and-one three, Jazz now up 19-3 on the Suns with under 4 minutes played. – 9:21 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The Jazz are on pace to score 60 points in this quarter, which would be very good – 9:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 1-of-5 FGs.
Ayton only starter who has yet to take a shot. – 9:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jazz are putting Markkanen on Ayton. Expect to see the Suns test that out of the timeout.
Not a good sign to give up that offensive rebound and 3 when that’s up top on the scouting report. – 9:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 13-3 early. Their strategy of gifting wide-open 3s to a Jazz team that averages 40 attempts per game is not quite it – 9:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have started by shooting 4-6, Suns have started by shooting 1-5. Not coincidentally, Jazz have a 9-0 run and a 13-3 lead. Conley with B2B 3s for 6 early points. 9:33 left 1Q. – 9:16 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
movin’ on up 📈
Jordan passes Bryon Russell on the franchise list of all-time threes made!
#UltraMoment | @MichelobUltra pic.twitter.com/UDmq0rIQmo – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Vanderbilt getting that extra possession for Conley is what T-Wolves no longer have.
#Suns down 13-3. Timeout Phoenix with 9:33 left in 1st quarter. – 9:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz start the game on a 13-3 run, which forces a Phoenix timeout…..9:33 remaining in the first quarter – 9:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Torrey Craig turning into Ray Allen whenever he puts on a Suns jersey will never stop being funny – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lauri Markkanen problem early for #Suns.
Has four of #Jazz 7. #Suns down four. – 9:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Pistons coach Dwane Casey is asked about Bojan Bogdanović and the Lakers interest in him in the offseason before Detroit traded the Utah Jazz for him first. Casey quips back to @Dan Woike: “You can’t have him” – 9:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Jan 25 of 2021 was the first time the @NBAOfficial had 2 women work the same game with Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder. Tonight’s Jazz game will have 2 women officials with Ashley Moyer-Gleich (#13)Dannica Mosher (#89) – 9:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎼 𝐅 𝐈 𝐑 𝐒 𝐓 𝐅 𝐈 𝐕 𝐄 🎼
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/vngaNuUcih – 9:02 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
DeAndre Ayton sets 36 picks a game 2nd most in the NBA. That will be the challenge tonight for the Utah Jazz – 9:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) ‘still not there yet’ with sore right heel, out Friday at Utah https://t.co/EFWrgJOmps via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/CvrMtvX214 – 8:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bennedict Mathurin kept the Pacers from entering the Rockets’ record book with four points to end the quarter. Still, the 10 points the Rockets allowed is the fewest they gave up in an opening quarter since holding Hawks to 10 January 10, 2014. – 8:42 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Jae’Sean Tate is not wearing the walking boot he had on during Monday night’s game. Rockets will re-evaluate him in the next couple of weeks – 8:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
it’s chill out there 🥶
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/FWe5YxiUoN – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on the @PHNX_Suns pregame show with special guest @ayroned in 2 minutes! Come hang out with us before Suns-Jazz tips off:
https://t.co/ItnFwF6QGT pic.twitter.com/3spabPtD4A – 8:28 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said there are no plans to send Moses Moody down to Santa Cruz now but it could be a possibility down the line.
Moody has been the on the fringe of the rotation this season and didn’t play until the fourth in Phoenix. – 8:25 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jonathan Kuminga is available tonight. He missed Wednesday’s game in Phoenix after feeling under the weather – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will be available tonight vs the Knicks. Missed the Phoenix game. – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Even on the road.
Deandre Ayton from halfcourt. #Suns at #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/PPoxCen3P3 – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
The kids eventually move.
#Suns big Deandre Ayton pregame. pic.twitter.com/9EzhbygmOW – 8:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Watch your head.”
Devin Booker with dunk to cap pregame workout. #Suns pic.twitter.com/dkhT5iCRGP – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Black beanie.
Long sleeve shirt
Turquoise shorts (matching shoes).
Black socks.
Devin Booker pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/H5bMD7ZN3m – 8:06 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
New @RoseGardenReprt pod is up. I give thoughts at the top on GP2 news and Ibou Badji signing, then @Sarah Todd and I talk about the Blazers’ and Jazz’s collective great vibes. It’s a fun one https://t.co/NhoK7YPOQy
Apple: https://t.co/MSMTJitCsL
Spotify: https://t.co/9HZR0TUPbX pic.twitter.com/YXqqZzkypd – 7:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: Phoenix Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) out, Josh Okogie (hamstring) in Friday at Utah https://t.co/EFWrgJxjns via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/Ur0xmBDITr – 7:53 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Nassir Little is questionable tomorrow vs. Utah with left calf soreness. Nurkic and Winslow are off the injury report, Keon Johnson remains out. – 7:47 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jae crowder, josh okogie (can’t be dealt until dec. 15), and a lottery protected first for kyle kuzma, who says no – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s not ready to play the way he feels he needs to be. We feel he’s still not there yet. Chris wants to be out there. You may see him shooting, but there’s a ton more to it than just getting up shots. There are other check marks.” Monty Williams on Chris Paul (heel) #Suns pic.twitter.com/IxjmOp8NE9 – 7:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Man, Cam Payne is a really good player.”
#Jazz coach Will Hardy on Cameron Payne, who is averaging 20.8 points in four starts for Chris Paul (heel). #Suns pic.twitter.com/KzxhMjZfW6 – 7:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns update: Chris Paul (heel) out, Josh Okogie (hamstring) questionable Friday at Utah https://t.co/EFWrgJOmps via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/tHeETcCFta – 7:10 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
📍 Salt Lake City, UT
📺 Tune-in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with coverage starting at 6:30PM pic.twitter.com/toPKHCj7AX – 6:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the Phoenix Suns tonight against the Utah Jazz, per @Duane Rankin – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report update at #Jazz.
Chris Paul (heel) OUT.
Josh Okogie (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE. – 6:39 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry’s 50-point performance wasn’t enough to get the Warriors their first road win of the season on Wednesday against the Suns, NBA Twitter chimed in with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Updated injury report for the Suns has Chris Paul (right heel soreness) as out for tonight’s game against the Jazz. – 5:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
NBA scout on the Jazz: “I think it’s sustainable. They compete and play hard, they’ve got good leadership from their vets, they’ve got a lot of talent and guys who can play, and they have a lot of guys who faced adversity at some point in their career.” basketballnews.com/stories/can-th… – 5:24 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk,
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gambo any time Suns fans get excited about a new name in trade rumors: pic.twitter.com/VqYDsEFd1Q – 4:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Finally got my long run in Salt Lake City before #Suns at #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/vXs4RE5EPY – 4:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
NEW: Time for The TribUte newsletter.
Tavion Thomas revealing that he’s been working with Dr. Jonathan Ravarino means Utah hasn’t necessarily been punishing him, but trying to save him.
That, this could be Kyle Whittingham’s best coaching job, and more. sltrib.com/sports/utah-ut… – 4:26 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We hosted Phoenix and his family as apart of a @MakeAWish to meet the Houston Rockets! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YE01aOuxv3 – 4:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
When called upon, the Suns’ depth continues to deliver.
Despite a couple of key injuries, the Suns bench has provided a spark and found their roles, assisting the team to a 9-5 record.
READ MORE 📰👇 – 3:40 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.