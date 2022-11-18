Teams around the league showing interest in trade for Matisse Thybulle

A brief note before we get back to this story — I’m told there has been some interest in Matisse Thybulle in preliminary discussions around the league, and I’d expect him to be a rumor mill fixture up until the deadline.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Furkan Korkmaz (knee effusion) is listed as OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks. So is Jaden Springer, who suffered a quad strain while on assignment with the Blue Coats. Matisse Thybulle, who missed practice the past two days with that tweaked ankle, is not on the report. – 5:48 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz remains out for the #Sixers when they return to the court tomorrow to face the #Bucks.
Matisse Thybulle, who didn’t practice the last two days, is not on the injury report, so he’s on pace to play. – 5:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers said both Matisse Thybulle (ankle) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) were held out of practice today #Sixers12:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers did reveal that the team was a bit shorthanded at the guard spot today with injuries to Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/16/doc… via @SixersWire5:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers scrimmaged for about 45 minutes today during this rare four-day break between games. Furkan Korkmaz (who missed Sunday’s win over Utah with knee swelling) and Matisse Thybulle (who has a tweaked ankle) did not practice. – 1:08 PM

