Thunder 53, Grizzlies 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 53, Memphis Grizzlies 57 (Q2 02:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 14 in the 1st quarter.
Game is tied with 3 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.
So just a typical Thunder game. – 9:02 PM
OKC was down 14 in the 1st quarter.
Game is tied with 3 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.
So just a typical Thunder game. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
After that last Dort foul on Morant …
“I just want the same thing down here for Gilgeous-Alexander,” Daigneault says to an official. “He’s got a black eye, he’s got a concussion.”
Some embellishment, to be sure, but Daigneault made his point. – 9:02 PM
After that last Dort foul on Morant …
“I just want the same thing down here for Gilgeous-Alexander,” Daigneault says to an official. “He’s got a black eye, he’s got a concussion.”
Some embellishment, to be sure, but Daigneault made his point. – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault seems a bit frustrated with the whistles tonight, as every Thunder fan is. – 9:01 PM
Mark Daigneault seems a bit frustrated with the whistles tonight, as every Thunder fan is. – 9:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As I have often said, Aaron Wiggins is a really good basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sinks a 3, somehow this is a one point game. The depth of OKC made this happen. Mark Daigneault has been twisting the Rubik’s Cube all night, as he has all season. – 8:58 PM
As I have often said, Aaron Wiggins is a really good basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sinks a 3, somehow this is a one point game. The depth of OKC made this happen. Mark Daigneault has been twisting the Rubik’s Cube all night, as he has all season. – 8:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An SGA 3 cuts the Grizzlies’ lead to one point, 49-48
Grizzlies call a timeout with 4:14 left in the 2Q – 8:58 PM
An SGA 3 cuts the Grizzlies’ lead to one point, 49-48
Grizzlies call a timeout with 4:14 left in the 2Q – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jay Will finishing strong for the And1 😤 pic.twitter.com/RsSI77scfP – 8:57 PM
Jay Will finishing strong for the And1 😤 pic.twitter.com/RsSI77scfP – 8:57 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If 901FC wants a new stadium the Grizzlies are contributing some bricks tonight. 5-16 from three so far. – 8:57 PM
If 901FC wants a new stadium the Grizzlies are contributing some bricks tonight. 5-16 from three so far. – 8:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is the Jaren Jackson Jr. the Grizzlies need with Desmond Bane out. Aggressive inside, attacking the basket, drawing fouls, creating havoc on defense.
The next couple of weeks become much more manageable if he’s knocking off the rust faster than anticipated. – 8:55 PM
This is the Jaren Jackson Jr. the Grizzlies need with Desmond Bane out. Aggressive inside, attacking the basket, drawing fouls, creating havoc on defense.
The next couple of weeks become much more manageable if he’s knocking off the rust faster than anticipated. – 8:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points.
Jaylin Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points. – 8:54 PM
Jalen Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points.
Jaylin Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points. – 8:54 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow. What a great job by Aaron Wiggins to grab the board somehow and make the dump off pass to J-Will for the and-one. Jaylin Williams is living at the line right now. – 8:53 PM
Wow. What a great job by Aaron Wiggins to grab the board somehow and make the dump off pass to J-Will for the and-one. Jaylin Williams is living at the line right now. – 8:53 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. with AUTHORITY 🔨
pic.twitter.com/IXb2xrre4f – 8:53 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. with AUTHORITY 🔨
pic.twitter.com/IXb2xrre4f – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PUT EM IN THE BUCKET @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/mN8MOZ1CN6 – 8:50 PM
PUT EM IN THE BUCKET @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/mN8MOZ1CN6 – 8:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigs draws the attention to find a cutting Josh Giddey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HpKAJCIsfe – 8:49 PM
Wigs draws the attention to find a cutting Josh Giddey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HpKAJCIsfe – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaren Jackson Jr. is causing the Thunder problems. To put it nicely. – 8:46 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is causing the Thunder problems. To put it nicely. – 8:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ exchanging 3s for two-hand power dunks on successive trips. – 8:45 PM
JJJ exchanging 3s for two-hand power dunks on successive trips. – 8:45 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
That’s one of the 5 best dunks Jaren Jackson Jr. has had with the Memphis Grizzlies. A two-hand explosion over Kendrich Williams. He’s been elite tonight. Showing off the whole offensive package. – 8:45 PM
That’s one of the 5 best dunks Jaren Jackson Jr. has had with the Memphis Grizzlies. A two-hand explosion over Kendrich Williams. He’s been elite tonight. Showing off the whole offensive package. – 8:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is a monster out there tonight.
If this team can just get healthy… – 8:45 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is a monster out there tonight.
If this team can just get healthy… – 8:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jake LaRavia is in to start the second quarter. He didn’t play on Tuesday. – 8:40 PM
Jake LaRavia is in to start the second quarter. He didn’t play on Tuesday. – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku singlehandedly kept OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Poku singlehandedly kept OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku singlehandedly OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Poku singlehandedly OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 33, Thunder 28
Poku – 11 points, 3 blocks
JDub – 6 points, 4 assists
JJJ – 8 points
Morant – 7 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:38 PM
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 33, Thunder 28
Poku – 11 points, 3 blocks
JDub – 6 points, 4 assists
JJJ – 8 points
Morant – 7 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:38 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three blocks in the first.
Jalen Williams had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Grizzlies lead 33-28. – 8:38 PM
Poku had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three blocks in the first.
Jalen Williams had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Grizzlies lead 33-28. – 8:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Roddy put max effort into trying to stay in front of SGA and held his own pretty well, but picked up a foul in his second visit to SGA iso island. – 8:38 PM
Roddy put max effort into trying to stay in front of SGA and held his own pretty well, but picked up a foul in his second visit to SGA iso island. – 8:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
memphis grizzlies basketball. watch and RT.
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/MLoBhF91Rv – 8:37 PM
memphis grizzlies basketball. watch and RT.
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/MLoBhF91Rv – 8:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski career high in Blocks is six, he has three in the first frame. – 8:37 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski career high in Blocks is six, he has three in the first frame. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Was that a Regular Show soundbite played by the Grizzlies LMAOOO – 8:35 PM
Was that a Regular Show soundbite played by the Grizzlies LMAOOO – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I know we still do not have a big enough sample size but the three ball this season from Aleksej Pokusevski has been so encouraging. – 8:35 PM
I know we still do not have a big enough sample size but the three ball this season from Aleksej Pokusevski has been so encouraging. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams’ 1st quarter
6 PTS
4 RBD
4 AST
1 STL
2 3 pointers
JDub has hit 2 3’s in three straight games. – 8:34 PM
Jalen Williams’ 1st quarter
6 PTS
4 RBD
4 AST
1 STL
2 3 pointers
JDub has hit 2 3’s in three straight games. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Battlin’ back in the first with a string of scores ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kWip0siil4 – 8:34 PM
Battlin’ back in the first with a string of scores ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kWip0siil4 – 8:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is playing FAST. Daigneault is yelling “run, run, run,” after every miss. Twice J-Dub has connected with Poku on the break. – 8:32 PM
The Thunder is playing FAST. Daigneault is yelling “run, run, run,” after every miss. Twice J-Dub has connected with Poku on the break. – 8:32 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Interesting how every Grizz FTA, the Thunder put two guys in opposite corners on their end of the court, and when they inbound the ball it creates almost an instant fast break – 8:28 PM
Interesting how every Grizz FTA, the Thunder put two guys in opposite corners on their end of the court, and when they inbound the ball it creates almost an instant fast break – 8:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku block ➡️ connects from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/RejpAiO5kI – 8:27 PM
Poku block ➡️ connects from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/RejpAiO5kI – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the snatch. the dime. the trey.
hit the RT button. just cause.
@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/MvkhIylp17 – 8:25 PM
the snatch. the dime. the trey.
hit the RT button. just cause.
@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/MvkhIylp17 – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III is the Thunder’s second man off the bench tonight. – 8:24 PM
Lindy Waters III is the Thunder’s second man off the bench tonight. – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks, noted villain, has arrived on superhero night at FedExForum.
Playing great defense on SGA. – 8:23 PM
Dillon Brooks, noted villain, has arrived on superhero night at FedExForum.
Playing great defense on SGA. – 8:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is having a great game. Really good pass there to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which will not live in the stat sheet anywhere. – 8:21 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski is having a great game. Really good pass there to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which will not live in the stat sheet anywhere. – 8:21 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
SAY TRIP THREE TIMES. 14-2 RUN TO GET THE PARTY STARTED. pic.twitter.com/Mn211U1qiG – 8:18 PM
SAY TRIP THREE TIMES. 14-2 RUN TO GET THE PARTY STARTED. pic.twitter.com/Mn211U1qiG – 8:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Grizzlies up 14-2. Daigneault calls timeout.
OKC is 1-of-7. Two turnovers for Josh Giddey. – 8:17 PM
Grizzlies up 14-2. Daigneault calls timeout.
OKC is 1-of-7. Two turnovers for Josh Giddey. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
OUT OF THE GATE WIT IT
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9Boc6nMCap – 8:17 PM
OUT OF THE GATE WIT IT
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9Boc6nMCap – 8:17 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What a pass by Ja. OKC has been punched in the mouth early. 14-2. Let’s see how they respond. – 8:17 PM
What a pass by Ja. OKC has been punched in the mouth early. 14-2. Let’s see how they respond. – 8:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This Grizzlies defense has come to play early. Tons of activity in the passing lanes. Defensive stops leading to easier offensive opportunities.
Grizzlies lead OKC 14-2 with 8:22 left in the first quarter – 8:17 PM
This Grizzlies defense has come to play early. Tons of activity in the passing lanes. Defensive stops leading to easier offensive opportunities.
Grizzlies lead OKC 14-2 with 8:22 left in the first quarter – 8:17 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM
Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s first home game 3-pointer is good. He follows that up with a block on the Thunder’s possession. – 8:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s first home game 3-pointer is good. He follows that up with a block on the Thunder’s possession. – 8:13 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
3 on one end and a block on the other for Jaren Jackson Jr. Trip is back. – 8:12 PM
3 on one end and a block on the other for Jaren Jackson Jr. Trip is back. – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
THE FIRST FIVE.
#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qs6625WzG8 – 8:08 PM
THE FIRST FIVE.
#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qs6625WzG8 – 8:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Home game for @Exhoopsmc, who’s from across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/SrnFxbVA4H – 8:06 PM
Home game for @Exhoopsmc, who’s from across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/SrnFxbVA4H – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Friday’s Starting 5⃣
📺: @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WBayrkfCL4 – 8:05 PM
Friday’s Starting 5⃣
📺: @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WBayrkfCL4 – 8:05 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Thunder vs. Grizzlies. OKC: Lu Dort, Jalen WIlliams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Adams, Ja and Konchar.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 8:01 PM
Your starters for Thunder vs. Grizzlies. OKC: Lu Dort, Jalen WIlliams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Adams, Ja and Konchar.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 8:01 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Let’s get this out of the way, so @badunclep can try to calm down before the tipoff. Your officials tonight for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Rodney Mott, Michael Smith and Suyash Mehta.
Please direct any complaints to 1-899-IAMUNK – 7:59 PM
Let’s get this out of the way, so @badunclep can try to calm down before the tipoff. Your officials tonight for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Rodney Mott, Michael Smith and Suyash Mehta.
Please direct any complaints to 1-899-IAMUNK – 7:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
Forget Shai and Ja. Let’s see how Poku wrestles against Steven Adams. – 7:58 PM
Thunder starters:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
Forget Shai and Ja. Let’s see how Poku wrestles against Steven Adams. – 7:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
steppas.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9PSMzdSpR2 – 7:22 PM
steppas.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9PSMzdSpR2 – 7:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Headed into a physical contest in Memphis, @NickAGallo spoke to @Aleksej Pokusevski for keys of the game.
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/60spSVx3J2 – 7:09 PM
Headed into a physical contest in Memphis, @NickAGallo spoke to @Aleksej Pokusevski for keys of the game.
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/60spSVx3J2 – 7:09 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett missed both games against Warriors last season. Asked if he’s excited to play against Curry, RJ brought up fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins.
Also played Shai Gilgeous Alexander last week.
“Put some respect on Canada’s name,” RJ said. “We’re nice.”
@Michael Grange – 6:36 PM
RJ Barrett missed both games against Warriors last season. Asked if he’s excited to play against Curry, RJ brought up fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins.
Also played Shai Gilgeous Alexander last week.
“Put some respect on Canada’s name,” RJ said. “We’re nice.”
@Michael Grange – 6:36 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• All of the big names out
• Shai/Ja matchup
• Picks + Q&A with chat
• Who *IS* Playing Tonight?
Live now through tipoff, join us for the NBA version of Closing Bell:
📺 https://t.co/vyjwUCvZtw pic.twitter.com/WYg4iuXteD – 6:31 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• All of the big names out
• Shai/Ja matchup
• Picks + Q&A with chat
• Who *IS* Playing Tonight?
Live now through tipoff, join us for the NBA version of Closing Bell:
📺 https://t.co/vyjwUCvZtw pic.twitter.com/WYg4iuXteD – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku on being drafted two years ago today: “I feel like it’s been five or six years, but it’s actually been two and I’m still 20. I’m trying to grow each day. The Thunder has done an amazing job just being there for me every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s going good or bad.” – 6:19 PM
Poku on being drafted two years ago today: “I feel like it’s been five or six years, but it’s actually been two and I’m still 20. I’m trying to grow each day. The Thunder has done an amazing job just being there for me every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s going good or bad.” – 6:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ja vs. Shai tonight in Memphis. Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/Wb8lDp8kCN – 5:55 PM
Ja vs. Shai tonight in Memphis. Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/Wb8lDp8kCN – 5:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🎥 ICYMI: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala joined Lindy Waters III for a tour of the First Americans Museum for an in-depth experience and look into the history of Natives. pic.twitter.com/fJs3hO6ZcU – 5:26 PM
🎥 ICYMI: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala joined Lindy Waters III for a tour of the First Americans Museum for an in-depth experience and look into the history of Natives. pic.twitter.com/fJs3hO6ZcU – 5:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk,
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk,
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @Dan Favale
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6
📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM
A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
give the gift of grizz hoops … or buy it for yourself.
check out what we got goin on⤵️ – 3:34 PM
give the gift of grizz hoops … or buy it for yourself.
check out what we got goin on⤵️ – 3:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann (low back soreness), Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) are all listed as out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 3:13 PM
Tre Mann (low back soreness), Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) are all listed as out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 3:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the pod
🏀 Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson
🏀 Who is number 3?
🏀 Gradey Dick
🏀 Best college games to watch this week
#ThunderUp #NBADraft:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/PGuJ1FEWD0 – 3:05 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the pod
🏀 Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson
🏀 Who is number 3?
🏀 Gradey Dick
🏀 Best college games to watch this week
#ThunderUp #NBADraft:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/PGuJ1FEWD0 – 3:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder take on the Grizzlies tonight, a team who along with OKC, is ranked in the top 5 for points scored in the paint.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look out for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/aaz7Og6YSX – 2:55 PM
The Thunder take on the Grizzlies tonight, a team who along with OKC, is ranked in the top 5 for points scored in the paint.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look out for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/aaz7Og6YSX – 2:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) is out tonight for the Thunder. Bazley and Mann both still out. – 2:23 PM
Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) is out tonight for the Thunder. Bazley and Mann both still out. – 2:23 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.