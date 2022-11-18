Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
Pistons have some young OKC in them, back when they had baby KD and all that. They ran “better” vet teams off the floor with Russ, Harden, Ibaka, etc. Don’t think DET has that level of transcendent talent but I like the direction… And that’s without Cade, Stewart, etc tonight – 2:48 AM

