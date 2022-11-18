Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Oklahoma City Thunder play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $13,599,015 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: Bally Sports OK

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

