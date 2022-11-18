Tobias Harris available?

76ers officials have begun their usual check-ins with teams across the league ahead of the Dec. 15 date for players who signed contracts in the offseason to be traded, when trade talks begin to intensify. Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris has come up in the 76ers’ conversations with clubs so far, league sources said.
Source: Shams Charania @ The Athletic
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Pro-tip: whenever we approach a part of the season where trade chatter increases, you will always hear “conversations” about Tobias Harris. It’s just unavoidable when a 4th option is taking up 25% of the space under the hard cap. – 11:18 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
De’Anthony Melton is 10th in the NBA in steals with 1.58 per game while Tobias Harris is tied for 11th (1.57). #Sixers #NBA pic.twitter.com/1f33hdz9LV – 11:47 AM
Evans’ Crumbl Cookies store – which has ranked repeatedly as the top revenue-producing Crumbl in the United States – has been sold to an NBA player for the Philadelphia 76ers. Dr. Troy Akers, who with his wife, Nancy, opened the Crumbl franchise only in April, confirmed to The Augusta Chronicle on Friday that the store sold Oct. 10 to Evans Vortex, a limited-liability company whose organizer and listed contact is Tobias Harris, an 11-season NBA veteran who has played power forward and small forward for the Sixers since 2019. -via The Augusta Chronicle / November 14, 2022
Not much has changed on that front, though. According to the Eastern Conference exec Deveney spoke with, Maxey’s exclusion in a deal is a non-starter. “The main thing is, though, does Tyrese Maxey get put into the deal? Because then the Nets have to listen, they might not get a better young player than him in any deal they make for Durant. Maxey, Tobias Harris, and (Matisse) Thybulle would work, but the Nets would not get any picks in the deal because Philly can’t offer any right now. If that is all that is on the table, Brooklyn would have to pass.” -via Heavy.com / November 14, 2022
Lauren Rosen: A look into a private moment for the @Philadelphia 76ers, courtesy of Tobias Harris: “After last game, we were sitting on the plane talking. We said, ‘We’ve gotta figure this thing out.’ We were upfront and honest with each other..” On bonds w/ Joel, Tyrese, & more: pic.twitter.com/3Q64msmT9j -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / November 13, 2022
