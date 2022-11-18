Western Conference coach: James Wiseman looking 'in over his head'

Making a trade this early in the season would seem like a drastic move, but according to a source who spoke with Deveney, Wiseman has looked “in over his head” so far this year. “He has looked [like he’s] in over his head,” one Western Conference coach told Heavy Sports. “You can’t have him on the floor with Draymond [Green] because they get real easy to guard with them together. And you can’t have him out there with a big role with the second unit because he is not good enough to carry that group. What do you do with him? I don’t think they know, so he is going to be down there (in the G League) because at least you know he will be on the floor.”
Source: Jack Simone @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
If Twitter implodes, the answer in my header is yes
I am indeed as tall … wait, no … *taller* than James Wiseman – 10:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After James Wiseman was assigned to G League Santa Cruz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 10:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s very therapeutic just to write down my thoughts and my emotions and my feelings, and just to be vulnerable in my writing.”
James Wiseman going to the G League brought me back to a talk we had over the summer about his favorite basketball movies nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 12:24 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors analysis: James Wiseman’s next test is how he handles G League stint mercurynews.com/2022/11/16/war… – 11:29 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
JP had really good advice for James Wiseman as he begins his stint with the Santa Cruz Warriors in the GLeague: pic.twitter.com/MPPnEwIgKq – 5:27 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 6 welcomes birthday boy @Tim Bontemps, who misreported his own age by four (4!!!!) years, muddled his way through a Lauri Markkanen mea culpa, raved about SGA and tried to talk the Warriors into selling low on James Wiseman. youtu.be/H_4YiAWnuP8 – 4:21 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Did the #Warriors make the right decision sending James Wiseman to the G-League?
@RealJayWilliams says yes #DubNation
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/8aVuFenKx2 – 3:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Ryan Rollins joins James Wiseman in the G League. The Santa Cruz Warriors play this Saturday – 3:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Wiseman rank among 2020 draft class:
— 29th in points
— 27th in rebounds
— 38th in assists
— 36th in minutes
Where would he be selected in a redraft? pic.twitter.com/7MIyGW702G – 10:33 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
It didn’t matter what James Wiseman did in the fourth quarter of last night’s win. The Warriors had already decided a trip to Santa Cruz was what the 7-foot center needed.
Here’s what Wiseman, Kerr and Poole were saying about his G League assignment mercurynews.com/2022/11/14/jam… – 10:13 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sending James Wiseman to the G-League for an extended stint. Here’s what went into the significant decision. theathletic.com/3898311/2022/1… – 9:26 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman is headed to the G League.
Steve Kerr: “He’s going to Santa Cruz (today) and we will keep him there for an extended period.” pic.twitter.com/uYU5rzOBK1 – 9:12 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
The timelines have diverged as James Wiseman is headed to the G League while the Warriors try to win games. Here’s my (unlocked) take on the future of all this: ziller.substack.com/p/on-james-wis… – 9:11 AM
More on this storyline
Inside the Warriors’ building, everyone is preaching belief in Wiseman. That’s coming from players and coaches alike. Outside the building, players aren’t fools. They know what’s said, they know what’s tweeted, they know what’s written. “The outside noise is what will make it tough,” Poole said. “It’s everybody’s opinion, everybody has something to say. Honestly, nobody cares what they think. James is just going to have to be laser-focused. I think that we know that he is more than anything. -via NBC Sports / November 15, 2022
Golden State Warriors PR: Warriors assign Ryan Rollins & James Wiseman to Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/EWE8ycI7My -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / November 15, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said James Wiseman will go to the G-League tomorrow and stay down there for an extended time. Warriors want to get him reps. Said it could be 10 consecutive days or longer. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / November 15, 2022
