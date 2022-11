Western Conference coach: James Wiseman looking 'in over his head'

Inside the Warriors’ building, everyone is preaching belief in Wiseman. That’s coming from players and coaches alike. Outside the building, players aren’t fools. They know what’s said, they know what’s tweeted, they know what’s written. “The outside noise is what will make it tough,” Poole said. “It’s everybody’s opinion, everybody has something to say. Honestly, nobody cares what they think. James is just going to have to be laser-focused. I think that we know that he is more than anything. -via NBC Sports / November 15, 2022