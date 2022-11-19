Dwight Howard debuts in Taiwan with monster game

Former NBA star Dwight Howard fell just short of a triple double in leading the Taoyuan Leopards to a pulsating comeback win Saturday in their T1 LEAGUE home opener in front of a sellout home crowd. Howard had 38 points, 25 rebounds, and nine assists as the Leopards came from behind and top the New Taipei CTBC DEA 120-115 in front of more than 15,000 fans at National Taiwan Sport University’s multipurpose arena.
Source: Focus Taiwan – CNA English News @ Focus Taiwan
After numerous years in the NBA, Dwight Howard now plays for the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.
The center wreaked havoc in his debut, recording superman numbers in a dramatic overtime win 💪
I need a way to watch every single Dwight Howard game in Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/xlk8rKOUWU – 11:00 AM
After collecting his fourth rebound, #Pistons rookie Jalen Duren is the second-youngest player (19 years, 0 days) to record at least 100 rebounds and 15 blocks within their first 14 career games, behind only Dwight Howard (18 years, 348 days). – 12:43 AM
EuroLeague rookie Johnathan Motley remembered his experience with Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas🗣️
Fenerbahce’s top scorer also shared his admiration for Dwight Howard and expressed his opinion on the toughest opponent he has ever faced:
“It’s my first game in a long time where I’ve got a chance to shoot the ball, get to touch it and stuff like that. I really appreciate my coach and the rest of my teammates for just trusting me,” Howard said. “The first game was a little nervous, just wanted to make sure I got a lot of shots up and was aggressive, and my teammates trusted me, but I also trusted them,” he said. -via Focus Taiwan / November 19, 2022
Though the Leopards trailed most of the game, the home fans never got down and cheered for Howard whenever he was on the court. “There’s always four quarters in a game, no matter what’s going on. You always have a chance to come back and win if you just stick together and believe. And in the second half we believed we were going to come back and win the game,” Howard said. -via Focus Taiwan / November 19, 2022
