Dwight Howard debuts in Taiwan with monster game

Former NBA star Dwight Howard fell just short of a triple double in leading the Taoyuan Leopards to a pulsating comeback win Saturday in their T1 LEAGUE home opener in front of a sellout home crowd. Howard had 38 points, 25 rebounds, and nine assists as the Leopards came from behind and top the New Taipei CTBC DEA 120-115 in front of more than 15,000 fans at National Taiwan Sport University's multipurpose arena.