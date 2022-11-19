Giannis Antetokounmpo on incident after loss to Sixers: ‘I don't feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell’

“I don’t know if I should apologize because I don’t feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it’s my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night at the free throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. “And if they didn’t, they don’t really care about their game.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Appreciation tweet for Montrezl Harrell, who postgame took the ball away from Giannis(holding WFC court staff hostage), and told him to GTFO. – 7:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Bucks takeaways: Joel Embiid’s conditioning, Shake Milton’s playmaking, and Giannis Antetoukounmpo’s foul shooting stand out inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 7:39 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
I had questions about the Giannis free throw incident. I got them here: theathletic.com/3912361/2022/1… – 7:38 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers #Sixers over #Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and things get testy with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell post game. Antetokounmpo even shoves a ladder out of the way. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 7:31 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Giannis saw a giant inanimate object stooped at 45 degrees clogging the lane and thought it was his front court mate – 7:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Things got heated between the Greek Freak and Montrezl Harrell after the game #NBA
Things got heated between the Greek Freak and Montrezl Harrell after the game #NBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers #Sixers over Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves a ladder inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers–#Bucks takeaways: Joel Embiid’s conditioning, Shake Milton’s playmaking, and Giannis Antetoukounmpo’s foul shooting stand out inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo argues with Harrell, Philadelphia arena worker, then knocks down ladder postgame nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/19/ant… – 4:27 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell were involved in the post-game conflict with curse word exchanges 😤
Greek Freak responded about the altercation and a ladder throw:
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell were involved in the post-game conflict with curse word exchanges 😤
Greek Freak responded about the altercation and a ladder throw:
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers Sixers over Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves a ladder inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:22 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
After shooting 4/15 from the FT line, Giannis Antetokounmpo was visibly frustrated and wanted to work on his game 😳
After shooting 4/15 from the FT line, Giannis Antetokounmpo was visibly frustrated and wanted to work on his game 😳
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Funny thing is we all know how Giannis is about to handle those guys next time he sees them. – 2:10 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I’m very glad I was out tonight and missed whatever this Giannis-Montrezl thing is and the discourse around it. No interest in finding out what it is. – 2:06 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in a weird postgame scene with the #76ers Montrezl Harrell & a ladder.
“I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”
The #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in a weird postgame scene with the #76ers Montrezl Harrell & a ladder.
“I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a poor shooting night from the free-throw line, making just 27% of his shots 🥶
He tried to put in extra work after the game, but his frustration broke out when Wells Fargo Center staff got in his way:
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a poor shooting night from the free-throw line, making just 27% of his shots 🥶
He tried to put in extra work after the game, but his frustration broke out when Wells Fargo Center staff got in his way:
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And to think, a flagrant foul on Giannis by Joel Embiid was an initial postgame talking point for Mike Budenholzer and the #Bucks.
“Wish I was on the court. Yeah.” – Bobby Portis
Tap in for what else Portis & Budenholzer said⬇️
And to think, a flagrant foul on Giannis by Joel Embiid was an initial postgame talking point for Mike Budenholzer and the #Bucks.
“Wish I was on the court. Yeah.” – Bobby Portis
Tap in for what else Portis & Budenholzer said⬇️
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A weird night in Philly only got weirder.
Here’s video of #76ers Montrezl Harrell taking the ball from the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, starting a postgame situation that ended with a ladder being knocked over.
A weird night in Philly only got weirder.
Here’s video of #76ers Montrezl Harrell taking the ball from the #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo, starting a postgame situation that ended with a ladder being knocked over.
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
You’ve likely seen the video of Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing over a ladder, but a whole lot happened before that in Philadelphia.
@Joe Vardon wrapped it all up for us at @TheAthletic:
You’ve likely seen the video of Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing over a ladder, but a whole lot happened before that in Philadelphia.
@Joe Vardon wrapped it all up for us at @TheAthletic:
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Giannis tilt + ladder video
• Lauri Markkanen career high
• Garland superhero ball
• Bulls facing crossroads
• Notable injuries to Ja/Maxey
• Lakers schedule potion
Talking about it all:
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Giannis tilt + ladder video
• Lauri Markkanen career high
• Garland superhero ball
• Bulls facing crossroads
• Notable injuries to Ja/Maxey
• Lakers schedule potion
Talking about it all:
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Giannis has been in the public eye for nearly a decade, and been a super super star for 5 years.
This is his first even kind of bad moment. I’m gonna go ahead and give him more than the benefit of the doubt, if that’s OK. – 12:42 AM
Giannis has been in the public eye for nearly a decade, and been a super super star for 5 years.
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Here are the five steps that Giannis needs to take to win back our trust after that disgusting display with the ladder guy in Philadelphia tonight (1/6) – 11:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wizards beat Heat by 1
Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1
Lowry: 24-15-10
Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT
Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8
Luka 33-12-11
Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3
45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Programming Note: Radio Roulette will be live immediately following Lakers/Pistons. two notable injuries, overtimes, blown leads, mediocre teams facing crossroads, and the Giannis video. late games have just only started too. – 11:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 110, Bucks 102.
Philly gets over .500 for the first time this season behind 32-11-8 from Joel Embiid, but now waits to see what the status of Tyrese Maxey’s foot is.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 and 14 for Milwaukee but went 4-for-15 from the foul line. – 10:11 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers’ best win to date. A gutsy effort on defense is going to crown them victors over the Bucks tonight.
Embiid an absolute monster again.
Giannis 4-for-15 at the FT line. – 10:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Oh man, prime Embiid right here. Leveraged his shooting gravity at the elbows to lift Milwaukee’s interior, ripped a beautiful pass to Milton in the dunker’s spot to put the Sixers up 9 with 1:47 to play.
Embiid has 30, 10, and 8 tonight.
Oh man, prime Embiid right here. Leveraged his shooting gravity at the elbows to lift Milwaukee’s interior, ripped a beautiful pass to Milton in the dunker’s spot to put the Sixers up 9 with 1:47 to play.
Embiid has 30, 10, and 8 tonight.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
That pass from Embiid to Milton for the finish made the WFC the loudest it’s been all season. At least, for a basketball play. Giannis missing his third set of free throws to give the crowd 12 free nuggs surpassed it.
That pass from Embiid to Milton for the finish made the WFC the loudest it’s been all season. At least, for a basketball play. Giannis missing his third set of free throws to give the crowd 12 free nuggs surpassed it.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The last 5 minutes of this game should be 1on1 between Embiid and Giannis. – 9:57 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
It should be impossible that there could be a defensive player of the year on the Bucks that isn’t named Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday….but it would be Brook Lopez right now. – 9:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Giannis is 4-of-15 from the free-throw line tonight and his Bucks trails Philly by 1 with 7 minutes left. – 9:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 4-for-15 from the free throw line. The #76ers lead by two. – 9:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 89, Bucks 84.
Impressive third from Philly, which managed to outscore Milwaukee 34-22 with Tyrese Maxey out with a left foot injury.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 23 and 11, but is 4-for-13 from the line. – 9:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 89, Bucks 84 after House hits an off-the-dribble jumper at the buzzer. Embiid with 24-7-5. Niang with 14 points on 4-of-7 from deep off the bench. Sixers are 12-of-24 from long range overall. Giannis has 23 and 11 but is 4-of-13 from the FT line. – 9:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is just 4-for-13 from the free throw line tonight. He came in shooting just 62% from the line this season. It hasn’t really hurt the #Bucks much to date, but tonight it’s been a difference. – 9:34 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
After all this time, we finally found something that can slow down Giannis: Chick-fil-A giveaways in opposing arenas. – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now 3-for-11 from the foul line tonight after missing two in a row for a second time this half, and now has four fouls, as well. – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed both free throws, then picked up his third foul of the game – so he heads to the bench. #76ers lead 73-71. – 9:20 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Can we talk about Giannis just taking that shot and standing up dead straight without budging. The man is a machine. Should have been a flagrant two. – 9:18 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Some big time collisions between Embiid and Giannis in this third quarter – 9:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joel Embiid sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the court for a moment – and now the play is being reviewed for flagrancy. – 9:15 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
One obvious positive from first half: Giannis hit 4/6 fg outside the restricted area after a 1/21 slump over the previous 3 games. Now just needs to get his FT form back. – 8:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55.
Giannis has 15-9-3 to lead Milwaukee, while Tyrese Maxey – who was sensational in the first half – had 24-4-5 on 9-12 shooting before leaving late in the half with a left leg injury. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
62-55 #Bucks at the half in Philly. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points, 9 rebounds while Bobby Portis is on his way to his 10th double-double with 13 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:44 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Even with Embiid coming back for those minutes, the Sixers were -2 in the 5 minutes Giannis was resting in this second quarter. That’s a pretty significant missed opportunity. – 8:37 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks were up 8 – 43-35 – when Giannis Antetokounmpo left the floor with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
They are now up, 56-46, with 2:33 left in the first half as Antetokounmpo comes back on the floor.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 33, Sixers 24.
Predictably, Philly is getting most of its offense from Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (combined 17 points). Giannis had 11 and 5 to lead the Bucks, who are shooting 59 percent from the field (including 5-for-9 from 3). – 8:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers down 34-24 at the end of 1. Giannis (11) and Bobby Portis (9) lead the way for Milwaukee, with Maxey (10) and Embiid (7) doing the bulk of the work for the Sixers. Milwaukee’s shooting 59.1% from the field and 5-9 from 3, and have allowed the Sixers to grab just 1 o-board. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 34, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Bucks also have a 12-6 rebounding advantage on the undersized Sixers. Maxey has 10-2-2. Giannis with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter accidentally throws a lob to Giannis into the net from just inside the three-point line. He had a runner in Milwaukee the other night that also looked like it was supposed to be a lob that went in. #Bucks lead the #76ers 17-12 in the early going. – 7:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo looks like himself for the first time in November. He’s 3-for-4 for 8 points to start. Joel Embiid is 3-for-5 for 7 points. – 7:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Giannis got Joel pretty bad once. And Joel just returned the favor. – 7:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid responded to Giannis getting him with the shoulder fake by spike-blocking a Giannis layup to get the Sixers out in transition. – 7:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, this one has been awesome so far. Giannis and Joel going toe-to-toe, with each taking turns winning.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
We already got Embiid packing Giannis at the rim and Giannis making Embiid dance 1-on-1, this is gonna be a good one – 7:52 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
3 minutes into this one and it’s Joel Embiid (7) vs Giannis (5), just as we all expected.
Giannis had the more memorable points, though, with his driving dunk after Embiid switched onto him.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
P.J. Tucker starting on Giannis again, and picks up his first foul a minute into the game. – 7:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On the court, the #Bucks go big to start in Philly – Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo & Brook Lopez start with MarJon Beauchamp and Jevon Carter. – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Joel Embiid has scored 101 points his last two games…what will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the #Bucks handle the #76ers star tonight? pic.twitter.com/sexHyvc9Mn – 5:34 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The Drop | One Month In NBA Awards
• MVP: Luka, Tatum or Giannis?
• Most Improved: SGA, Markkanen or Bol Bol?
• DPOY: Brook Lopez, OG or Jarrett Allen?
📼: https://t.co/lpdqYcGEij
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclz1zbq
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbFeOa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudLaLWE pic.twitter.com/nWikTngpqX – 12:43 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Have you seen Rise? @Giannis Antetokounmpo tells us what it was like making a movie about his life with @Disney. Watch the full episode on Youtube and on @Sportsnet in Canada. 👉🏽 https://t.co/ojEuKxWTs9 #hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/gEsbLBi7Ef – 12:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Milwaukee #Bucks game at the Wells Fargo Center. I want the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo #NBA #PhilaUnite #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/MWP4eAgnIQ – 8:33 AM
More on this storyline
Jim Owczarski: The explanation from the game official on why Joel Embiid was not assessed a Flagrant 2 foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo: “Embiid commits the foul, and in doing so he delivers a blow with his shoulder and elbow. This contact was deemed to be unnecessary but not excessive.” -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / November 19, 2022
Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to shoot extra foul shots after a terrible game he had at the line. The Sixers’ backup center Montrezl Harrell and a coaching staff member, Jason Love, returned to the court, and Harrell took the ball from Giannis and refused to give it back. Harrell stood in the corner shaking his head and holding the ball while Antetokounmpo pleaded with him. “This isn’t f—— Milwaukee,” Harrell barked at Antetokounmpo, as witnessed by The Athletic. “Get that s— out of there.” -via The Athletic / November 19, 2022
Only when he came back, a Wells Fargo Center employee pushed a large, A-frame ladder in front of the hoop where Giannis was shooting. Antetokounmpo asked the man to move the ladder so he could finish his shooting, and twice the man said no. Now angry at the surprising circumstances he was facing, Giannis tried to move the ladder out of the way and wound up knocking it over. The arena employee scattered as the ladder crashed to the court. Video of the incident with the ladder was posted to Twitter by a Philadelphia fan in the arena. -via The Athletic / November 19, 2022
