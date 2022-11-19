Gilbert Arenas on leaving Washington after gun incident: ‘It was more me just feeling guilty about how I left’

Oh, he had no problems reminiscing about that time — Arenas, the walking quote, often poured out honesty when he addressed his knucklehead behavior, particularly the gun incident. But he had no desire in revisiting the scene of his greatest career regret. “It was more [feeling] guilty on my part,” Arenas admitted Friday. “I didn’t get to say bye to everyone who took care of me. It was more of those, like, “Oh, my God, I’m going to see everybody I just pretended that I left behind.’ It was just one of those things where it was more me just feeling guilty about how I left.”
Source: Washington Post
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards came back from down 15, forced OT on a Kyle Kuzma 3 and then topped the Heat, all with Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison in attendance.
The Wizards came back from down 15, forced OT on a Kyle Kuzma 3 and then topped the Heat, all with Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison in attendance.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Marcin Gortat wants to know who the real Big 3 is for the Wizards 😂
Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, and Caron Butler
John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat – 10:53 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma’s corner 3 ties the game and sends it to overtime. Gilbert Arenas is sitting courtside. Makes sense. – 9:21 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington Wizards Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler, and Antwan Jamison, “The Big 3,” are honored at halftime. pic.twitter.com/9QtkTTHGvc – 8:28 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas is introduced in front of Wizards fans for the first time in over a decade. pic.twitter.com/CtTZnWxQTc – 8:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Gilbert Arenas is sitting with Zach Leonsis in Ted Leonsis’s courtside seats next to the Wizards bench. – 7:22 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas says the “biggest honor” was Russell Westbrook changing his number when he got to D.C.
“He’s like ‘no, I want to wear 4, I’m not going to wear 0’ because it’s basically retired in his mind. I was sitting on my coach when I heard that ‘like wait, what?'” – 5:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The LEGEND Gilbert Arenas. Agent Zero is my all-time favorite player and ignited my passion for this franchise. Happy to see him get his flowers tonight! pic.twitter.com/vmqa37ukrC – 5:44 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas ends the Big 3 press conference with “my swag is still phenomenal.” – 4:59 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Antawn Jamison, Gilbert Arenas and Caron Butler are back in the building, feeling reflective and cracking jokes pic.twitter.com/37xvStzigQ – 4:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Antawn Jamison, Gilbert Arenas and Caron Butler are back in the building. pic.twitter.com/Cvy6LYnwW1 – 4:35 PM
Chase Hughes: Kyle Kuzma says the Wizards need to bring back their Gilbert Arenas era gold jerseys next. “Oh man, I was pleading for it. I love those. I think those are ill for sure. These ones we have now are by far the best, but that’s gotta come next.” pic.twitter.com/R95GPswZzk -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / November 19, 2022
On Friday night, as the Washington Wizards honored their past, they welcomed back their three best players from the mid-2000s: Jamison, who now works in the team’s front office; Butler, an assistant for the opposing team Friday night, the Miami Heat; and, of course, him. There would be no “Big Three” without him. They can say his name around here again. “I mean, it’s everything. It’s a point in history that’s pretty much not talked about for an extended period of time,” Butler said. “It never felt quite right, but now having Gilbert back where he belongs, it’s only right. It feels special.” -via Washington Post / November 19, 2022
“I didn’t think he actually felt that way until we had the Zoom call and then as we got close. He was like: “Man, I’m nervous. They’re going to boo me,’ ” Jamison said about Arenas’s trepidation. “I’m like: ‘Who going to boo you? Like, why?’ It kind of threw me off that he felt that way but for him to be back to see familiar faces. And I think tonight at halftime, it’s going to be unbelievable.” -via Washington Post / November 19, 2022
