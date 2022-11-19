Ja Morant to undergo imaging and testing after tweaking ankle vs. Thunder

The Memphis Grizzlies can’t catch an injury break this season, and the latest setback might be the worst one yet. Grizzlies star Ja Morant left Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with an apparent left ankle injury after landing awkwardly following a floater attempt in the fourth quarter. Morant fell to the court in pain after Memphis called timeout and had to be helped to the locker room by forward Ziaire Williams and other team personnel. He was not able to put much weight on the injured leg and grimaced as he passed the bench. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant “tweaked his ankle” and would be undergoing further imaging and testing. “I’ll have more of an update tomorrow,” Jenkins said.
Source: Mark Giannotto @ USA Today Sports
Source: Mark Giannotto @ USA Today Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Here’s what we know about Ja Morant’s ankle “tweak” and what his teammates had to say tonight.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:06 AM
Here’s what we know about Ja Morant’s ankle “tweak” and what his teammates had to say tonight.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:06 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the team’s mood following the Ja Morant injury:
“We wait and see. We go to sleep. We wake up. We wait and see. That’s all there is to do for now.” – 11:02 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the team’s mood following the Ja Morant injury:
“We wait and see. We go to sleep. We wake up. We wait and see. That’s all there is to do for now.” – 11:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
For what it’s worth, Brandon Clarke said when he saw Ja Morant in the locker room after the game, he was walking. Morant wasn’t able to put much weight on his ankle when he was leaving the floor. – 11:02 PM
For what it’s worth, Brandon Clarke said when he saw Ja Morant in the locker room after the game, he was walking. Morant wasn’t able to put much weight on his ankle when he was leaving the floor. – 11:02 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “tweaked his ankle” in the 4th. Says there will be an update tomorrow. – 10:38 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “tweaked his ankle” in the 4th. Says there will be an update tomorrow. – 10:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will have more of an update on Ja Morant tomorrow. He noted that Morant tweaked his ankle. – 10:37 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will have more of an update on Ja Morant tomorrow. He noted that Morant tweaked his ankle. – 10:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies get their 10th win of the season.
Ja Morant didn’t finish the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a double-double.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:30 PM
The Grizzlies get their 10th win of the season.
Ja Morant didn’t finish the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a double-double.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:30 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Ja Morant was helped off the floor after an apparent injury to his ankle. pic.twitter.com/9b5a6w5LXh – 10:25 PM
Ja Morant was helped off the floor after an apparent injury to his ankle. pic.twitter.com/9b5a6w5LXh – 10:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Final: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110
Not a good night for the two star guards. Ja Morant exited with an apparent ankle injury and SGA was held to 15 points, his lowest total this season, on 6-of-18 shooting. – 10:23 PM
Final: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110
Not a good night for the two star guards. Ja Morant exited with an apparent ankle injury and SGA was held to 15 points, his lowest total this season, on 6-of-18 shooting. – 10:23 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant got helped off the floor in Memphis after turning his left ankle. He missed a game last week after turning the same ankle. – 10:13 PM
Ja Morant got helped off the floor in Memphis after turning his left ankle. He missed a game last week after turning the same ankle. – 10:13 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tough scene in Memphis as Ja Morant is being helped off the floor. Man. – 10:12 PM
Tough scene in Memphis as Ja Morant is being helped off the floor. Man. – 10:12 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is trying to walk to the bench, but he couldn’t make it. He’s getting attention now near halfcourt. – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant is trying to walk to the bench, but he couldn’t make it. He’s getting attention now near halfcourt. – 10:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant lets out a loud yell and limps off the court. Trainers trying to check on him. – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant lets out a loud yell and limps off the court. Trainers trying to check on him. – 10:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scored to put the Grizzlies up seven. Then he shows off the salsa dance moves. – 10:04 PM
Ja Morant scored to put the Grizzlies up seven. Then he shows off the salsa dance moves. – 10:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant officially on triple-double watch in the 3Q tonight. He’s got 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebs. Take that, Chuck. – 9:43 PM
Ja Morant officially on triple-double watch in the 3Q tonight. He’s got 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebs. Take that, Chuck. – 9:43 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Grizzlies 63 Thunder 58
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them Grizzlies with 18 points and seven boards. Ja Morant has 12 points and 6 assists. Thunder shooting 45% and have 20(!) first-half assists. – 9:09 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 63 Thunder 58
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them Grizzlies with 18 points and seven boards. Ja Morant has 12 points and 6 assists. Thunder shooting 45% and have 20(!) first-half assists. – 9:09 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM
Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM
A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Thank you Charles Barkley. Doing God’s work giving Ja Morant extra motivation.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:54 PM
Thank you Charles Barkley. Doing God’s work giving Ja Morant extra motivation.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:54 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Ja Morant about Charles Barkley’s comments from Tuesday.
“An outsider who never been in our locker room, never played in a game with us said I don’t make my teammates better, but my teammates say it all the time. There you go. Knee pads.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:52 PM
I asked Ja Morant about Charles Barkley’s comments from Tuesday.
“An outsider who never been in our locker room, never played in a game with us said I don’t make my teammates better, but my teammates say it all the time. There you go. Knee pads.”
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyrie Irving became one of the most admirable stars on and off the floor after his signature shoe. Ja Morant is positioned to take a similar jump.
How Ja Morant is positioned to take the baton as one of Nike basketball’s leading faces.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:12 AM
Kyrie Irving became one of the most admirable stars on and off the floor after his signature shoe. Ja Morant is positioned to take a similar jump.
How Ja Morant is positioned to take the baton as one of Nike basketball’s leading faces.
For subscribers: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:12 AM
More on this storyline
Drew Hill: Brandon Clarke said he saw Ja Morant walking in the locker room after the game. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 19, 2022
Bally Sports Oklahoma: Ja Morant has left tonight’s game after rolling his ankle in the 4th quarter. -via Twitter / November 19, 2022
Drew Hill: Ja Morant on Charles Barkley: “Nobody can tell me what I do and don’t besides my teammates. Those guys said it. An outsider who never been in our locker room or played a game with us said I don’t make my teammates better. But our guys say it all the time. There ya go. Kneepads.” -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / November 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Injuries, Taylor Jenkins, Ja Morant, Ziaire Williams, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.