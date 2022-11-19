Jazz interested in John Collins

The Rally: “The Utah Jazz are another team, I’m told, that has made an inquiry and has shown interest in recent weeks and months.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on trade talks surrounding Hawks big man John Collins.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
StatMuse @statmuse
John Collins this season:
— Fewest PPG since his rookie year
— Fewest APG since his rookie year
— Fewest FGA since his rookie year
— Lowest career FG%
— Lowest career 3P%
On the lowest usage rate of his career. pic.twitter.com/ruzMxii2uJ – 1:31 PM
John Collins this season:
— Fewest PPG since his rookie year
— Fewest APG since his rookie year
— Fewest FGA since his rookie year
— Lowest career FG%
— Lowest career 3P%
On the lowest usage rate of his career. pic.twitter.com/ruzMxii2uJ – 1:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kyle Korver working with John Collins pic.twitter.com/3wNrIuTI1V – 1:08 PM
Kyle Korver working with John Collins pic.twitter.com/3wNrIuTI1V – 1:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kyle Korver and John Collins pic.twitter.com/VanyF68GJI – 12:52 PM
Kyle Korver and John Collins pic.twitter.com/VanyF68GJI – 12:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
For those interested, over the past few weeks I whipped up Suns trade scenarios for Kyle Kuzma (bit.ly/3TYDmb7),
as well as Harrison Barnes, John Collins and plenty more (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) – 12:25 PM
For those interested, over the past few weeks I whipped up Suns trade scenarios for Kyle Kuzma (bit.ly/3TYDmb7),
as well as Harrison Barnes, John Collins and plenty more (bit.ly/3DYU5FU) – 12:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Hawks open up trade discussion for John Collins. Again. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/rep… – 12:11 PM
Report: Hawks open up trade discussion for John Collins. Again. nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/rep… – 12:11 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I do not know whether the Blazers are involved in any of these John Collins trade talks but I do know he was someone they talked pretty seriously about before the draft (along with OG Anunoby) so I would imagine it’s something they could revisit before the deadline. – 11:41 AM
I do not know whether the Blazers are involved in any of these John Collins trade talks but I do know he was someone they talked pretty seriously about before the draft (along with OG Anunoby) so I would imagine it’s something they could revisit before the deadline. – 11:41 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Considering how tired I am of hearing about John Collins trade rumors, I can’t imagine how tired John Collins himself must be. – 11:14 AM
Considering how tired I am of hearing about John Collins trade rumors, I can’t imagine how tired John Collins himself must be. – 11:14 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Collins is good and it’s silly that the Hawks are continually shopping him. – 11:03 AM
John Collins is good and it’s silly that the Hawks are continually shopping him. – 11:03 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions involving John Collins as teams inquire.
Inside Pass at @TheAthletic on the developing trade market around Collins, Jae Crowder and others: theathletic.com/3910489/2022/1… – 10:45 AM
Sources: The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions involving John Collins as teams inquire.
Inside Pass at @TheAthletic on the developing trade market around Collins, Jae Crowder and others: theathletic.com/3910489/2022/1… – 10:45 AM
More on this storyline
The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic. The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
The Suns have a handful of first-rounders to move, but given the team’s impending ownership change, it’s also uncertain how many future assets the current regime can move. In addition, the Suns expressed interest in forwards such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Washington’s Kyle Kuzma and Houston’s KJ Martin, league sources have said. The Suns engaged in rookie extension negotiations with Cam Johnson prior to the regular season, with a final offer of four years in the range of $66 million, sources say. Phoenix refused to move higher toward the figure Johnson had desired. He is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery to remove part of his right meniscus. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
Atlanta Hawks PR: John Collins has reached 1,800 career defensive rebounds with his second tonight. -via Twitter @HawksPR / November 12, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.