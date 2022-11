Jazz 45, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“It has waned the past six games.” Monty Williams on #Suns defense after giving up 134 points in Friday’s loss at #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/ynCIqhWKAG

Amazing @Utah Jazz win last night over the Phoenix Suns.The two closing baskets by @Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen were something else.Here are the calls via the radio broadcast and awesome reaction from Ron BooneJazz v. Blazers tonight 8pm tip off pic.twitter.com/xkSBLelRwJ

🎧 | @Ramona Shelburne joins #RoundballRoundup to talk Will Hardy, Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz season.Tap in to listen to the latest episode or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️ – 7:32 PM

Chauncey Billups, on the success of Mike Conley: I like to say he plays the game from the neck up. When you play the game from the neck up, you can play in this league until an advanced age. – 8:20 PM

As UCLA gets a fourth-down stop on USC’s opening drive at the Rose Bowl, a reminder that Utah fans should probably be rooting for the Bruins. – 8:21 PM

The Nets appear to have found a steal in Yuta Watanabe.Through 16 games, the forward is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage and efficient field goad percentage.A film study on his breakout performance at Portland. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud…

Speaking on the ESPN 700 pregame, Utah AD Mark Harlan indicates ESPN tried to get an earlier window for the Pac-12 to get a better showcase tonight, but contracts got in the way.Utah-Oregon, a matchup of top-12 teams, is likely to end around 2 a.m. ET. – 9:02 PM

Tune into pre game Jazz radio tonight at 7:50 have two great stories about @Jordan Clarkson last night that perfectly tell the story of this team . – 9:05 PM

A lot of criticism from Nuggets fans regarding Tim Connelly, but his list of second round draft picks now includes Nikola Jokić, Monte Morris, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Bol Bol.Bol’s averaging 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks with 70% true shooting. That’s nuts. – 9:10 PM

Dalton Kincaid also fully dressed, as expected.That does it for the major Utah injury questions. We’ll see who plays a role and who doesn’t. – 9:57 PM

IU, Purdue and Notre Dame basketball teams are undefeated and their football teams won today. Pacers have won 4 straight. Colts won last game and have new life with new coach. Not often the planets align like this. – 9:59 PM

Lauri Markkanen already has a miss in this game. He’s only allowed two more. – 10:14 PM

Blazers shouldn’t bother shooting another 3 until the Jazz defense proves it can stop someone — anyone — on the interior. 10 PITP already for Portland. – 10:17 PM

Both Clarkson and Olynyk have made some questionable defensive plays, or perhaps non-plays in this game so far. – 10:19 PM

Vando has been very close to two dead-ass serious 3s, but each has rimmed out. Jazz are 1-11 overall, 1-9 from 3. – 10:23 PM

Portland is ignoring Jarred Vanderbilt so Will Hardy has to take him out – 10:24 PM

This game is going to get away from the Jazz if they don’t put some good possessions together soon – 10:24 PM

First 4% CBB loss of the season on OVER 150. Two missed layups on final two possessions and no late-game fouling from Portland despite Seattle shooting 4/10 from FT line for the game. Sucks. 4%s on TWolves & St. Thomas (MN) came in pic.twitter.com/SOADKDPU1v

And now it appears the Jazz should eschew 3s and just have Lauri dunk every possession. That should work, right? – 10:25 PM

Why in the world is Portland trying to guard Markkanen with Simons – 10:26 PM

And at the 4:04 mark 1Q, the Jazz get a point from someone other than Markkanen, as Sexton hits 2 FTs. – 10:28 PM

Just over here thinking about if Drew Eubanks would want to join our sand volleyball team for the summer – 10:33 PM

End 1Q: Blazers 23, Jazz 20. Pretty wild that Utah can shoot 7-26 overall, 2-14 from 3, and only be down three points. They closed on an 11-2 run. Portland going 1-9 from deep and committing four turnovers helped, as did the Jazz’s five O-rebs. – 10:38 PM

The Jazz crawl back within 23-20 by the end of the first quarter. Fontecchio caps an 11-2 run with an off the bounce three. Utah trailed by as much as 17-5 – 10:38 PM

Utah wins the toss and will defer.Bo Nix and Co. up first. – 10:38 PM

Jazz trailed by as many as 12, but an 11-2 run cuts Portland’s lead to 23-20. I think you gotta chalk that up to a win considering Utah shot just 7 of 26. – 10:39 PM

The Jazz shot 27 percent from the field in the first quarter they are 2-15 from three overall – 10:40 PM

Jazz were already on the postgame flight to LA by the time the refs called that foul. Moda Center crowd is displeased. Justise Winslow T’d up in the aftermath. – 10:44 PM

Portland has been getting great looks all game so it was just a matter of time before some of them started to drop – 10:44 PM

The Jazz had quite negative views on Anfernee Simons in the pre-draft process… He’s got a quick 10p on the Jazz so far. – 10:44 PM

No top five draft pick Shaedon Sharpe is already one of the most dynamic players in this rookie class….he’s made Portland a ton better – 10:47 PM

I don’t think any of Portland’s six turnovers so far have been forced – 10:48 PM

Beasley appears to be on another heater — 12p on 4-6 FGs, 3-5 from 3. Jazz are tied up now at 38-all, with 6:52 left til halftime. – 10:48 PM

Anyone else having issues on the Utah Jazz app getting the broadcast? – 10:51 PM

If I were the Jazz it would be hard for me to think Malik Beasley is not a part of the long term equation. Guys who shoot it at this level in the league aren’t that easy to come by – 10:51 PM

Probably worth paying Malik Beasley a bit more attention. He’s got 15 points in 11 minutes tonight after going for 27 last night versus the Suns. – 10:53 PM

Rising to Kincaid for 16, Utah on the move here at the Oregon 32. – 10:56 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.