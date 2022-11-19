Jazz 45, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (11-6) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022
Utah Jazz 45, Portland Trail Blazers 43 (Q2 03:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Rising to Kincaid for 16, Utah on the move here at the Oregon 32. – 10:56 PM
Rising to Kincaid for 16, Utah on the move here at the Oregon 32. – 10:56 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Probably worth paying Malik Beasley a bit more attention. He’s got 15 points in 11 minutes tonight after going for 27 last night versus the Suns. – 10:53 PM
Probably worth paying Malik Beasley a bit more attention. He’s got 15 points in 11 minutes tonight after going for 27 last night versus the Suns. – 10:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Fun fact: Out of Malik’s 84 made field goals this season, 55 are from three.
Beas counter: 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/1uCFIpCATY – 10:52 PM
Fun fact: Out of Malik’s 84 made field goals this season, 55 are from three.
Beas counter: 🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/1uCFIpCATY – 10:52 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If I were the Jazz it would be hard for me to think Malik Beasley is not a part of the long term equation. Guys who shoot it at this level in the league aren’t that easy to come by – 10:51 PM
If I were the Jazz it would be hard for me to think Malik Beasley is not a part of the long term equation. Guys who shoot it at this level in the league aren’t that easy to come by – 10:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Anyone else having issues on the Utah Jazz app getting the broadcast? – 10:51 PM
Anyone else having issues on the Utah Jazz app getting the broadcast? – 10:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Beasley appears to be on another heater — 12p on 4-6 FGs, 3-5 from 3. Jazz are tied up now at 38-all, with 6:52 left til halftime. – 10:48 PM
Beasley appears to be on another heater — 12p on 4-6 FGs, 3-5 from 3. Jazz are tied up now at 38-all, with 6:52 left til halftime. – 10:48 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I don’t think any of Portland’s six turnovers so far have been forced – 10:48 PM
I don’t think any of Portland’s six turnovers so far have been forced – 10:48 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT 👀
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/0cLH2DWPmL – 10:48 PM
4-4 FG, 1-1 3PT 👀
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/0cLH2DWPmL – 10:48 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
No top five draft pick Shaedon Sharpe is already one of the most dynamic players in this rookie class….he’s made Portland a ton better – 10:47 PM
No top five draft pick Shaedon Sharpe is already one of the most dynamic players in this rookie class….he’s made Portland a ton better – 10:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Nix is 4-for-4 for 47 yards, lots of YAC. Utah offering little resistance. – 10:45 PM
Nix is 4-for-4 for 47 yards, lots of YAC. Utah offering little resistance. – 10:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
The Jazz had quite negative views on Anfernee Simons in the pre-draft process… He’s got a quick 10p on the Jazz so far. – 10:44 PM
The Jazz had quite negative views on Anfernee Simons in the pre-draft process… He’s got a quick 10p on the Jazz so far. – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Portland has been getting great looks all game so it was just a matter of time before some of them started to drop – 10:44 PM
Portland has been getting great looks all game so it was just a matter of time before some of them started to drop – 10:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz were already on the postgame flight to LA by the time the refs called that foul. Moda Center crowd is displeased. Justise Winslow T’d up in the aftermath. – 10:44 PM
Jazz were already on the postgame flight to LA by the time the refs called that foul. Moda Center crowd is displeased. Justise Winslow T’d up in the aftermath. – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz shot 27 percent from the field in the first quarter they are 2-15 from three overall – 10:40 PM
The Jazz shot 27 percent from the field in the first quarter they are 2-15 from three overall – 10:40 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz trailed by as many as 12, but an 11-2 run cuts Portland’s lead to 23-20. I think you gotta chalk that up to a win considering Utah shot just 7 of 26. – 10:39 PM
Jazz trailed by as many as 12, but an 11-2 run cuts Portland’s lead to 23-20. I think you gotta chalk that up to a win considering Utah shot just 7 of 26. – 10:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz crawl back within 23-20 by the end of the first quarter. Fontecchio caps an 11-2 run with an off the bounce three. Utah trailed by as much as 17-5 – 10:38 PM
The Jazz crawl back within 23-20 by the end of the first quarter. Fontecchio caps an 11-2 run with an off the bounce three. Utah trailed by as much as 17-5 – 10:38 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Blazers up 23-20 after 1Q. Portland shooting just 1-9 from three, Jazz just 2-14. – 10:38 PM
Blazers up 23-20 after 1Q. Portland shooting just 1-9 from three, Jazz just 2-14. – 10:38 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Blazers 23, Jazz 20. Pretty wild that Utah can shoot 7-26 overall, 2-14 from 3, and only be down three points. They closed on an 11-2 run. Portland going 1-9 from deep and committing four turnovers helped, as did the Jazz’s five O-rebs. – 10:38 PM
End 1Q: Blazers 23, Jazz 20. Pretty wild that Utah can shoot 7-26 overall, 2-14 from 3, and only be down three points. They closed on an 11-2 run. Portland going 1-9 from deep and committing four turnovers helped, as did the Jazz’s five O-rebs. – 10:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 23, Jazz 20: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 45 percent, UTA 27 percent. – 10:37 PM
Blazers 23, Jazz 20: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 4 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 45 percent, UTA 27 percent. – 10:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
I would love hear @Shaedon Sharpe‘s response to the question: “Who is ZZ Top?” – 10:35 PM
I would love hear @Shaedon Sharpe‘s response to the question: “Who is ZZ Top?” – 10:35 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Just over here thinking about if Drew Eubanks would want to join our sand volleyball team for the summer – 10:33 PM
Just over here thinking about if Drew Eubanks would want to join our sand volleyball team for the summer – 10:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
💫 @Lauri Markkanen is still happening 💫
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/httU4fQXvH – 10:29 PM
💫 @Lauri Markkanen is still happening 💫
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/httU4fQXvH – 10:29 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Middy game strong
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/2tlHnUvRTj – 10:28 PM
Middy game strong
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/2tlHnUvRTj – 10:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And at the 4:04 mark 1Q, the Jazz get a point from someone other than Markkanen, as Sexton hits 2 FTs. – 10:28 PM
And at the 4:04 mark 1Q, the Jazz get a point from someone other than Markkanen, as Sexton hits 2 FTs. – 10:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Why in the world is Portland trying to guard Markkanen with Simons – 10:26 PM
Why in the world is Portland trying to guard Markkanen with Simons – 10:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
And now it appears the Jazz should eschew 3s and just have Lauri dunk every possession. That should work, right? – 10:25 PM
And now it appears the Jazz should eschew 3s and just have Lauri dunk every possession. That should work, right? – 10:25 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
First 4% CBB loss of the season on OVER 150. Two missed layups on final two possessions and no late-game fouling from Portland despite Seattle shooting 4/10 from FT line for the game. Sucks. 4%s on TWolves & St. Thomas (MN) came in pic.twitter.com/SOADKDPU1v – 10:25 PM
First 4% CBB loss of the season on OVER 150. Two missed layups on final two possessions and no late-game fouling from Portland despite Seattle shooting 4/10 from FT line for the game. Sucks. 4%s on TWolves & St. Thomas (MN) came in pic.twitter.com/SOADKDPU1v – 10:25 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This game is going to get away from the Jazz if they don’t put some good possessions together soon – 10:24 PM
This game is going to get away from the Jazz if they don’t put some good possessions together soon – 10:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Portland is ignoring Jarred Vanderbilt so Will Hardy has to take him out – 10:24 PM
Portland is ignoring Jarred Vanderbilt so Will Hardy has to take him out – 10:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vando has been very close to two dead-ass serious 3s, but each has rimmed out. Jazz are 1-11 overall, 1-9 from 3. – 10:23 PM
Vando has been very close to two dead-ass serious 3s, but each has rimmed out. Jazz are 1-11 overall, 1-9 from 3. – 10:23 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Both Clarkson and Olynyk have made some questionable defensive plays, or perhaps non-plays in this game so far. – 10:19 PM
Both Clarkson and Olynyk have made some questionable defensive plays, or perhaps non-plays in this game so far. – 10:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Smoooooooth bucket
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/wxuznxmKA8 – 10:18 PM
Smoooooooth bucket
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/wxuznxmKA8 – 10:18 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz start 1-7 from the field and trail Portland 13-5. Timeout Will Hardy – 10:18 PM
The Jazz start 1-7 from the field and trail Portland 13-5. Timeout Will Hardy – 10:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Blazers shouldn’t bother shooting another 3 until the Jazz defense proves it can stop someone — anyone — on the interior. 10 PITP already for Portland. – 10:17 PM
Blazers shouldn’t bother shooting another 3 until the Jazz defense proves it can stop someone — anyone — on the interior. 10 PITP already for Portland. – 10:17 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen already has a miss in this game. He’s only allowed two more. – 10:14 PM
Lauri Markkanen already has a miss in this game. He’s only allowed two more. – 10:14 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah offensive line as warmups finish up.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
RT: Sataoa Laumea
Maile set to return after missing the Stanford game. – 10:14 PM
Utah offensive line as warmups finish up.
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Michael Mokofisi
RT: Sataoa Laumea
Maile set to return after missing the Stanford game. – 10:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The 5⃣ to kick things off
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Hk6dMNETQw – 10:12 PM
The 5⃣ to kick things off
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Hk6dMNETQw – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#RipCity with the assist 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UXjmUOFDEJ – 10:06 PM
#RipCity with the assist 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UXjmUOFDEJ – 10:06 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
the top of the west, battling it out 🫡
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qXdrW3fZ5Z – 10:03 PM
the top of the west, battling it out 🫡
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/qXdrW3fZ5Z – 10:03 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
IU, Purdue and Notre Dame basketball teams are undefeated and their football teams won today. Pacers have won 4 straight. Colts won last game and have new life with new coach. Not often the planets align like this. – 9:59 PM
IU, Purdue and Notre Dame basketball teams are undefeated and their football teams won today. Pacers have won 4 straight. Colts won last game and have new life with new coach. Not often the planets align like this. – 9:59 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Dalton Kincaid also fully dressed, as expected.
That does it for the major Utah injury questions. We’ll see who plays a role and who doesn’t. – 9:57 PM
Dalton Kincaid also fully dressed, as expected.
That does it for the major Utah injury questions. We’ll see who plays a role and who doesn’t. – 9:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/xzHJDoBJ3P – 9:26 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Utah Jazz
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/xzHJDoBJ3P – 9:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Gary Payton II shooting FTs pregame. Wait for it … pic.twitter.com/kYG1XEkQdQ – 9:13 PM
Gary Payton II shooting FTs pregame. Wait for it … pic.twitter.com/kYG1XEkQdQ – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A lot of criticism from Nuggets fans regarding Tim Connelly, but his list of second round draft picks now includes Nikola Jokić, Monte Morris, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Bol Bol.
Bol’s averaging 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks with 70% true shooting. That’s nuts. – 9:10 PM
A lot of criticism from Nuggets fans regarding Tim Connelly, but his list of second round draft picks now includes Nikola Jokić, Monte Morris, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Bol Bol.
Bol’s averaging 13 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks with 70% true shooting. That’s nuts. – 9:10 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Tune into pre game Jazz radio tonight at 7:50 have two great stories about @Jordan Clarkson last night that perfectly tell the story of this team . – 9:05 PM
Tune into pre game Jazz radio tonight at 7:50 have two great stories about @Jordan Clarkson last night that perfectly tell the story of this team . – 9:05 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Speaking on the ESPN 700 pregame, Utah AD Mark Harlan indicates ESPN tried to get an earlier window for the Pac-12 to get a better showcase tonight, but contracts got in the way.
Utah-Oregon, a matchup of top-12 teams, is likely to end around 2 a.m. ET. – 9:02 PM
Speaking on the ESPN 700 pregame, Utah AD Mark Harlan indicates ESPN tried to get an earlier window for the Pac-12 to get a better showcase tonight, but contracts got in the way.
Utah-Oregon, a matchup of top-12 teams, is likely to end around 2 a.m. ET. – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets appear to have found a steal in Yuta Watanabe.
Through 16 games, the forward is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage and efficient field goad percentage.
A film study on his breakout performance at Portland. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud… – 8:59 PM
The Nets appear to have found a steal in Yuta Watanabe.
Through 16 games, the forward is leading the NBA in 3-point percentage and efficient field goad percentage.
A film study on his breakout performance at Portland. clutchpoints.com/nets-film-stud… – 8:59 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
fits on fits on fits
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/NNq8nck6UE – 8:43 PM
fits on fits on fits
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/NNq8nck6UE – 8:43 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
World Class ❤️🤍💙
#RipCity x #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1gjzyF418Q – 8:36 PM
World Class ❤️🤍💙
#RipCity x #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/1gjzyF418Q – 8:36 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
As UCLA gets a fourth-down stop on USC’s opening drive at the Rose Bowl, a reminder that Utah fans should probably be rooting for the Bruins. – 8:21 PM
As UCLA gets a fourth-down stop on USC’s opening drive at the Rose Bowl, a reminder that Utah fans should probably be rooting for the Bruins. – 8:21 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Chauncey Billups, on the success of Mike Conley: I like to say he plays the game from the neck up. When you play the game from the neck up, you can play in this league until an advanced age. – 8:20 PM
Chauncey Billups, on the success of Mike Conley: I like to say he plays the game from the neck up. When you play the game from the neck up, you can play in this league until an advanced age. – 8:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Nassir Little is playing tonight against Utah according to Chauncey Billups. – 8:17 PM
Nassir Little is playing tonight against Utah according to Chauncey Billups. – 8:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Pregame work for the Rook 🎯
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/Qh7488vQIA – 7:48 PM
Pregame work for the Rook 🎯
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/Qh7488vQIA – 7:48 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Nassir Little looks fine warming up. Currently listed as questionable with calf soreness pic.twitter.com/lBDdGTDbCp – 7:46 PM
Nassir Little looks fine warming up. Currently listed as questionable with calf soreness pic.twitter.com/lBDdGTDbCp – 7:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧 | @Ramona Shelburne joins #RoundballRoundup to talk Will Hardy, Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz season.
Tap in to listen to the latest episode or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️ – 7:32 PM
🎧 | @Ramona Shelburne joins #RoundballRoundup to talk Will Hardy, Lauri Markkanen and the Jazz season.
Tap in to listen to the latest episode or download wherever you get your podcasts ⬇️ – 7:32 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Terence making absolutely sure that BYU doesn’t Fall to Utah Tech – 7:09 PM
Terence making absolutely sure that BYU doesn’t Fall to Utah Tech – 7:09 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Davion Mitchell calls Gary Payton II one of the best defenders he’s ever seen.
#sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/zyJwaTT5JM – 5:09 PM
Davion Mitchell calls Gary Payton II one of the best defenders he’s ever seen.
#sacramentokings pic.twitter.com/zyJwaTT5JM – 5:09 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Amazing @Utah Jazz win last night over the Phoenix Suns.
The two closing baskets by @Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen were something else.
Here are the calls via the radio broadcast and awesome reaction from Ron Boone
Jazz v. Blazers tonight 8pm tip off pic.twitter.com/xkSBLelRwJ – 4:52 PM
Amazing @Utah Jazz win last night over the Phoenix Suns.
The two closing baskets by @Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen were something else.
Here are the calls via the radio broadcast and awesome reaction from Ron Boone
Jazz v. Blazers tonight 8pm tip off pic.twitter.com/xkSBLelRwJ – 4:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“It has waned the past six games.” Monty Williams on #Suns defense after giving up 134 points in Friday’s loss at #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/ynCIqhWKAG – 4:36 PM
“It has waned the past six games.” Monty Williams on #Suns defense after giving up 134 points in Friday’s loss at #Jazz. pic.twitter.com/ynCIqhWKAG – 4:36 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.