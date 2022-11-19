Jimmy Butler will miss the rest of Heat road trip

Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler is not traveling with the Heat to Cleveland and will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip because of his knee issue. Rest of the Heat’s roster is traveling to Cleveland. Injury report will be released later today.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is not traveling with the Heat to Cleveland and will miss the rest of the Heat’s four-game trip because of his knee issue.
Rest of the Heat’s roster is traveling to Cleveland. Injury report will be released later today. – 2:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Confirmed that Jimmy Butler is not traveling with the Heat to Cleveland, as he has his knee looked into. Rest of the traveling party moving on to Cleveland. Injury report later. – 2:37 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Pregame Coach Spo said
• Duncan Robinson caught his finger in a Jersey at shoot around.
• Bam Adebayo had some knee issues but wanted to take caution with him
• No Jimmy Butler
• No Gabe Vincent due to Knee fusion
Can the Wizards take advantage of an undermanned team? pic.twitter.com/LpBEJiNw3G – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat could have just eight available players tonight, and that’s if Bam Adebayo is able to play. The latest on who’s in and who’s out miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, details on Jimmy Butler’s knee issue, which is expected to keep him out for the rest of the trip – 6:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Btw:
Not only is Jimmy Butler out tonight, but also the two games after to finish out this trip
Yes I’m bringing the good news – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So counting tonight, Sunday and Monday, it will be five games without Jimmy Butler through the first 18. – 5:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday and miss rest of trip. – 5:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The six players definitively out for the Heat tonight are Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin remain questionable. – 3:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler sidelined by knee soreness amid team’s rash of injuries, absences sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… So no Butler or Herro tonight against Wizards, and likely no Bam Adebayo, either. So could be a starting lineup of Jovic, Martin, Cain, Strus and Lowry. – 12:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat injury list grows longer with Jimmy Butler ruled out vs. Wizards. Who’s in and who’s out tonight for Heat? miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:28 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler (knee soreness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Wizards.
Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness), Caleb Martin (knee) and Bam Adebayo (knee) are all listed as questionable. – 12:28 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Me and my Miami Matchups notes when the Jimmy Butler news hits pic.twitter.com/UfE3Nv3Okn – 11:19 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Jimmy Butler now ruled out tonight
Tyler Herro also out
Bam Adebayo very likely to be out
Well this should be a good time – 11:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler will miss tonight’s game because of knee soreness.
Spoelstra adds that Martin and Dedmon are more likely to play tonight than Adebayo. Heat’s injury issues continue. – 11:16 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Highest % of points scored off turnovers (min 26 MPG):
O.G. Anunoby – 27.1
Trey Murphy – 26.0
Jimmy Butler – 23.5
Dennis Smith – 23.5
Jordan Poole – 23.2
Spencer Dinwiddie – 23.1
Gabe Vincent – 22.9
Fred VanVleet – 22.7
Keegan Murray – 22.2
Santi Aldama – 22.1
Kyle Lowry – 21.7 – 4:03 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Stephen Curry with the sixth 30-point first half in Footprint Center since @Stathead‘s data on halves picked up in 96-97.
The other 5:
Kobe Bryant, 30, 2006
James Harden, 33, 2017
Jimmy Butler, 30, 2019
Joel Embiid, 30, 2019
Devin Booker, 30, 2019 – 11:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat’s early game-plan tonight was Jimmy Butler forcing the VanVleet switch
They sent a double, but I expect this to tune up in this opening stint
VanVleet 3 fouls, Jimmy will be going right at him here – 8:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Great half for Anunoby: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 7-8 FG and the primary defender on Jimmy Butler, who’s just about the only Heat player not getting whatever they want offensively.
As for the Raps’ D… Miami is shooting 59%, lead 60-54 at the break. – 8:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are out, and Jimmy Butler has one field-goal attempt tonight.
Heat still leading the Raptors 54-48. – 8:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler today getting ready to play 35 minutes at the 5… pic.twitter.com/KfMfqCA8yR – 3:57 PM
More on this storyline
Coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that at Friday morning’s shootaround at Capital One Arena, when he said Butler would miss Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards due to knee soreness. A source later confirmed to the Sun Sentinel that Butler is expected to return Saturday to South Florida to have his knee checked and also miss the final two games of this trip, on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 19, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Jimmy Butler expected to return to Miami on Saturday, which means he would miss the rest of the trip. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Stomach/non-COVID illness now listed as the reason why Dewayne Dedmon has been listed as questionable for tonight. Dedmon has also been battling plantar fasciitis. Jimmy Butler formally listed as out because of right knee soreness. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / November 18, 2022
