John Wall on last couple seasons: 'I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself'

According to Wall, the bitter truth is that much like other former stars, he too could no longer be in the NBA right now if the cards didn’t fall in his favor (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “I think it’s kind of frustrating for a lot of great veterans we have in this league because a lot of those guys are getting pushed out,” Wall said. “I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself. If I wasn’t a true professional last year and the Clippers didn’t give me a chance, I don’t know if I’d probably been here right now. “We have so many great guys that can be like (Carmelo Anthony), Dwight [Howard], … even Kemba Walker. … You need veteran guys to help these young teams out as much as possible.”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Marcin Gortat wants to know who the real Big 3 is for the Wizards 😂
Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, and Caron Butler
John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat – 10:53 PM
Marcin Gortat wants to know who the real Big 3 is for the Wizards 😂
Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, and Caron Butler
John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat – 10:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall is hosting a fan meet and greet with @NoahEagle15. Asked his favorite TV show of all time, Wall answered “Kim Possible.” pic.twitter.com/Wc7TisyGgO – 2:23 AM
John Wall is hosting a fan meet and greet with @NoahEagle15. Asked his favorite TV show of all time, Wall answered “Kim Possible.” pic.twitter.com/Wc7TisyGgO – 2:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
How Leonard helps when his shot isn’t falling:
He had a team-high 4 assists tonight. John Wall had 4 assists, but 6 TOs. Jackson/George had 6 assists, 6 turnovers.
Leonard had ZERO turnovers, the only player with multiple assists for the Clippers without a giveaway tonight. – 1:29 AM
How Leonard helps when his shot isn’t falling:
He had a team-high 4 assists tonight. John Wall had 4 assists, but 6 TOs. Jackson/George had 6 assists, 6 turnovers.
Leonard had ZERO turnovers, the only player with multiple assists for the Clippers without a giveaway tonight. – 1:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall hit a 3 and had a couple of nice dimes in his first shift. But also had four turnovers in less than seven minutes. – 11:15 PM
John Wall hit a 3 and had a couple of nice dimes in his first shift. But also had four turnovers in less than seven minutes. – 11:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal moves to third all-time on the Wizards/Bullets franchise steals list
1. John Wall (976)
2. Greg Ballard (762)
3. Bradley Beal (737)
4. Elvin Hayes (736) – 8:45 PM
Bradley Beal moves to third all-time on the Wizards/Bullets franchise steals list
1. John Wall (976)
2. Greg Ballard (762)
3. Bradley Beal (737)
4. Elvin Hayes (736) – 8:45 PM
More on this storyline
ClutchPoints: “I think it’s kind of frustrating for a lot of great veterans in this league because a lot of those guys are getting pushed out… Melo, Dwight, even Kemba Walker. You need veteran guys to help these young teams out.” — John Wall (via @LandonBuford) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 19, 2022
What did you see as your role last season being a mentor for Kevin, Jalen and the rest of the group? John Wall: Just trying to be a leader. Try to talk to these guys, teach them everything I’ve seen from being a professional on and off the court. Enjoy it, don’t take anything for granted. Just try to be professional and do things the right way. Don’t ever get accustomed to losing. I went through losing my first two years in the league, but don’t ever accept it. As long as you’re playing basketball the right way and you put your work in, the tape will always turn for you. Don’t fall into the trap of “If I’m going to be a loser in the league, I’ll just do it this way.” -via The Athletic / November 16, 2022
Ohm Youngmisuk: John Wall was added to the injury list as out for tomorrow’s game at Houston due to left knee injury management. Wall has been sitting one game during a back-to-back and Clippers play at Dallas on Tuesday. Kawhi Leonard (right knee injury management) remains out for tomorrow. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / November 13, 2022
Main Rumors, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, John Wall, Kemba Walker, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.