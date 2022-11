John Wall on last couple seasons: 'I feel like I was on the edge of kinda getting pushed out myself'

John Wall hit a 3 and had a couple of nice dimes in his first shift. But also had four turnovers in less than seven minutes. – 11:15 PM

How Leonard helps when his shot isn’t falling:He had a team-high 4 assists tonight. John Wall had 4 assists, but 6 TOs. Jackson/George had 6 assists, 6 turnovers.Leonard had ZERO turnovers, the only player with multiple assists for the Clippers without a giveaway tonight. – 1:29 AM

Marcin Gortat wants to know who the real Big 3 is for the Wizards 😂Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, and Caron ButlerJohn Wall, Bradley Beal, and Marcin Gortat – 10:53 PM

