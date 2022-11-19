Kevin Love has hairline fracture in right thumb

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has fracture in thumb, will be listed as DOUBTFUL tomorrow night, and could miss multiple games.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Dean Wade (knee) as OUT tomorrow night against Miami. Kevin Love (thumb) is listed as doubtful. – 5:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Love: The average time lost for thumb fractures that don’t require surgery is roughly nine games (~ three weeks). There have been examples of players playing through the injury, including Avery Bradley in 2015. The involved bone can influence recovery. – 4:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb, the team announced. He sustained the injury in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte.
Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami. – 4:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated daily, team says. – 3:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs announce that Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb. The injury occurred last night against Charlotte. Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Miami. – 3:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Most charges drawn this NBA season
1. Kevin Love, CLE: 10
2. Clint Capela, ATL: 9
3. Kenrich Williams, OKC: 8
4. Derrick White, BOS: 7
5. Montrezl Harrell, PHI: 5
6. Patrick Beverley, LAL: 5
7. Jalen Brunson, NYK: 5
8. John Collins, ATL: 5
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“We have a rare level of togetherness,” Love told cleveland.com. “No team is more together than we are. We thrive off that and that’s become part of our identity and part of our culture. I don’t feel like anybody in this locker room is up in arms about the next guy getting minutes, getting more shots, getting this or getting that. We all work to earn what we get and what we have. There’s a lot of love and respect in this room. A sense of professionalism here as well.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 5, 2022

