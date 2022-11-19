Kevin Love has hairline fracture in right thumb

Shams Charania: Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated daily, team says.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love has fracture in thumb, will be listed as DOUBTFUL tomorrow night, and could miss multiple games.
#Cavs Kevin Love has fracture in thumb, will be listed as DOUBTFUL tomorrow night, and could miss multiple games.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Dean Wade (knee) as OUT tomorrow night against Miami. Kevin Love (thumb) is listed as doubtful. – 5:31 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Kevin Love: The average time lost for thumb fractures that don’t require surgery is roughly nine games (~ three weeks). There have been examples of players playing through the injury, including Avery Bradley in 2015. The involved bone can influence recovery. – 4:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb, the team announced. He sustained the injury in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte.
Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s home game versus Miami. – 4:06 PM
#Cavs Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb, the team announced. He sustained the injury in the third quarter of last night’s win over Charlotte.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb and will be evaluated daily, team says. – 3:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs announce that Kevin Love has a hairline fracture in his right thumb. The injury occurred last night against Charlotte. Love will be listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game against Miami. – 3:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Most charges drawn this NBA season
1. Kevin Love, CLE: 10
2. Clint Capela, ATL: 9
3. Kenrich Williams, OKC: 8
4. Derrick White, BOS: 7
5. Montrezl Harrell, PHI: 5
6. Patrick Beverley, LAL: 5
7. Jalen Brunson, NYK: 5
8. John Collins, ATL: 5
Via @SecondSpectrum pic.twitter.com/seK2WhmNwJ – 11:05 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jericho Sims on Jamal Murray is the new Kevin Love on Steph Curry, obviously. – 12:25 AM
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs Kevin Love mentioned that the team has had a number of “healthy conversations” over the last couple of days as the team is on a five-game losing streak. Added the team needs to get back to being one of the top defenses in the league again. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 18, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff admitted postgame that he knew how close Kevin Love was to a triple-double. The two had a conversation about keeping Love on the court a little longer but Love told him to do right by the game and take him out to give the other guys a chance. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / November 5, 2022
“We have a rare level of togetherness,” Love told cleveland.com. “No team is more together than we are. We thrive off that and that’s become part of our identity and part of our culture. I don’t feel like anybody in this locker room is up in arms about the next guy getting minutes, getting more shots, getting this or getting that. We all work to earn what we get and what we have. There’s a lot of love and respect in this room. A sense of professionalism here as well.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / November 5, 2022
