LeBron James questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Spurs

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You might have seen by now — LeBron James is questionable tomorrow against San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9yAB9ZSiU0 – 6:06 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list LeBron James (groin) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is questionable for Sunday’s home date with San Antonio.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/SMGlMBFDNT – 5:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio:
— AD is probable
— LeBron and JTA are questionable
— Max Christie is out pic.twitter.com/mXSpKa67f8 – 5:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/mh0GoAW3dq – 5:41 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“LeBron is a hilarious human being”
Matt Ryan gives us insight on what it’s like to be teammates with @LeBron James.
@termineradio | @Matt_Ryan04 pic.twitter.com/J8SbYH9hze – 12:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham asked about the importance of Davis being this aggressive (37.5 ppg last two) when LeBron returns.
“Extremely … LeBron knows that we need Anthony to play like that. We (all) know we have to get AD going. That gives us our best chance to be successful.” – 1:47 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“I asked ‘Bron if that was his Lobos (1707 tequila) over there, because it smelled horrible.” – Austin Reaves, on the drinks that spilled when he fell into the courtside seats. AK – 1:34 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Lakers (-7) push vs. Pistons despite leading by 13 in final minute. 5%. Don’t like that but some did get in at 6.5 so congrats if you did. No LeBron makes it better than a loss since awful Russ showed up tonight with his careless ass and managed to mush the cover at the end. – 1:11 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Now, if the Lakers can get keep AD at this level, get LeBron back and, most importantly, never play Patrick Beverley another minute, maybe they can make some noise. – 1:03 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers with four days of rest are getting completely out-worked by the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back without Cade Cunningham. LeBron or no, that’s totally unacceptable. – 11:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers should really play Dennis Schroder in bench lineups next to Myles Turner while LeBron and AD rest. Give him space to drive without emphasizing pick-and-roll and–
Wait…
Oh yea the Lakers don’t have–
Never mind. – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Pistons, already very shorthanded in the frontcourt, saw Marvin Bagley III get his 2nd PF just 2 minutes in.
That brings Jalen Duran into the game, the just-turned 19-year-old rookie, who’s the first NBA player born after LeBron debuted in the NBA in 2003. – 10:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James sitting with the team on the bench for the Lakers-Pistons game – 10:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:
Oscar Robertson 106
Russell Westbrook 48
LeBron James 37
James Harden 35
@Luka Doncic 25 – 10:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting 5 as yesterday for the Pistons: Hayes, Ivey, Bey, Bojan and Bagley. No LeBron James tonight for the Lakers – 10:20 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With LeBron out again tonight, I wrote a bit about Austin Reaves moonlighting as a point guard for the Lakers these past two games and why the Lakers should continue to nurture his on-ball growth. cbssports.com/nba/news/austi… – 10:16 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
No LeBron tonight. Obviously not ideal in a game that’s pretty close to a must-win for the Lakers, but Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker have really benefitted from the extra ball-handling opportunities since LeBron has been out. Another nice chance for them tonight. – 10:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James (left adductor strain) is out tonight against the Pistons. Anthony Davis (back tightness) is available. – 10:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers say LeBron James is out and Anthony Davis is available tonight against the Detroit Pistons. – 10:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially rule out LeBron James for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons. – 10:03 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his third straight game with a strained left groin, per the Lakers. – 10:03 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that
LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to Out – 10:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
STATUS UPDATES:
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Detroit.
LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT. – 10:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is out tonight against the Pistons, per the Lakers.
Anthony Davis is playing. – 10:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (adductor strain) is out tonight for the Lakers.
Starters:
Patrick Beverley
Austin Reaves
Troy Brown Jr.
Lonnie Walker IV
Anthony Davis – 10:01 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
24 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 blocks.
Kyle Lowry is the 9th player to have such a stat line in the last 40 years.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record a triple-double in 13+ seasons:
LeBron James
Jason Kidd
Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson
And now, Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/318EgC8dRj – 9:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. Detroit, per head coach Darvin Ham. – 8:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James still has “a few procedures” to go through pregame to determine whether he’ll play tonight or not. – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James still questionable for Lakers vs Pistons, per Darvin Ham – 8:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said no decision has been made yet on LeBron, who remains questionable for tonight’s game vs. Detroit. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said LeBron James still listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Detroit. Ham: “Has to go through a few procedures.” – 8:48 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
No changes to today’s injury report for the #Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart remain out. Cory Joseph is questionable to play tonight against the #Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:09 PM
Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left adductor strain) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio, the same listing he carried prior to Friday evening’s game. Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid-back soreness) is questionable. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 19, 2022
ClutchPoints: Austin Reaves on what the Lakers bench said to him after he got thrown into the front row: Austin: I asked Bron if that was his Lobos over there. It smelled horrible. AD: I’m an investor, bro. AR: That don’t mean it don’t taste good. AD: That a boy. (via @michaelcorvoNBA ) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / November 19, 2022
Mike Trudell: Austin Reaves on what appeared to be some lively bench discussion after he ran into the courtside fans and drinks spilled: “I asked ‘Bron if that was his Lobos (tequila) over there.” Reaves was big tonight, with 16 points on 8 shots, plus six assists without a turnover. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 19, 2022
