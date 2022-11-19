Magic 46, Pacers 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (5-11) play against the Indiana Pacers (6-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022
Orlando Magic 46, Indiana Pacers 39 (Q2 04:10)
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Magic back ahead by 10 via an 11-2 run. It's been a lethargic half for the Pacers. They're shooting 37% and have 10 TOs.

Pacers call another timeout. – 7:54 PM
Pacers call another timeout. – 7:54 PM
Magic back ahead by 10 via an 11-2 run. It’s been a lethargic half for the Pacers. They’re shooting 37% and have 10 TOs.
Pacers call another timeout. – 7:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs has clearly put in a lot of work on his midrange jumper. – 7:53 PM
Jalen Suggs has clearly put in a lot of work on his midrange jumper. – 7:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
So. Many. Turnovers.
Nine.
Pacers haven’t been crisp out there, and yet only trail the Magic by two. They’ve got to clean it up. – 7:48 PM
So. Many. Turnovers.
Nine.
Pacers haven’t been crisp out there, and yet only trail the Magic by two. They’ve got to clean it up. – 7:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Myles Turner gets free and throws down.🔨 pic.twitter.com/vTQiRAoqVZ – 7:45 PM
Myles Turner gets free and throws down.🔨 pic.twitter.com/vTQiRAoqVZ – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
point franz: activate
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/EMraSW3JzZ – 7:45 PM
point franz: activate
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/EMraSW3JzZ – 7:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin beats the first quarter buzzer with a three.🤑 pic.twitter.com/PR3Y2rTeMD – 7:38 PM
Bennedict Mathurin beats the first quarter buzzer with a three.🤑 pic.twitter.com/PR3Y2rTeMD – 7:38 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Bennedict Mathurin knocks down 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the 1Q.
Magic 28-22.
All 10 available Magic players got on the floor in the quarter. – 7:37 PM
Bennedict Mathurin knocks down 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the 1Q.
Magic 28-22.
All 10 available Magic players got on the floor in the quarter. – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol with the dunk
bol with the block pic.twitter.com/jHWuQ3MqLw – 7:31 PM
bol with the dunk
bol with the block pic.twitter.com/jHWuQ3MqLw – 7:31 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs always finds a way to deliver those passes to the trailing big with a little extra flair.
Mo Bamba knocks down his second 3 to give the Magic a 22-12 lead.
Magic are bothering the Pacers with their size/length. – 7:27 PM
Jalen Suggs always finds a way to deliver those passes to the trailing big with a little extra flair.
Mo Bamba knocks down his second 3 to give the Magic a 22-12 lead.
Magic are bothering the Pacers with their size/length. – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
strong to the hoop.💪
Tyrese Haliburton has 7 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OP0bjSHBgd – 7:22 PM
strong to the hoop.💪
Tyrese Haliburton has 7 points and 2 assists in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/OP0bjSHBgd – 7:22 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
get us going, @Tyrese Haliburton.🎯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/Phzra3gNSp pic.twitter.com/x9XDZfTyy0 – 7:18 PM
get us going, @Tyrese Haliburton.🎯
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/Phzra3gNSp pic.twitter.com/x9XDZfTyy0 – 7:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,228 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,228 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
come for #PacersGameNight and @PacersBoomer might just pull you onto the court during warmups.😂 pic.twitter.com/OZJwgEfSQ4 – 6:57 PM
come for #PacersGameNight and @PacersBoomer might just pull you onto the court during warmups.😂 pic.twitter.com/OZJwgEfSQ4 – 6:57 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
With the Indiana men's basketball team spending the night in Indy, then playing Miami (OH) Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, I'm told they will be attending Pacers-Magic tonight as a team.

#iubb – 6:53 PM
#iubb – 6:53 PM
With the Indiana men’s basketball team spending the night in Indy, then playing Miami (OH) Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, I’m told they will be attending Pacers-Magic tonight as a team.
#iubb – 6:53 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Pacers tonight after suffering an ankle injury yesterday. – 6:49 PM
Tyrese Haliburton will start for the Pacers tonight after suffering an ankle injury yesterday. – 6:49 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyrese Haliburton will play.
Of note, he changed shoes for more ankle support. Instead of Kobes, he’s wearing Nike HyperRev. pic.twitter.com/zJ5hrnPeVa – 6:32 PM
Tyrese Haliburton will play.
Of note, he changed shoes for more ankle support. Instead of Kobes, he’s wearing Nike HyperRev. pic.twitter.com/zJ5hrnPeVa – 6:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Pacers: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wager, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 6:21 PM
Magic starters vs. Pacers: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wager, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Mo Bamba. – 6:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/82JN3VFOpX – 6:20 PM
first five let’s get it 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/82JN3VFOpX – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict pulled up in a Canadiens jersey.🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsmBeWJMCn – 6:02 PM
Bennedict pulled up in a Canadiens jersey.🔥 pic.twitter.com/wsmBeWJMCn – 6:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Haliburton is on the floor, testing his right ankle. Earlier, he ran off the court with no issue. pic.twitter.com/OgzjYua9oQ – 5:54 PM
Haliburton is on the floor, testing his right ankle. Earlier, he ran off the court with no issue. pic.twitter.com/OgzjYua9oQ – 5:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Wendell Carter Jr., who’s a gametime decision for tonight vs. the Pacers, going through his pregame warmup.
He walked off to the trainer’s room at the end of this clip: pic.twitter.com/bOT18eLikA – 5:51 PM
Wendell Carter Jr., who’s a gametime decision for tonight vs. the Pacers, going through his pregame warmup.
He walked off to the trainer’s room at the end of this clip: pic.twitter.com/bOT18eLikA – 5:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (left knee injury management) won’t play tonight vs. Pacers.
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) will be a gametime decision.
Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic. – 5:31 PM
Gary Harris (left knee injury management) won’t play tonight vs. Pacers.
Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) will be a gametime decision.
Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic. – 5:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“Tyrese is doing better than expected…He’s going through tests right now to determine whether playing is going to be an option tonight.”
Coach Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton’s status ahead of tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:21 PM
“Tyrese is doing better than expected…He’s going through tests right now to determine whether playing is going to be an option tonight.”
Coach Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton’s status ahead of tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:21 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
A night after hitting a game-winner in the @Orlando Magic's victory over the Bulls, @Jalen Suggs gets set for a road meeting with the @Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/AmNwEQg6eJ – 5:10 PM
A night after hitting a game-winner in the @Orlando Magic’s victory over the Bulls, @Jalen Suggs gets set for a road meeting with the @Indiana Pacers. pic.twitter.com/AmNwEQg6eJ – 5:10 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Dwight Howard with a 38-point, 25-rebound, 9-assist performance in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.

Shades of Magic Dwight. pic.twitter.com/vmnEZYDJoK – 3:54 PM
Shades of Magic Dwight. pic.twitter.com/vmnEZYDJoK – 3:54 PM
Dwight Howard with a 38-point, 25-rebound, 9-assist performance in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.
Shades of Magic Dwight. pic.twitter.com/vmnEZYDJoK – 3:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Only one missed call from NBA L2M report on Bulls-Magic: Bol Bol should've been whistled for defensive 3 seconds with 1:45 left. – 2:57 PM
Only one missed call from NBA L2M report on Bulls-Magic: Bol Bol should’ve been whistled for defensive 3 seconds with 1:45 left. – 2:57 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
If you want to re-live the magic of the @Utah Jazz win over the Suns here is JAZZ GAME REWIND.
I promise you Ron Boone’s reaction to Lauri Markkanen’s basket will make you smile for the rest of the day
podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6L… – 2:49 PM
If you want to re-live the magic of the @Utah Jazz win over the Suns here is JAZZ GAME REWIND.
I promise you Ron Boone’s reaction to Lauri Markkanen’s basket will make you smile for the rest of the day
podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6L… – 2:49 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris (left knee injury management) and Wendell Carter Jr. (Strained right plantar fascia) are listed as questionable for tonight vs. Pacers.
Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic: pic.twitter.com/57nWy2IjHk – 2:49 PM
Gary Harris (left knee injury management) and Wendell Carter Jr. (Strained right plantar fascia) are listed as questionable for tonight vs. Pacers.
Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic: pic.twitter.com/57nWy2IjHk – 2:49 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Magic need a good vet PG so bad. They have all the other ingredients, but their late-game offense and poise is so ghastly. Should’ve cost them last night, has cost them a lot this year.
Here’s a trade I’d love to see, even if it would piss off all of Canada. pic.twitter.com/cDMfiTIT0h – 1:58 PM
Magic need a good vet PG so bad. They have all the other ingredients, but their late-game offense and poise is so ghastly. Should’ve cost them last night, has cost them a lot this year.
Here’s a trade I’d love to see, even if it would piss off all of Canada. pic.twitter.com/cDMfiTIT0h – 1:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/MssEVub1lz – 1:44 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Orlando:
Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (sore right ankle)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/MssEVub1lz – 1:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers begin a weekend series tonight against Magic.
One reason to dislike it: No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Also out: Fultz, Isaac, Anthony.
Indy native Gary Harris is questionable after making his season debut last night. So is Wendell Carter Jr. – 1:14 PM
Pacers begin a weekend series tonight against Magic.
One reason to dislike it: No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Also out: Fultz, Isaac, Anthony.
Indy native Gary Harris is questionable after making his season debut last night. So is Wendell Carter Jr. – 1:14 PM
