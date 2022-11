Magic 46, Pacers 39: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Pacers begin a weekend series tonight against Magic.One reason to dislike it: No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero is out with an ankle injury. Also out: Fultz, Isaac, Anthony.Indy native Gary Harris is questionable after making his season debut last night. So is Wendell Carter Jr. – 1:14 PM

Magic need a good vet PG so bad. They have all the other ingredients, but their late-game offense and poise is so ghastly. Should’ve cost them last night, has cost them a lot this year.Here’s a trade I’d love to see, even if it would piss off all of Canada. pic.twitter.com/cDMfiTIT0h

Gary Harris (left knee injury management) and Wendell Carter Jr. (Strained right plantar fascia) are listed as questionable for tonight vs. Pacers.Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic:

If you want to re-live the magic of the @Utah Jazz win over the Suns here is JAZZ GAME REWIND.I promise you Ron Boone's reaction to Lauri Markkanen's basket will make you smile for the rest of the day

Only one missed call from NBA L2M report on Bulls-Magic: Bol Bol should’ve been whistled for defensive 3 seconds with 1:45 left. – 2:57 PM

Dwight Howard with a 38-point, 25-rebound, 9-assist performance in his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan.Shades of Magic Dwight.

A night after hitting a game-winner in the @Orlando Magic ’s victory over the Bulls, @Jalen Suggs gets set for a road meeting with the @Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is doing better than expected, Rick Carlisle says. Doing some testing right now to determine if he could play tonight. – 5:18 PM

“Tyrese is doing better than expected…He’s going through tests right now to determine whether playing is going to be an option tonight.”Coach Carlisle on Tyrese Haliburton’s status ahead of tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:21 PM

Gary Harris (left knee injury management) won't play tonight vs. Pacers.Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia) will be a gametime decision.Second night of a back-to-back for the Magic.

Wendell Carter Jr., who's a gametime decision for tonight vs. the Pacers, going through his pregame warmup.He walked off to the trainer's room at the end of this clip:

Haliburton is on the floor, testing his right ankle. Earlier, he ran off the court with no issue.

With the Indiana men’s basketball team spending the night in Indy, then playing Miami (OH) Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, I’m told they will be attending Pacers-Magic tonight as a team.

come for #PacersGameNight and @PacersBoomer might just pull you onto the court during warmups.😂

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,228 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory

Haliburton drills a tough fadeaway from the wing and he’s got 5 points. Hits Jalen Smith with a crafty pass next possession. His ankle looks fine. – 7:17 PM

Isaiah Jackson chasing Bol Bol on a fast break. You could tell me like 100 different iterations of how that sequence ended and I would believe it. Giant person vs bouncy person.(Bol scored a simple dunk). – 7:26 PM

Jalen Suggs always finds a way to deliver those passes to the trailing big with a little extra flair.Mo Bamba knocks down his second 3 to give the Magic a 22-12 lead.Magic are bothering the Pacers with their size/length. – 7:27 PM

Bennedict Mathurin drills a 3 at the buzzer to cut the Magic lead to 6 at the end of the first quarter. It’s 28-22. Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton have 13 of the team’s 22 points. – 7:36 PM

Bennedict Mathurin knocks down 27-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the 1Q.Magic 28-22.All 10 available Magic players got on the floor in the quarter.

So. Many. Turnovers.Nine.Pacers haven’t been crisp out there, and yet only trail the Magic by two. They’ve got to clean it up. – 7:48 PM

Orlando’s size is tough for the Pacers, who are just 8/19 on two-pointers and have 10 turnovers. Driving lanes are smaller tonight. – 7:54 PM

Magic back ahead by 10 via an 11-2 run. It’s been a lethargic half for the Pacers. They’re shooting 37% and have 10 TOs.Pacers call another timeout. – 7:54 PM

