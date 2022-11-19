Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: 'How the hell are you going to stop this guy?'

Dwain Price: Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncic: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?”
Source: Twitter @DwainPrice
Source: Twitter @DwainPrice
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Luka Doncic
American Player of the Night: Anthony Davis
Breakout of the Night: Lauri Markkanen
Rookie: Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/2UBn24ON8Q – 6:47 AM
MVP of the Night: Luka Doncic
American Player of the Night: Anthony Davis
Breakout of the Night: Lauri Markkanen
Rookie: Jalen Williams pic.twitter.com/2UBn24ON8Q – 6:47 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
An #NBA night to remember for Markkanen and Doncic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:40 AM
An #NBA night to remember for Markkanen and Doncic
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic reaches 50th triple-double mark in his NBA career and he’s still only 23-years-old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F3lcfAWbrL – 3:24 AM
Luka Doncic reaches 50th triple-double mark in his NBA career and he’s still only 23-years-old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F3lcfAWbrL – 3:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s clear that Luka Doncic started his Harry Potter binge party and learned a few tricks 🪄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/OePrYqTT4A – 1:32 AM
It’s clear that Luka Doncic started his Harry Potter binge party and learned a few tricks 🪄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/OePrYqTT4A – 1:32 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Best part of Luka’s 50h triple double. Was it the FT shooting (9-11 tonight. 35-40 in his last 3. 77% for the season) or the 11:2 Asst/TO ratio (2.57 for the season)? Two huge areas of improvement for him this year. – 12:06 AM
Best part of Luka’s 50h triple double. Was it the FT shooting (9-11 tonight. 35-40 in his last 3. 77% for the season) or the 11:2 Asst/TO ratio (2.57 for the season)? Two huge areas of improvement for him this year. – 12:06 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic after he and Christian Wood combined for 61 points, 20 rebounds tonight: “The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good.” – 11:58 PM
Luka Doncic after he and Christian Wood combined for 61 points, 20 rebounds tonight: “The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good.” – 11:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Every possession it’s the Luka show.”
Doncic dominated en route to his 50th triple-double of his career. Despite Bruce Brown’s best efforts, the undermanned #Nuggets couldn’t do anything to stop him.
denverpost.com/2022/11/18/luk… – 11:54 PM
“Every possession it’s the Luka show.”
Doncic dominated en route to his 50th triple-double of his career. Despite Bruce Brown’s best efforts, the undermanned #Nuggets couldn’t do anything to stop him.
denverpost.com/2022/11/18/luk… – 11:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic didn’t pay attention to his career triple-double count until Mavs PR guru @scootertomlin informed him after the game about No. 50.
His reaction: “I told him that was great.”
Pure Luka form. – 11:24 PM
Luka Doncic didn’t pay attention to his career triple-double count until Mavs PR guru @scootertomlin informed him after the game about No. 50.
His reaction: “I told him that was great.”
Pure Luka form. – 11:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 40 points and 10 assists in a game this season:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/XCX3AeawFn – 11:11 PM
Players with 40 points and 10 assists in a game this season:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/XCX3AeawFn – 11:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd after Luka’s 50th career triple-double: “He’s already rewriting the record books.”
Asked Jason if he remembers his 50th (of 107 in career triple-doubles): “March 23 I turn 50. That’s the only 50 I know.” – 11:08 PM
Jason Kidd after Luka’s 50th career triple-double: “He’s already rewriting the record books.”
Asked Jason if he remembers his 50th (of 107 in career triple-doubles): “March 23 I turn 50. That’s the only 50 I know.” – 11:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Wizards beat Heat by 1
Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1
Lowry: 24-15-10
Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT
Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8
Luka 33-12-11
Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3
45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM
Wizards beat Heat by 1
Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1
Lowry: 24-15-10
Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT
Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8
Luka 33-12-11
Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3
45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone on MPJ: His struggle “speaks to the value and greatness of Nikola.” – 11:00 PM
Michael Malone on MPJ: His struggle “speaks to the value and greatness of Nikola.” – 11:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said the most frustrating aspect of tonight is that they’ve got guys not playing hard enough. Said they can’t be talking about effort, especially undermanned. – 10:57 PM
Michael Malone said the most frustrating aspect of tonight is that they’ve got guys not playing hard enough. Said they can’t be talking about effort, especially undermanned. – 10:57 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
In a 127-99 Mavs win over Denver, Luka Dončić had 33 pts, 12 rebs, and 11 assists for his 50th career triple-double. Luka is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to 50 triple-doubles. Oscar Robertson did it in 111 games, Luka in 278 games, Magic Johnson in 279 games. – 10:54 PM
In a 127-99 Mavs win over Denver, Luka Dončić had 33 pts, 12 rebs, and 11 assists for his 50th career triple-double. Luka is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to 50 triple-doubles. Oscar Robertson did it in 111 games, Luka in 278 games, Magic Johnson in 279 games. – 10:54 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
5️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles.
Luka is the 2nd fastest player to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/19KLbbVxpu – 10:53 PM
5️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles.
Luka is the 2nd fastest player to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/19KLbbVxpu – 10:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get waxed without Jokić/Murray/Gordon, lose 127-99 to Dallas:
-Luka got his numbers
-MPJ was 4/15 and had some bad defensive lapses
-Brown/KCP each had 18 efficient points
-Bench scored just 35 points in extended garbage time pic.twitter.com/6SJF5N2mZ1 – 10:49 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get waxed without Jokić/Murray/Gordon, lose 127-99 to Dallas:
-Luka got his numbers
-MPJ was 4/15 and had some bad defensive lapses
-Brown/KCP each had 18 efficient points
-Bench scored just 35 points in extended garbage time pic.twitter.com/6SJF5N2mZ1 – 10:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A list of every single triple-double by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:48 PM
A list of every single triple-double by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
It’s over. Mavericks 127, Nuggets 99. Too much Luka. KCP and Bruce Brown lead the Nuggets with 18 points apiece. Bones Hyland adds 17. Round 2 on Sunday. – 10:46 PM
It’s over. Mavericks 127, Nuggets 99. Too much Luka. KCP and Bruce Brown lead the Nuggets with 18 points apiece. Bones Hyland adds 17. Round 2 on Sunday. – 10:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks blow out Nuggets as Doncic earns his 50th triple-double. Here’s the quick recap:
mavs.com/doncic-powers-… – 10:45 PM
Mavericks blow out Nuggets as Doncic earns his 50th triple-double. Here’s the quick recap:
mavs.com/doncic-powers-… – 10:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
12 REB
11 AST
Leading the league in triple-doubles and 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/O9OqqrNbp8 – 10:42 PM
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
12 REB
11 AST
Leading the league in triple-doubles and 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/O9OqqrNbp8 – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is finished (finally) at 33 points (11-22 FG), 11 assists, 12 rebounds in 35 mins.
Another day in the life. – 10:30 PM
Luka Doncic is finished (finally) at 33 points (11-22 FG), 11 assists, 12 rebounds in 35 mins.
Another day in the life. – 10:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:
Oscar Robertson 106
Russell Westbrook 48
LeBron James 37
James Harden 35
@Luka Doncic 25 – 10:26 PM
This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:
Oscar Robertson 106
Russell Westbrook 48
LeBron James 37
James Harden 35
@Luka Doncic 25 – 10:26 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has four 30-point triple-doubles this season. The rest of the NBA? Pascal Siakam has the only other one. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:25 PM
Luka Doncic has four 30-point triple-doubles this season. The rest of the NBA? Pascal Siakam has the only other one. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:25 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka now has 31-10-10, and 50 triple-doubles for his career. The fastest to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history is Oscar Robertson at 111 games. Luka is second on the list in 278 games. Magic is 3rd, after doing it in 279 games. – 10:21 PM
Luka now has 31-10-10, and 50 triple-doubles for his career. The fastest to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history is Oscar Robertson at 111 games. Luka is second on the list in 278 games. Magic is 3rd, after doing it in 279 games. – 10:21 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That’s one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster. – 10:21 PM
Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That’s one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster. – 10:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just became the second-youngest and second-fastest NBA player to 50 career triple-doubles.
31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists tonight at 23 years-263 days old in his 279th career game.
Only Oscar Robertson (23 years-32 days old in 106 games) got there quicker. – 10:20 PM
Luka Doncic just became the second-youngest and second-fastest NBA player to 50 career triple-doubles.
31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists tonight at 23 years-263 days old in his 279th career game.
Only Oscar Robertson (23 years-32 days old in 106 games) got there quicker. – 10:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka Doncic has his 50th career triple-double. He’s the 10th player to reach that milestone. Doncic and Oscar Robertson are the only players to reach 50 at age 23 or younger.
All other players in Mavericks history have combined for 40 triple-doubles, 21 of them by Jason Kidd. – 10:20 PM
Luka Doncic has his 50th career triple-double. He’s the 10th player to reach that milestone. Doncic and Oscar Robertson are the only players to reach 50 at age 23 or younger.
All other players in Mavericks history have combined for 40 triple-doubles, 21 of them by Jason Kidd. – 10:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead Nuggets 105-83 after Q3, and this might be the rare triple-double they hope Luka Doncic (31 pts-9 rebounds-10 assists) doesn’t finish. – 10:17 PM
Mavs lead Nuggets 105-83 after Q3, and this might be the rare triple-double they hope Luka Doncic (31 pts-9 rebounds-10 assists) doesn’t finish. – 10:17 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
One more rebound will make it 50 career triple-doubles — 25 of them with at least 30 points — for Dallas’ Luka Dončić.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:16 PM
One more rebound will make it 50 career triple-doubles — 25 of them with at least 30 points — for Dallas’ Luka Dončić.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:16 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic finishes the third quarter one rebound shy of his 50th career triple-double. Remains to be seen whether he’ll play in the 4th, with Dallas leading by 22. – 10:16 PM
Doncic finishes the third quarter one rebound shy of his 50th career triple-double. Remains to be seen whether he’ll play in the 4th, with Dallas leading by 22. – 10:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks up 105-83 after three. Luka has 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds. Only question is whether he’ll be needed to play in the fourth. – 10:15 PM
Mavericks up 105-83 after three. Luka has 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds. Only question is whether he’ll be needed to play in the fourth. – 10:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Somehow, Luka’s allowed to absolutely wear out the officials, but the moment Bruce Brown says something, it’s a tech. – 10:03 PM
Somehow, Luka’s allowed to absolutely wear out the officials, but the moment Bruce Brown says something, it’s a tech. – 10:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka eyeing a triple-double already at 19-8-9 midway through the third quarter. – 10:00 PM
Luka eyeing a triple-double already at 19-8-9 midway through the third quarter. – 10:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A season hi 44 pts in the 2nd for Mavs, leading to a season hi 73 1st half pts & a 73-55 lead over depleted DEN. Doncic 13 of his 18 in last 5 of 2nd after Wood had 13 of his 18 in last 5 min of 1st. Nice lift from McGee as well 8 pts in 7 2nd qtr min. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM
A season hi 44 pts in the 2nd for Mavs, leading to a season hi 73 1st half pts & a 73-55 lead over depleted DEN. Doncic 13 of his 18 in last 5 of 2nd after Wood had 13 of his 18 in last 5 min of 1st. Nice lift from McGee as well 8 pts in 7 2nd qtr min. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 73-55.
-Luka: 18 points on 15 shots, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover (travel)
-MPJ: 5 points, 2/11 FG, -17 +/-
-Bruce Brown: 13 points, 4 assists as starting PG, playing well pic.twitter.com/Wy5aIvJQSi – 9:36 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 73-55.
-Luka: 18 points on 15 shots, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover (travel)
-MPJ: 5 points, 2/11 FG, -17 +/-
-Bruce Brown: 13 points, 4 assists as starting PG, playing well pic.twitter.com/Wy5aIvJQSi – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
7 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds for Doncic. Already zeroing in on career triple-double No. 50. – 9:23 PM
7 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds for Doncic. Already zeroing in on career triple-double No. 50. – 9:23 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the star-less Nuggets 29-27 after Q1, and Luka Doncic is already on triple-double pace: 5 points (2-8 FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists and one reluctant smile after Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar hit a 3 at the quarter buzzer for Denver. – 9:05 PM
Mavs lead the star-less Nuggets 29-27 after Q1, and Luka Doncic is already on triple-double pace: 5 points (2-8 FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists and one reluctant smile after Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar hit a 3 at the quarter buzzer for Denver. – 9:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
By rough count Doncic threw 4 or 5 no-look passes in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM
By rough count Doncic threw 4 or 5 no-look passes in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
So far Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Bones Hyland have all tried their hand at guarding Luka Doncic, and we’ve played one quarter. Doncic just 2-of-8 so far but with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Overall, not terrible. Mavs up 29-27 after 1. – 9:04 PM
So far Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Bones Hyland have all tried their hand at guarding Luka Doncic, and we’ve played one quarter. Doncic just 2-of-8 so far but with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Overall, not terrible. Mavs up 29-27 after 1. – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka finishes first quarter with five points, four rebounds, four assists. At least three of those assists went to C-Wood, who has 13 first-quarter points as Mavericks lead 29-27. – 9:03 PM
Luka finishes first quarter with five points, four rebounds, four assists. At least three of those assists went to C-Wood, who has 13 first-quarter points as Mavericks lead 29-27. – 9:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dear Luka: Passes off the backboard can’t be assists, nor can airballs count as assists. Nice try, though. – 9:03 PM
Dear Luka: Passes off the backboard can’t be assists, nor can airballs count as assists. Nice try, though. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM
Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.
Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM
Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.
Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM
Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM
Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
That’s like three Luka-Wood connections in a row. Undermanned Nuggets still just fine though. – 8:55 PM
That’s like three Luka-Wood connections in a row. Undermanned Nuggets still just fine though. – 8:55 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Let’s see what’s goin on in Luka-land. pic.twitter.com/lkzCniCBWE – 8:40 PM
Let’s see what’s goin on in Luka-land. pic.twitter.com/lkzCniCBWE – 8:40 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:15 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:15 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncci: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” – 7:35 PM
Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncci: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” – 7:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he had Vlatko Cančar speak to the Nuggets today about what it’s like playing with and against Luka. The two were national team teammates for Slovenia this summer. – 7:12 PM
Coach Malone said he had Vlatko Cančar speak to the Nuggets today about what it’s like playing with and against Luka. The two were national team teammates for Slovenia this summer. – 7:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on another Mavs PG: “Oh, I miss Facu Campazzo. I miss him as a person, as a man and also as a competitor. … When called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I have zero doubts he’s going to help this team win some games this year.” – 7:08 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on another Mavs PG: “Oh, I miss Facu Campazzo. I miss him as a person, as a man and also as a competitor. … When called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I have zero doubts he’s going to help this team win some games this year.” – 7:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: “I miss Facu Campazzo. … One of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around.” – 7:07 PM
Michael Malone: “I miss Facu Campazzo. … One of the greatest competitors I’ve ever been around.” – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”
Said he asked forward Vlatko Cancar, Luka’s Slovenian national team teammate, shared tips with teammates during prep for tonight. – 7:06 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”
Said he asked forward Vlatko Cancar, Luka’s Slovenian national team teammate, shared tips with teammates during prep for tonight. – 7:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he had Vlatko Cancar, his Slovenian teammate, speak to the team about how Luka Doncic plays. – 7:04 PM
Michael Malone says he had Vlatko Cancar, his Slovenian teammate, speak to the team about how Luka Doncic plays. – 7:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.
Not sure whether it’s smarter to start Bones or Bruce Brown in place of Murray either. – 7:02 PM
Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.
Not sure whether it’s smarter to start Bones or Bruce Brown in place of Murray either. – 7:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
earlier this week i wrote about the evolving and intriguing pick-and-roll chemistry between @Christian Wood and luka doncic. they’re very good together, create myriad problems for the defense, and should probably play more than they do: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 4:15 PM
earlier this week i wrote about the evolving and intriguing pick-and-roll chemistry between @Christian Wood and luka doncic. they’re very good together, create myriad problems for the defense, and should probably play more than they do: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 4:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.
That may change in the Sunday matchup, but at least tonight, Denver’s gonna be at a major disadvantage. Getting just one win over this two-game stretch would be big. – 3:02 PM
Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.
That may change in the Sunday matchup, but at least tonight, Denver’s gonna be at a major disadvantage. Getting just one win over this two-game stretch would be big. – 3:02 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
Jalen Green played the 82nd game (one season worth) of his career at Dallas on 11/16. He is the 8th player 20 or younger to have posted his totals of points, rebounds and assists through the first 82 games played of a career joining Melo, Luka, ANT, Kyrie, Lebron, Zion, and Trae. – 1:55 PM
Jalen Green played the 82nd game (one season worth) of his career at Dallas on 11/16. He is the 8th player 20 or younger to have posted his totals of points, rebounds and assists through the first 82 games played of a career joining Melo, Luka, ANT, Kyrie, Lebron, Zion, and Trae. – 1:55 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
The Drop | One Month In NBA Awards
• MVP: Luka, Tatum or Giannis?
• Most Improved: SGA, Markkanen or Bol Bol?
• DPOY: Brook Lopez, OG or Jarrett Allen?
📼: https://t.co/lpdqYcGEij
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclz1zbq
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbFeOa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudLaLWE pic.twitter.com/nWikTngpqX – 12:43 PM
The Drop | One Month In NBA Awards
• MVP: Luka, Tatum or Giannis?
• Most Improved: SGA, Markkanen or Bol Bol?
• DPOY: Brook Lopez, OG or Jarrett Allen?
📼: https://t.co/lpdqYcGEij
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclz1zbq
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbFeOa
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudLaLWE pic.twitter.com/nWikTngpqX – 12:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels on facing elite scorers: “It’s been good. Obviously challenging matchups, some great players. Matched up on Ja a few times, Zach LaVine, Luka Doncic. Going against the best of the best is what I want to do. I want to prove myself, that I can compete and hold my own” – 11:16 AM
Dyson Daniels on facing elite scorers: “It’s been good. Obviously challenging matchups, some great players. Matched up on Ja a few times, Zach LaVine, Luka Doncic. Going against the best of the best is what I want to do. I want to prove myself, that I can compete and hold my own” – 11:16 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A look at West standings finds the top NINE teams seperated by 1.5 games. You have to think, at some point, this will somewhat thin out, but it does make every game crucial, & the thought of load managing (not just for Mavs & Luka, but for every team) more loathsome than usual – 10:35 AM
A look at West standings finds the top NINE teams seperated by 1.5 games. You have to think, at some point, this will somewhat thin out, but it does make every game crucial, & the thought of load managing (not just for Mavs & Luka, but for every team) more loathsome than usual – 10:35 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
One-of-a-kind Luka Doncic rookie card sells for record $3.12 million in public auction dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:48 AM
One-of-a-kind Luka Doncic rookie card sells for record $3.12 million in public auction dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:48 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone said postgame he doesn’t expect Aaron Gordon or Nikola Jokic to be available for Friday’s game in Dallas: “We have to prepare as if they’re going to be out.” – 1:19 AM
Michael Malone said postgame he doesn’t expect Aaron Gordon or Nikola Jokic to be available for Friday’s game in Dallas: “We have to prepare as if they’re going to be out.” – 1:19 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I asked Michael Malone about how he and the team can help keep MPJ aggressive and going the right direction:
Malone noted that it’s up to MPJ to stay aggressive, not letting missed shots affect his aggressiveness, or affect other areas of his game. – 12:51 AM
I asked Michael Malone about how he and the team can help keep MPJ aggressive and going the right direction:
Malone noted that it’s up to MPJ to stay aggressive, not letting missed shots affect his aggressiveness, or affect other areas of his game. – 12:51 AM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said that he does not expect Aaron Gordon or Nikola Jokic to play in their next game.
Said that it’s not final but Denver has to be prepared to go as if they are not going to be available. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/7tN1BZ1ykd – 12:46 AM
Michael Malone said that he does not expect Aaron Gordon or Nikola Jokic to play in their next game.
Said that it’s not final but Denver has to be prepared to go as if they are not going to be available. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/7tN1BZ1ykd – 12:46 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Thing to know about the Knicks: they’re second in the NBA in points in the paint and 28th in the NBA in 3P%.
As Michael Malone said pregame, the Nuggets will have to shrink the floor tonight and deal with the results. – 9:55 PM
Thing to know about the Knicks: they’re second in the NBA in points in the paint and 28th in the NBA in 3P%.
As Michael Malone said pregame, the Nuggets will have to shrink the floor tonight and deal with the results. – 9:55 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone on next steps for Nikola Jokic who is in health and safety protocols: “Get healthy, clear protocols, come back. That’s in our sports science team’s (hands). …” – 8:33 PM
Michael Malone on next steps for Nikola Jokic who is in health and safety protocols: “Get healthy, clear protocols, come back. That’s in our sports science team’s (hands). …” – 8:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on how roles change for Jamal/MPJ with Jokic (and Gordon) OUT:
“We’ll do things a little differently without Nikola, but we need Jamal to be the best version of himself. We need Michael to continue playing the way he’s been playing on both ends of the floor.” – 8:26 PM
Michael Malone on how roles change for Jamal/MPJ with Jokic (and Gordon) OUT:
“We’ll do things a little differently without Nikola, but we need Jamal to be the best version of himself. We need Michael to continue playing the way he’s been playing on both ends of the floor.” – 8:26 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone updates on Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/2yMAffgVwP – 8:19 PM
Michael Malone updates on Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks. @DNVR_Nuggets pic.twitter.com/2yMAffgVwP – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone on Aaron Gordon “I don’t think he’s playing.”
Bones Hyland is in the building. He’s been cleared but it’s still to be determined if he will play. – 8:16 PM
Michael Malone on Aaron Gordon “I don’t think he’s playing.”
Bones Hyland is in the building. He’s been cleared but it’s still to be determined if he will play. – 8:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
If I saw this Michael Malone quote even last season, I never would’ve imagined it was about the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/giN3swFEwr – 5:29 PM
If I saw this Michael Malone quote even last season, I never would’ve imagined it was about the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/giN3swFEwr – 5:29 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Angstadt: A reporter asked Luka Doncic if he’d been paying attention to any of the changes on Twitter. Luka: “No, I just play chess on my phone” -via Twitter / November 17, 2022
“I wanted a celebration,” Doncic said when asked who he wanted to hush after his dagger. “I don’t know why I did that, honestly. I have no idea. I don’t know. I’m not going to shush our fans, so I don’t know.” What’s not to love about Doncic’s 35-point, 11-rebound, five-assists, 3-steal stat line and some Luka Magic to cap a second consecutive clutch home victory? -via Dallas Morning News / November 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.