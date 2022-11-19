Mitchell Robinson upgraded to questionable against Suns

Ian Begley: Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable by Knicks for tomorrow’s game in PHX. Robinson has been sidelined since 11/5 with a knee ailment.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable by Knicks for tomorrow’s game in PHX. Robinson has been sidelined since 11/5 with a knee ailment. – 6:51 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks announce Injury update for tomorrow’s game.
Questionable :
Cam Reddish (Sore right groin)
Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) – 6:50 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrows game. Cam Reddish is also listed as questionable – 6:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Cam Reddish (Sore right groin) and Mitchell Robinson (Sprained right knee) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Phoenix – 6:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to doubtful for tomorrow at GSW, per the Knicks. Robinson has been out since 11/5 due to a knee ailment. – 7:52 PM
Fred Katz: Mitchell Robinson has been upgraded to Questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix, Knicks say. Cam Reddish is also questionable with the groin injury. -via Twitter @FredKatz / November 19, 2022
Mitchell Robinson (sprained right knee) missed an eighth straight game, but is getting closer to returning, Thibodeau said. Robinson joined the team Friday and took part in the shootaround. “He was on the court back in New York and then we just felt like, ‘OK, as he gets closer, then he’ll join us.’ And he did,” Thibodeau said. “So, he feels good and that’s a good thing.” -via New York Post / November 19, 2022
