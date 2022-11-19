Raptors 13, Hawks 16: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (9-7) play against the Atlanta Hawks (6-6) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022
Toronto Raptors 13, Atlanta Hawks 16 (Q1 05:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
I know these bulls*** techs have been going around lately, but did Fred VanVleet seriously just get T’d up for gently tossing the ball into the stanchion? – 6:23 PM
I know these bulls*** techs have been going around lately, but did Fred VanVleet seriously just get T’d up for gently tossing the ball into the stanchion? – 6:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hawks by 3 at first timeout, Juancho’s got a couple of steals and a couple of buckets already – 6:19 PM
Hawks by 3 at first timeout, Juancho’s got a couple of steals and a couple of buckets already – 6:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes starts on Trae Young. He was the primary defender on the Hawks star when the Raptors held him to a season-low 14 points and 13 FGA on Halloween. Young also committed 10 turnovers in that game. – 6:13 PM
Scottie Barnes starts on Trae Young. He was the primary defender on the Hawks star when the Raptors held him to a season-low 14 points and 13 FGA on Halloween. Young also committed 10 turnovers in that game. – 6:13 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez? Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez. – 6:13 PM
Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez? Trae Young blocked Juancho Hernangomez. – 6:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game recording an NBA-low tying 12.5 turnovers per contest. The Hawks have five games of notching less than 10 turnovers, the most such games in the NBA this season.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:00 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s game recording an NBA-low tying 12.5 turnovers per contest. The Hawks have five games of notching less than 10 turnovers, the most such games in the NBA this season.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Raptors are starting Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez alongside their three mainstays. pic.twitter.com/29smuxIthj – 5:53 PM
Raptors are starting Thad Young and Juancho Hernangomez alongside their three mainstays. pic.twitter.com/29smuxIthj – 5:53 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto at Atlanta … on @FAN590. Tip off in about 15 minutes. Join @Paul Jones & me for the call.
#Raptors starters tonight:
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Thaddeus Young
Juancho Hernangomez
#SmithAndJones – 5:48 PM
Toronto at Atlanta … on @FAN590. Tip off in about 15 minutes. Join @Paul Jones & me for the call.
#Raptors starters tonight:
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Thaddeus Young
Juancho Hernangomez
#SmithAndJones – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Love @BlakeMurphyODC using his segment on Sportsnet to subtly say the Raptors are gonna get smoked while advocating for plenty of Jeff Dowtin Jr. – 5:44 PM
Love @BlakeMurphyODC using his segment on Sportsnet to subtly say the Raptors are gonna get smoked while advocating for plenty of Jeff Dowtin Jr. – 5:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Juancho Hernangomez replaces Dalano Banton (who replaced Gary Trent Jr., kind of) in the starting lineup. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Thad start with him. – 5:32 PM
Juancho Hernangomez replaces Dalano Banton (who replaced Gary Trent Jr., kind of) in the starting lineup. VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Thad start with him. – 5:32 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
A new Raptors starting lineup!
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Thaddeus Young
Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM
A new Raptors starting lineup!
Fred VanVleet
Scottie Barnes
O.G. Anunoby
Thaddeus Young
Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The spinning wheel of Raptors starters in Atlanta tonight lands on
Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby,Thaddeus Young, Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM
The spinning wheel of Raptors starters in Atlanta tonight lands on
Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby,Thaddeus Young, Juancho Hernangomez – 5:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Champagnie is now listed as out with his back injury. He joins Siakam (groin), Achiuwa (ankle), Trent (illness), Boucher (illness), Porter (foot), Banton (ankle).
Raps down to 10 available players vs ATL: VanVleet, OG, Barnes, Young, Juancho, Koloko, Birch, Flynn, Dowtin, Harper – 4:48 PM
Champagnie is now listed as out with his back injury. He joins Siakam (groin), Achiuwa (ankle), Trent (illness), Boucher (illness), Porter (foot), Banton (ankle).
Raps down to 10 available players vs ATL: VanVleet, OG, Barnes, Young, Juancho, Koloko, Birch, Flynn, Dowtin, Harper – 4:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
So the latest Raptors injury report has Ron Harper Jr. available but Boucher (illness), Banton (ankle), Champagnie (back) out.
Siakam, Achiuwa, Trent Jr., Porter Jr. remain out. – 4:39 PM
So the latest Raptors injury report has Ron Harper Jr. available but Boucher (illness), Banton (ankle), Champagnie (back) out.
Siakam, Achiuwa, Trent Jr., Porter Jr. remain out. – 4:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks announced today that two-way guard Trent Forrest has been transferred to the Atlanta Hawks. – 3:15 PM
The Hawks announced today that two-way guard Trent Forrest has been transferred to the Atlanta Hawks. – 3:15 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ron Harper Jr. has joined Raptors from 905 to be 10th or 11th available player vs. Atlanta tonight, depending on available of Justin Champagnie – 12:45 PM
Ron Harper Jr. has joined Raptors from 905 to be 10th or 11th available player vs. Atlanta tonight, depending on available of Justin Champagnie – 12:45 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors pick up another body for tonight in Atlanta as Ron Harper Jr joins them after a G League stint with the 905s
Gets Toronto to 11 vs. Hawks, a veritable treasure trove of available bodies – 12:23 PM
Raptors pick up another body for tonight in Atlanta as Ron Harper Jr joins them after a G League stint with the 905s
Gets Toronto to 11 vs. Hawks, a veritable treasure trove of available bodies – 12:23 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.