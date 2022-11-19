Spurs 17, Clippers 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (6-10) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-7) at Crypto.com Arena
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 17, Los Angeles Clippers 24 (Q1 03:18)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Did anyone have a Reggie Jackson alley-oop on their Bingo card tonight? What an equally wild pass from John Wall and off-the-glass finish by Jackson. – 10:56 PM
Did anyone have a Reggie Jackson alley-oop on their Bingo card tonight? What an equally wild pass from John Wall and off-the-glass finish by Jackson. – 10:56 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
KBD taking care of business on both ends 😤 pic.twitter.com/kjXRfQskT2 – 10:54 PM
KBD taking care of business on both ends 😤 pic.twitter.com/kjXRfQskT2 – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA leads Spurs 14-12 to start the game. Paul George off to a strong start with 8 points, with 2 3s. – 10:51 PM
LA leads Spurs 14-12 to start the game. Paul George off to a strong start with 8 points, with 2 3s. – 10:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jakob getting active early 👀
Already with a pair of AND-1’s here in LA! pic.twitter.com/v2aXYcjTe3 – 10:50 PM
Jakob getting active early 👀
Already with a pair of AND-1’s here in LA! pic.twitter.com/v2aXYcjTe3 – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac has allowed two and-ones to Jakob Poeltl and is already in foul trouble – 10:47 PM
Ivica Zubac has allowed two and-ones to Jakob Poeltl and is already in foul trouble – 10:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Wanna get paid while cheering on the Silver & Black? Here’s your chance! 💰
Join the Digital Arena now for your chance to score $50 in Spurs Pay ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/yoUX1HqWur – 10:30 PM
Wanna get paid while cheering on the Silver & Black? Here’s your chance! 💰
Join the Digital Arena now for your chance to score $50 in Spurs Pay ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/yoUX1HqWur – 10:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Manu Ginóbili will have some role in the organization, basically “whatever he wants to do.” pic.twitter.com/Wzo422mNoE – 10:25 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Manu Ginóbili will have some role in the organization, basically “whatever he wants to do.” pic.twitter.com/Wzo422mNoE – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talked about how he knows if certain players will be good coaches. Tim Duncan is not one of them. Pop: “He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching.” – 10:23 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talked about how he knows if certain players will be good coaches. Tim Duncan is not one of them. Pop: “He may never go to a game the rest of his life. But he comes to practices and walks around to see the boys play. But he has no interest in coaching.” – 10:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
In it together, #ClipperNation! pic.twitter.com/2qNZuO4FFk – 10:21 PM
In it together, #ClipperNation! pic.twitter.com/2qNZuO4FFk – 10:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
always make time for our Spurs Fam no matter where we are ✍️ pic.twitter.com/BhRVGMFGC6 – 10:05 PM
always make time for our Spurs Fam no matter where we are ✍️ pic.twitter.com/BhRVGMFGC6 – 10:05 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Just to clear up any remaining confusion: Devin Vassell is out tonight against the Clippers. – 10:05 PM
Just to clear up any remaining confusion: Devin Vassell is out tonight against the Clippers. – 10:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clips-Spurs starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Keita Bates-Diop
Tre Jones – 10:03 PM
Clips-Spurs starters:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Keita Bates-Diop
Tre Jones – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Spurs will start Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl vs Clippers. Big wings.
Clippers hope to get used to starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:03 PM
Spurs will start Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jakob Poeltl vs Clippers. Big wings.
Clippers hope to get used to starting lineup of Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac. – 10:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on how he manages the unknowns, both involving player injuries and determining a young players’ potential pic.twitter.com/aBmCjnD8cq – 9:50 PM
I asked Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on how he manages the unknowns, both involving player injuries and determining a young players’ potential pic.twitter.com/aBmCjnD8cq – 9:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Vassell in 2021-22: 12.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.9 3s (36.1%)
Devin Vassell in 2022-23: 20.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 3s (42.2%)
Asked Gregg Popovich and Tyronn Lue about Vassell’s emergence to start his 3rd NBA season.
(Vassell is out tonight vs Clippers) pic.twitter.com/R66mC2g9JK – 9:43 PM
Devin Vassell in 2021-22: 12.3 points, 1.9 assists, 1.9 3s (36.1%)
Devin Vassell in 2022-23: 20.4 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 3s (42.2%)
Asked Gregg Popovich and Tyronn Lue about Vassell’s emergence to start his 3rd NBA season.
(Vassell is out tonight vs Clippers) pic.twitter.com/R66mC2g9JK – 9:43 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
High school reporter informs Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that she’s covering her first NBA game & asks for advice. Pop: “Stay away from Popovich.” Pop adds, “I’m funny, though! You have to have some fun. People that take stuff personally it’s their problem; it’s not mine.” – 9:42 PM
High school reporter informs Spurs coach Gregg Popovich that she’s covering her first NBA game & asks for advice. Pop: “Stay away from Popovich.” Pop adds, “I’m funny, though! You have to have some fun. People that take stuff personally it’s their problem; it’s not mine.” – 9:42 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Saturday Night Spurs are in the building 📍
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Np9tRprxsH – 9:42 PM
Saturday Night Spurs are in the building 📍
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/Np9tRprxsH – 9:42 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Comin’ to you live from DTLA.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa
🔗: https://t.co/lNYHk1sEah pic.twitter.com/p6aMIGmxYA – 9:30 PM
Comin’ to you live from DTLA.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa
🔗: https://t.co/lNYHk1sEah pic.twitter.com/p6aMIGmxYA – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: “He’s probably going to be a Hall-of-Fame player. He wasn’t a Hall-of-Fame player when he first got drafted. So I would say he’s improved quite a bit. He’s done a great job. He’s worked his ass off.” – 9:17 PM
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard: “He’s probably going to be a Hall-of-Fame player. He wasn’t a Hall-of-Fame player when he first got drafted. So I would say he’s improved quite a bit. He’s done a great job. He’s worked his ass off.” – 9:17 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got a little time before our game in LA tonight, so why not catch up on Episode 2 of 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬: The Podcast pres. by @FrostBank!
From draft night to the 1996 dunk contest, listen in as guest @Barryathree talks hoops & more with host @SpursRadio 🔊⤵️ – 9:01 PM
We’ve got a little time before our game in LA tonight, so why not catch up on Episode 2 of 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬: The Podcast pres. by @FrostBank!
From draft night to the 1996 dunk contest, listen in as guest @Barryathree talks hoops & more with host @SpursRadio 🔊⤵️ – 9:01 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard left his return game Thursday feeling “good.” He said he’ll wait to hear from the medical team before knowing if Leonard can play more than the 24-25 Leonard played vs. Detroit. – 8:56 PM
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard left his return game Thursday feeling “good.” He said he’ll wait to hear from the medical team before knowing if Leonard can play more than the 24-25 Leonard played vs. Detroit. – 8:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said it’s not clear if Kawhi Leonard will have similar minutes restriction as first game back (25 min) or if that can expand a bit. – 8:53 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said it’s not clear if Kawhi Leonard will have similar minutes restriction as first game back (25 min) or if that can expand a bit. – 8:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard came out the last game feeling good. Sounds like they will keep his minutes in the same 25-minute range, depending on how he feels. – 8:53 PM
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard came out the last game feeling good. Sounds like they will keep his minutes in the same 25-minute range, depending on how he feels. – 8:53 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame before Clippers face San Antonio, Ty Lue says that his evaluation of the team — usually in 10-game chunks — essentially is starting over because of the new starting lineup now that Kawhi is back. He called it a good problem to have and wants to mix up lineups around KL. – 8:51 PM
Pregame before Clippers face San Antonio, Ty Lue says that his evaluation of the team — usually in 10-game chunks — essentially is starting over because of the new starting lineup now that Kawhi is back. He called it a good problem to have and wants to mix up lineups around KL. – 8:51 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Kawhi LEONARD working out early before Clippers v Spurs. pic.twitter.com/0tE6Us4Yc5 – 8:48 PM
Kawhi LEONARD working out early before Clippers v Spurs. pic.twitter.com/0tE6Us4Yc5 – 8:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Same starting lineup for Clippers tonight: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:48 PM
Same starting lineup for Clippers tonight: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. – 8:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will start again tonight can San Antonio – 8:47 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will start again tonight can San Antonio – 8:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard now working on his hook shots and fadeaways pic.twitter.com/FNILJ8iCve – 8:40 PM
Kawhi Leonard now working on his hook shots and fadeaways pic.twitter.com/FNILJ8iCve – 8:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard working on his free throws pic.twitter.com/E2DrU2DIRU – 8:35 PM
Kawhi Leonard working on his free throws pic.twitter.com/E2DrU2DIRU – 8:35 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs, 6-10, will look to get their first win on their current road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 8:24 PM
The San Antonio Spurs, 6-10, will look to get their first win on their current road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-clippers… – 8:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Make your picks, win free tickets!
Play Call Your Shot ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/mnCpXMQu4X – 8:13 PM
Make your picks, win free tickets!
Play Call Your Shot ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/mnCpXMQu4X – 8:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi is back, but what has hampered the Clippers hasn’t gone away. What players and Ty Lue say still needs to change to reach their potential: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:57 PM
Kawhi is back, but what has hampered the Clippers hasn’t gone away. What players and Ty Lue say still needs to change to reach their potential: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have ruled Vassell (ankle) out tonight at LAC. Poeltl (knee) is questionable. Johnson, McDermott, Branham, Barlow are available. – 6:46 PM
Spurs have ruled Vassell (ankle) out tonight at LAC. Poeltl (knee) is questionable. Johnson, McDermott, Branham, Barlow are available. – 6:46 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
You might have seen by now — LeBron James is questionable tomorrow against San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9yAB9ZSiU0 – 6:06 PM
You might have seen by now — LeBron James is questionable tomorrow against San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/9yAB9ZSiU0 – 6:06 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight:
OUT
Devin Vassell (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
Jakob Poeltl (knee soreness)
AVAILABLE
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Malaki Branham
Dominick Barlow
Collins, Wesley, Langford all remain sidelined. – 6:01 PM
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight:
OUT
Devin Vassell (ankle soreness)
QUESTIONABLE
Jakob Poeltl (knee soreness)
AVAILABLE
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Malaki Branham
Dominick Barlow
Collins, Wesley, Langford all remain sidelined. – 6:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left adductor strain) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio, the same listing he carried prior to Friday evening’s game.
Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid-back soreness) is questionable. – 5:50 PM
LeBron James (left adductor strain) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio, the same listing he carried prior to Friday evening’s game.
Meanwhile, Juan Toscano-Anderson (mid-back soreness) is questionable. – 5:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers list LeBron James (groin) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 5:46 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James (groin) and Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Antonio. – 5:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is questionable for Sunday’s home date with San Antonio.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/SMGlMBFDNT – 5:45 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is questionable for Sunday’s home date with San Antonio.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/SMGlMBFDNT – 5:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio:
— AD is probable
— LeBron and JTA are questionable
— Max Christie is out pic.twitter.com/mXSpKa67f8 – 5:42 PM
The Lakers’ injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. San Antonio:
— AD is probable
— LeBron and JTA are questionable
— Max Christie is out pic.twitter.com/mXSpKa67f8 – 5:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/mh0GoAW3dq – 5:41 PM
LeBron remains QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Spurs: pic.twitter.com/mh0GoAW3dq – 5:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
With Nicolas Batum and Tony Parker criticizing young prospects recently, Evan Fournier joined in to bash the path the upcoming players choose.
The Knicks guard slammed their current approach, and later gave his thoughts about Victor Wembanyama 👀
basketnews.com/news-181158-ev… – 5:10 PM
With Nicolas Batum and Tony Parker criticizing young prospects recently, Evan Fournier joined in to bash the path the upcoming players choose.
The Knicks guard slammed their current approach, and later gave his thoughts about Victor Wembanyama 👀
basketnews.com/news-181158-ev… – 5:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ready for another late night of Spurs Basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KPpRHYCtm2 – 4:53 PM
ready for another late night of Spurs Basketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/KPpRHYCtm2 – 4:53 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.