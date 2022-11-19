Surgery needed to treat Cade Cunningham's left shin injury?

Marc Stein: The Pistons and Cade Cunningham have been trying to determine if surgery is needed to treat Cunningham’s troublesome left shin, league sources say. After a strong start to his second season, Cunningham missed Detroit’s last five games. More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian Hayes is shooting 39% from 3 over his last six games. Last night, he scored a season-high 18 points, dished nine assists and made a career-high four 3’s.
Hayes is playing some of his best basketball as the Pistons await Cade Cunningham’s return. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:14 PM
Killian Hayes is shooting 39% from 3 over his last six games. Last night, he scored a season-high 18 points, dished nine assists and made a career-high four 3’s.
Hayes is playing some of his best basketball as the Pistons await Cade Cunningham’s return. freep.com/story/sports/n… – 12:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Can confirm that Cade Cunningham and the #Pistons are weighing treatment options for the left shin injury that has kept him out of the last five games. Least invasive would be rest, but the most invasive is surgery. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:08 PM
New story: Can confirm that Cade Cunningham and the #Pistons are weighing treatment options for the left shin injury that has kept him out of the last five games. Least invasive would be rest, but the most invasive is surgery. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 12:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources to @YahooSports: Cade Cunningham exploring surgery options on left shin after stress fracture sports.yahoo.com/sources-piston… – 12:04 PM
Sources to @YahooSports: Cade Cunningham exploring surgery options on left shin after stress fracture sports.yahoo.com/sources-piston… – 12:04 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Cade Cunningham is mulling options, including surgery that could land him on the sidelines for an extended period, on a stress fracture to his shin. He got a second opinion recently. Story coming shortly to @YahooSports – 11:51 AM
Cade Cunningham is mulling options, including surgery that could land him on the sidelines for an extended period, on a stress fracture to his shin. He got a second opinion recently. Story coming shortly to @YahooSports – 11:51 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Confirming reports that the Pistons are considering multiple treatment options for Cade Cunningham’s sore left shin. Rest is preferred, but could require surgery if a hairline stress fracture is the underlying cause. Cunningham has missed five games. – 11:48 AM
Confirming reports that the Pistons are considering multiple treatment options for Cade Cunningham’s sore left shin. Rest is preferred, but could require surgery if a hairline stress fracture is the underlying cause. Cunningham has missed five games. – 11:48 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin and is out indefinitely as he considers rest or surgery route that would sideline him for extended period of time, sources tell me and @James Edwards III.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3913056/2022/1… – 11:41 AM
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin and is out indefinitely as he considers rest or surgery route that would sideline him for extended period of time, sources tell me and @James Edwards III.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3913056/2022/1… – 11:41 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pistons and Cade Cunningham have been trying to determine if surgery is needed to treat Cunningham’s troublesome left shin, league sources say.
After a strong start to his second season, Cunningham missed Detroit’s last five games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:08 AM
The Pistons and Cade Cunningham have been trying to determine if surgery is needed to treat Cunningham’s troublesome left shin, league sources say.
After a strong start to his second season, Cunningham missed Detroit’s last five games.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:08 AM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Killian: “Kill’s growing. Defensively, he was solid. His 3-point shooting was a big thing for his confidence. Now he knows, with Cade’s out, he’s in the drivers seat. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, which is good to see.” – 1:26 AM
Casey on Killian: “Kill’s growing. Defensively, he was solid. His 3-point shooting was a big thing for his confidence. Now he knows, with Cade’s out, he’s in the drivers seat. He’s playing with a lot of confidence, which is good to see.” – 1:26 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The good news: The Lakers are shooting 89-of-247 (36%) from 3 in their last nine games. That’s league-average!
The bad news: The Lakers allowed 116.3 points per 100 possessions in their last eight games and just gave up 121 at home to the Pistons without Cade Cunningham. – 1:10 AM
The good news: The Lakers are shooting 89-of-247 (36%) from 3 in their last nine games. That’s league-average!
The bad news: The Lakers allowed 116.3 points per 100 possessions in their last eight games and just gave up 121 at home to the Pistons without Cade Cunningham. – 1:10 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers with four days of rest are getting completely out-worked by the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back without Cade Cunningham. LeBron or no, that’s totally unacceptable. – 11:20 PM
The Lakers with four days of rest are getting completely out-worked by the Pistons on the second night of a back-to-back without Cade Cunningham. LeBron or no, that’s totally unacceptable. – 11:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
No changes to today’s injury report for the #Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart remain out. Cory Joseph is questionable to play tonight against the #Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:09 PM
No changes to today’s injury report for the #Pistons. Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart remain out. Cory Joseph is questionable to play tonight against the #Lakers.
LeBron James is questionable and Anthony Davis is probable. – 6:09 PM
More on this storyline
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is feared to have a stress fracture in his injured shin and is currently mulling over his options, league sources told The Athletic on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know: Cunningham has missed the last week of games with left shin soreness. The lingering issue dates back to last season but began to flare up again during last offseason, according to league sources. It is expected that Cunningham will be out indefinitely, league sources said. -via The Athletic / November 19, 2022
There is still hope that this past week of rest subdued inflammation and pain enough to return to the floor sooner rather than later, but that still can only be decided with more time. In the worst-case scenario, the chronic pain continues to linger and Cunningham takes a route that forces him to miss an extended period. However, per league sources, Cunningham is trying to turn over every stone before deciding to get surgery. -via The Athletic / November 19, 2022
Marc Stein: A six-game losing skid has dropped Detroit to the bottom of the East standings at 3-14. If a shin procedure can’t be avoided, Cunningham would surely miss extended time and thus make it even tougher for the Pistons to be competitive. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.