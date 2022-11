Surgery needed to treat Cade Cunningham's left shin injury?

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is feared to have a stress fracture in his injured shin and is currently mulling over his options, league sources told The Athletic on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know: Cunningham has missed the last week of games with left shin soreness. The lingering issue dates back to last season but began to flare up again during last offseason, according to league sources. It is expected that Cunningham will be out indefinitely, league sources said . -via The Athletic / November 19, 2022