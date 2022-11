Timberwolves 12, 76ers 16: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The 76ers did not appreciate Giannis shooting free throws after the Bucks lost in Philly last night. Sam Mitchell didn’t like it either

Tyrese Maxey is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota with left foot “pain.” He is scheduled to receive an MRI today. Furkan Korkmaz (knee swelling) is also out, while Tobias Harris (hip soreness) is questionable. – 1:36 PM

There are a lot of things Montrezl Harrell might have been doing last night, but making sure arena staff got home in a timely manner was not one of them. – 1:50 PM

Watched the 4th quarter last night of Milwaukee v. Philadelphia – Joel Embiid was as dominant in the final 5 minutes v. the Bucks as he was against the Jazz. On a different level. – 2:38 PM

Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot in Friday’s win over Milwaukee, according to a team official.Maxey will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate. – 4:13 PM

Sixers went 4-2 in two weeks without James Harden (one loss was also without Joel Embiid).Harden sounded optimistic he could return in a couple weeks but that timeline is still unknown.Crucial stretch for Sixers until then to hang on without their starting backcourt. – 4:22 PM

When all is said and done, the Sixers will likely head into the week before Christmas with their opening night starters of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid having logged just 114 minutes together all season. – 4:24 PM

Re: Tyrese Maxey: It’s hard to evaluate his injury without knowing the exact bone involved. The fact that surgery is not being considering suggests the fracture is non-displaced. Will be interesting to see if more info trickles out. – 4:35 PM

Big bummer for Tyrese Maxey, whose foot injury knocks him out of the lineup at a time the Sixers need all the firepower they can get. With Harden expected back early December, the Sixers now have to navigate roughly 8 games without both starting guards: phillyvoice.com/sixers-injury-…

Sixers: don’t let Joel Embiid push all out in November trying to carry a depleted roster on his shoulders challenge. – 4:55 PM

Doc Rivers: Unsure if Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will play tonight. Matisse Thybulle’s ankle is still bothering him, but he’s not limited re: availability. – 5:58 PM

Tyrese Maxey will miss 3-4 weeks with this foot fracture. Doc Rivers addressed and how the team will grow from it moving forward. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/doc… via @SixersWire

Tobias Harris is out again tonight. Danuel House Jr. gets the start in his place for the 2nd straight night. #Sixers

Some thoughts on Tyrese Maxey’s absence, a brutal circumstance for both the young guard and his team:

D’Angelo Russell had one of his best games of the season last year in helping the Wolves win in OT. He has their first five points. – 7:43 PM

Gobert just airballed a hook shot after Embiid walled off his attempt to back him down in the post. – 7:44 PM

Ant goes toe to toe with Embiid on both ends of the floor, comes away with a forced turnover and a three-point play opportunity. – 7:48 PM

Sam Cassell, who is always in Maxey’s and Harden’s ears, is having an animated convo (not angry, just enthusiastic) with Melton at the end of that timeout. – 7:50 PM

Gobert picks up his second at the 5:27 mark, and Kyle Anderson is coming in. – 7:52 PM

