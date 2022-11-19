Timberwolves 12, 76ers 16: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (7-8) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (7-7) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 12, Philadelphia 76ers 16 (Q1 04:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Gobert picks up his second at the 5:27 mark, and Kyle Anderson is coming in. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sam Cassell, who is always in Maxey’s and Harden’s ears, is having an animated convo (not angry, just enthusiastic) with Melton at the end of that timeout. – 7:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
here to report that @Joel Embiid‘s new in-arena song is Rich Flex.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Ant goes toe to toe with Embiid on both ends of the floor, comes away with a forced turnover and a three-point play opportunity. – 7:48 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Gobert just airballed a hook shot after Embiid walled off his attempt to back him down in the post. – 7:44 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
D’Angelo Russell had one of his best games of the season last year in helping the Wolves win in OT. He has their first five points. – 7:43 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
View from Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/E7SPiIg8a3 – 7:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyrese Maxey expected to miss weeks with “small fracture” in left foot nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/19/tyr… – 7:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some thoughts on Tyrese Maxey’s absence, a brutal circumstance for both the young guard and his team:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are down Harden, Maxey, Harris, Korkmaz and Springer tonight vs. the Timberwolves.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will not play tonight.
Starters:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out again tonight, Sixers say.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Danuel House
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
we hoop in 30 mins.
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey will miss 3-4 weeks with this foot fracture. Doc Rivers addressed and how the team will grow from it moving forward. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/19/doc… via @SixersWire – 6:29 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
32 always puts it on. we all know that 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7f8jALdVrm – 6:05 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire commemorates the 29 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame with ties to the Golden State/Philadelphia Warriors franchise. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/photos-w… – 6:00 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Unsure if Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) will play tonight. Matisse Thybulle’s ankle is still bothering him, but he’s not limited re: availability. – 5:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
all white forces match any fit. IYKYK. pic.twitter.com/ZLvUgCCCn0 – 5:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Sixers’ Maxey (foot) to miss 3-4 weeks – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers: don’t let Joel Embiid push all out in November trying to carry a depleted roster on his shoulders challenge. – 4:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson breakdown the Joel Embiid MVP debate below 👇 pic.twitter.com/1ORJeq9ER5 – 4:46 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Big bummer for Tyrese Maxey, whose foot injury knocks him out of the lineup at a time the Sixers need all the firepower they can get. With Harden expected back early December, the Sixers now have to navigate roughly 8 games without both starting guards: phillyvoice.com/sixers-injury-… – 4:44 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Tyrese Maxey: It’s hard to evaluate his injury without knowing the exact bone involved. The fact that surgery is not being considering suggests the fracture is non-displaced. Will be interesting to see if more info trickles out. – 4:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot in Friday’s win over Milwaukee. – 4:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When all is said and done, the Sixers will likely head into the week before Christmas with their opening night starters of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid having logged just 114 minutes together all season. – 4:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers went 4-2 in two weeks without James Harden (one loss was also without Joel Embiid).
Harden sounded optimistic he could return in a couple weeks but that timeline is still unknown.
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot, per #Sixers official. Maxey will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:15 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot last night and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sixers official says. – 4:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a small fracture in his left foot, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UPBescrHA3 – 4:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Now official from the team: Tyrese Maxey has a small fracture in his left foot, and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot in Friday’s win over Milwaukee, according to a team official.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss approximately three-to-four weeks due to a bone injury in left foot. – 4:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks with a left foot injury, source tells ESPN. – 4:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“He’s been to the mountaintop… That guy does not get enough credit. He wins games just by being P.J. Tucker.”
David Locke @DLocke09
Watched the 4th quarter last night of Milwaukee v. Philadelphia – Joel Embiid was as dominant in the final 5 minutes v. the Bucks as he was against the Jazz. On a different level. – 2:38 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
There are a lot of things Montrezl Harrell might have been doing last night, but making sure arena staff got home in a timely manner was not one of them. – 1:50 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As we wait for the results of his MRI, Tyrese Maxey is out for tonight’s game against Minnesota with left foot pain. No surprise there.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Injury report for tonight’s game was just posted.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey (left foot pain) will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is listed as questionable. However, he’s not expected to play unless things improve. So that’s something to pay attention to. – 1:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey is listed as out with “left foot pain” for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota with left foot “pain.” He is scheduled to receive an MRI today. Furkan Korkmaz (knee swelling) is also out, while Tobias Harris (hip soreness) is questionable. – 1:36 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot pain.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The 76ers did not appreciate Giannis shooting free throws after the Bucks lost in Philly last night. Sam Mitchell didn’t like it either
