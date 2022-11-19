Timberwolves vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 19, 2022



The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $21,382,253 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $19,057,222 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Saturday November 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: NBCSP+
Away TV: Bally Sports North
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 830 WCCO

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin
@basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo argues with Harrell, Philadelphia arena worker, then knocks down ladder postgame nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/19/ant…4:27 AM
BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell were involved in the post-game conflict with curse word exchanges 😤
Greek Freak responded about the altercation and a ladder throw:
basketnews.com/news-181119-gi…3:42 AM
Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers Sixers over Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves a ladder inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:22 AM
Montrezl Harrell
@MONSTATREZZ
Aye make sure you get the complete story I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that’s what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT! – 2:09 AM
Christopher Hine
@ChristopherHine
Having lived in different places my I’ve never thought there was such a thing as Pennsylvania pride, my home state. That there was never really nothing banding Pennsylvanians together the way it does in like Minnesota and Texas. I realize now we have terrible foods to bind us. – 2:07 AM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in a weird postgame scene with the #76ers Montrezl Harrell & a ladder.
“I feel like it’s very unprofessional. I would never take the ball away from a professional athlete when he’s trying to do his job.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…2:05 AM
Jim Owczarski
@JimOwczarski
And to think, a flagrant foul on Giannis by Joel Embiid was an initial postgame talking point for Mike Budenholzer and the #Bucks.
“Wish I was on the court. Yeah.” – Bobby Portis
Tap in for what else Portis & Budenholzer said⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel1:30 AM

