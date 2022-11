Tyrese Maxey expected to miss three-to-four weeks

Sixers down 34-24 at the end of 1. Giannis (11) and Bobby Portis (9) lead the way for Milwaukee, with Maxey (10) and Embiid (7) doing the bulk of the work for the Sixers. Milwaukee’s shooting 59.1% from the field and 5-9 from 3, and have allowed the Sixers to grab just 1 o-board. – 8:16 PM