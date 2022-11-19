Tyrese Maxey expected to miss three-to-four weeks

Adrian Wojnarowski: Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks with a left foot injury, source tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sources: Sixers’ Maxey (foot) to miss 3-4 weeks – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Big bummer for Tyrese Maxey, whose foot injury knocks him out of the lineup at a time the Sixers need all the firepower they can get. With Harden expected back early December, the Sixers now have to navigate roughly 8 games without both starting guards: phillyvoice.com/sixers-injury-… – 4:44 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Tyrese Maxey: It’s hard to evaluate his injury without knowing the exact bone involved. The fact that surgery is not being considering suggests the fracture is non-displaced. Will be interesting to see if more info trickles out. – 4:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot in Friday’s win over Milwaukee. – 4:28 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
When all is said and done, the Sixers will likely head into the week before Christmas with their opening night starters of James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid having logged just 114 minutes together all season. – 4:24 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot, per #Sixers official. Maxey will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers confirmed that Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:15 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot last night and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Sixers official says. – 4:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a small fracture in his left foot, per @Adrian Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/UPBescrHA3 – 4:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Now official from the team: Tyrese Maxey has a small fracture in his left foot, and will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks. – 4:14 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss approximately three-to-four weeks due to a bone injury in left foot. – 4:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks with a left foot injury, source tells ESPN. – 4:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
As we wait for the results of his MRI, Tyrese Maxey is out for tonight’s game against Minnesota with left foot pain. No surprise there.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Injury report for tonight’s game was just posted.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey (left foot pain) will miss tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is listed as questionable. However, he’s not expected to play unless things improve. So that’s something to pay attention to. – 1:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey is listed as out with “left foot pain” for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey is OUT for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota with left foot “pain.” He is scheduled to receive an MRI today. Furkan Korkmaz (knee swelling) is also out, while Tobias Harris (hip soreness) is questionable. – 1:36 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tyrese Maxey will miss tonight’s game against the Timberwolves with left foot pain.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Eventful night in South Philly.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers #Sixers over #Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and things get testy with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Montrezl Harrell post game. Antetokounmpo even shoves a ladder out of the way. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 7:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers #Sixers over Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves a ladder inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:02 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid powers Sixers over Bucks, 110-102, on night Tyrese Maxey leaves with injury and Giannis Antetokounmpo shoves a ladder inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:22 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Giannis tilt + ladder video
• Lauri Markkanen career high
• Garland superhero ball
• Bulls facing crossroads
• Notable injuries to Ja/Maxey
• Lakers schedule potion
Talking about it all:
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid and others gave their reaction to losing Tyrese Maxey tonight #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/joel-emb… via @SixersWire – 12:11 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said he spoke to Tyrese Maxey at halftime: “He says what he always says, ‘Coach, I’m good.’ But I don’t know if he’ll be good right away, would be my guess.” Doc reiterated that Maxey will get an MRI on Saturday. – 11:14 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang says Tyrese Maxey was smiling and eating popcorn in the locker room after the game tonight.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyrese Maxey leaves game with left foot injury, MRI on Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/18/tyr… – 10:30 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says that Tyrese Maxey is currently in a boot and waiting on an MRI tomorrow on his left foot. Rivers says that Maxey says “he’s fine”, but Rivers cautions that he’s not sure he’ll be fine right away. – 10:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said Tyrese Maxey is in a boot, and the team is waiting for tomorrow’s MRI to know more about his status. Anticipates it will be a bit before Maxey is back on the court again, but won’t know for sure until tomorrow. – 10:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says Maxey is currently wearing a boot while they wait for further evaluation on him tomorrow – 10:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he doesn’t have any update on Maxey’s foot. Confirms MRI tomorrow. – 10:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Finding a way to win that one after losing Maxey at halftime is pretty impressive. Awesome Embiid late, small contributions from a bunch of guys to get them to that point: phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:16 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers win 110-102, despite not having Harden (full game) or Maxey (2nd half). Sixers have now won 4 straight at home, including wins over the Suns (9-5), Hawks (9-6), Jazz (10-6) and Bucks (11-4).
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 110, Bucks 102.
Philly gets over .500 for the first time this season behind 32-11-8 from Joel Embiid, but now waits to see what the status of Tyrese Maxey’s foot is.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 110, Bucks 102. Gritty, gritty victory for the Sixers, who were already without Harden and Harris and played the second half without Maxey. Embiid with 32-11-8. Niang (17 points) and Milton (15 and 7) were huge off the bench.
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
We’ll see what happens with Tyrese Maxey, but that is a super gutty Sixers win. They beat Milwaukee 110-102 and improve to 8-7 on the season. – 10:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Two straight buckets by Joel Embiid, followed by a slick pass to Shake Milton, have the Sixers up nine with 1:47 to go and Embiid cupping his hands to his ears to soak in the cheers from the crowd.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Tyrese Maxey’s looming left foot MRI on Saturday: es.pn/3tK13bO – 9:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers are, somewhat improbably, up 89-84 at the end of three, outscoring Milwaukee 34-22 in the third despite not having Maxey or Harden to run the point. Georges Niang with a big quarter, and he’s now up to 14 points on 5-9 shooting. Milton with 9/5 running the point. – 9:37 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
After trailing by 7 at halftime, an impressive full-team effort from the @Philadelphia 76ers. They lead, 89-84, after Q3.
Embiid and Maxey* (*will not return) have 24 apiece.
Niang: 14 PTS
Milton: 9 PTS / 5 AST
House: 9 PTS 2 REB
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 89, Bucks 84.
Impressive third from Philly, which managed to outscore Milwaukee 34-22 with Tyrese Maxey out with a left foot injury.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Was the instant rule out of Tyrese Maxey a response to allowing James Harden to log 30+ minutes on his severely sprained foot? Or genuine concern on the part of the org. ? Or both? – 9:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers called the Sixers’ guard play “limited” BEFORE the Maxey injury. Now it’s…yeesh. – 9:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey officially out for the rest of the game with a “left foot injury,” Sixers say. – 9:03 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
According to a #Sixers official, Tyrese Maxey suffered a left foot injury. He will not return to the game – 9:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Maxey’s injury is to his left foot. He will not return to the game. Sixers play again tomorrow vs. Minnesota. – 9:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers say Maxey is out for the rest of the game with a left foot injury. – 9:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Cassidy Hubbarth said Tyrese Maxey is “currently getting an MRI.” And out for the game. – 9:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tyrese Maxey is out for the rest of the Sixers-Bucks game, per @CassidyHubbarth. – 8:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shake Milton starting in place of Maxey at the start of the second half. – 8:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tyrese Maxey is not starting the second half. Sixers guard play the rest of the way is going to be, um, interesting. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
No Maxey to start the second half, still no word on him from the team yet.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Bucks up 62-55 at the half. Maxey has 24 points and a (looked like) sprained ankle, the latter of which is far more important. No word yet on his status for the rest of the game. Embiid has 13 on 5-12 shooting. Bucks still shooting over 50% (52.1%) from the field and 8-17 from 3. – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bucks 62, Sixers 55. Sixers fell behind by as many as 13 but got back into it because of Maxey’s stellar half (24-4-5) and hot three-point shooting. Maxey appeared to tweak his ankle/foot at the end of the half, however, so we’ll see if he returns. – 8:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Korkmaz, Harden, Harris out, Maxey, rolled an ankle. Sixers need 2 weeks off. – 8:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey at half:
24 PTS
4 REB
5 AST
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Shake Milton took a foul to get Maxey out of the game. Maxey going right to the locker room. Very solemn atmosphere as soon as Maxey didn’t just simply walk it off. – 8:42 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s the last thing the Sixers need: Tyrese Maxey turned his left ankle pretty bad on that drive to the hoop and then headed back to the locker room.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey let out a “God damn” as he hopped up the ramp on his left leg. He shot his free throws, but then checked out of the game and went straight back to Philadelphia’s locker room. He’ll be done for at least the first half. – 8:42 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey heads back to the locker room. Was clearly in a lot of pain #Sixers – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey went right to the locker room after his free throws – he sort of hopped up the first section of seats after turning his ankle on that play headed to the basket. – 8:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Maxey went back to the locker room with 1:34 left in the half. – 8:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey clearly in pain as he ran/limped up the steps behind the basket. He’s had a tremendous half, with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting, 5 assists and 4 rebounds. – 8:41 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tyrese Maxey is really limping after being fouled on that last layup attempt. Seems to be favoring his left ankle. He’s headed to the line, and I don’t see a sub ready to check in, but something to monitor. – 8:41 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey just ran up the middle of the fan section under the Sixers’ basket with a pretty significant limp and screamed in frustration. Still has a pretty pronounced limp. – 8:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Maxey pretty animated as he tries to limp off the pain following that foul. Some four-letter words not suitable for broadcast have been yelled. – 8:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey putting together another unreal first half:
18 PTS / 7-10 fg / 2-3 3fg / 5 AST
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey is single-handedly keeping the Sixers in striking distance. He’s up to 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including a couple nice makes off the bounce. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 33, Sixers 24.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers down 34-24 at the end of 1. Giannis (11) and Bobby Portis (9) lead the way for Milwaukee, with Maxey (10) and Embiid (7) doing the bulk of the work for the Sixers. Milwaukee’s shooting 59.1% from the field and 5-9 from 3, and have allowed the Sixers to grab just 1 o-board. – 8:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 34, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot nearly 60 percent from the floor and 5-of-9 from deep. Bucks also have a 12-6 rebounding advantage on the undersized Sixers. Maxey has 10-2-2. Giannis with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting and 5 boards. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Maxey is gifted three free throws by George Hill with a tenth of a second left. He makes two, so the #Bucks lead 34-24 after one in Philadelphia. – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
George Hill just committed one of the dumber fouls you’ll ever see, running right into Tyrese Maxey on a heave 3 at the end of the first quarter. Gifted Philly 3 points. – 8:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris will not play tonight because of left hip soreness.
Starters:
Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:04 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris is out tonight with left hip soreness.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) is out. Sixers will start Maxey, Melton, House, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:00 PM
Austin Krell: Tyrese Maxey suffered a small fracture in his left foot in Friday’s win over Milwaukee, according to a team official. Maxey will be reevaluated in approximately two weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate. -via Twitter @NBAKrell / November 19, 2022
Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey (left foot pain) has been downgraded to out for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Tobias Harris (left hip soreness) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 19, 2022
Emerging Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey suffered a left foot injury and sat out the second half of Friday night’s 110-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Wells Fargo Center. X-rays on Maxey’s foot were negative, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and the team said an MRI has been set for Saturday. Head coach Doc Rivers added that Maxey was already wearing a walking boot after the game. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
