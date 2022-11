Zach LaVine on late benching vs. Magic: 'You play a guy like me'

After converting just 1 of his 14 shots and with the team trying to rally from a double-digit deficit, Bulls star Zach LaVine was benched for the final 3:43 of Friday’s 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic, a decision LaVine said he disagreed with after the game. “I got to do a better job at the beginning of the game to make my shots, but you play a guy like me down the stretch,” said LaVine, who finished with four points. “That’s what I do. Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yeah. Be ready to put my shoes on and play the next game.”Source: Jamal Collier @ ESPN