Zion Williamson ‘definitely playing Monday’ vs. Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he expects to play Monday night when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors. Williamson has missed three consecutive games after suffering a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking after practice Saturday, Williamson said his foot was “feeling a lot better.” “As of now I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” Williamson said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. Had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.”
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans conclude a six-game home stand Monday against the Warriors. Zion said he’s “definitely” playing. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Zion Williamson says he expects to play Monday vs. Warriors; Jose Alvarado on the defense and mentality of rookie Dyson Daniels): https://t.co/BkULnSiUVO pic.twitter.com/8Q7JATcoFl – 3:05 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS0 – 8:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
