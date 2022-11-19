Zion Williamson ‘definitely playing Monday’ vs. Warriors

Zion Williamson ‘definitely playing Monday’ vs. Warriors

Main Rumors

Zion Williamson ‘definitely playing Monday’ vs. Warriors

November 19, 2022- by

By |

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said he expects to play Monday night when the team hosts the Golden State Warriors. Williamson has missed three consecutive games after suffering a right foot contusion last Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking after practice Saturday, Williamson said his foot was “feeling a lot better.” “As of now I can say I’m definitely playing Monday,” Williamson said. “I don’t see why I wouldn’t at this point. Had enough time off it. The pain seems to be gone at this point.”
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans conclude a six-game home stand Monday against the Warriors. Zion said he’s “definitely” playing. nola.com/sports/pelican…3:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Saturday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance (Zion Williamson says he expects to play Monday vs. Warriors; Jose Alvarado on the defense and mentality of rookie Dyson Daniels): https://t.co/BkULnSiUVO pic.twitter.com/8Q7JATcoFl3:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion said he expects to play on Monday against Golden State. – 2:22 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion says he’s playing Monday. – 2:22 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥
15.7 points
5.3 rebounds
3.0 3s
1.5 steals
54.8 FG%
48.6 3PT%
100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS08:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
No Zion Williamson for the Pelicans tonight. – 7:11 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.
It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Zion Williamson is OUT tonight for #Pelicans. #Celtics. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Zion Williamson is out tonight – 6:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Willie Green says Zion is OUT tonight against the Celtics. – 6:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Should hear about Zion’s status shortly from NOLA. – 6:44 PM

More on this storyline

On Victor Wembanyama and on if it’s possible seeing him acquiring a $100 million dollar deal out the gate… Sonny Vaccaro: I’m on record saying to nobody I guess to the people I talk to on the show I did, but this is a no brainer because Michael — everything in the world starts with Michael with shoe contracts, and then LeBron and then Zion [Williamson]. Zion did very very well. But Victor is in a different position today. Why? We’ve already ordained him and we’ve seen he’s brilliant. The greatest minds in the world — go back to LeBron and Kobe and Tracy. Go back to all those kids; all the other great ones and there’s been hundreds of them since then, right? Victor has done it and he’s someone that’s so unique it’s almost… sometimes I’m afraid of my words because I don’t want to be explicit but he’s so physically different than everybody and to me, he was mentally adept at handling his interviews better than any young kid that I’ve ever seen. -via YouTube / November 18, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home