Damian Lillard expects to miss games

Casey Holdahl: Update from @Damian Lillard: He says his calf doesn’t feel as bad as the last time he missed games with the injury, though he expects he’ll miss games again. He did have an MRI.
Source: Twitter @CHold
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard on his calf strain: The last time was worse
Damian Lillard on his calf strain: The last time was worse
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers are 10-6 with Damian Lillard having missed five games and left two early because of calf injuries. They are 7-2 when he starts and finishes a game. – 2:01 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard missed four games following his first calf injury. He is hopeful that he won’t miss as many games this time around but does anticipate missing some time.
Damian Lillard missed four games following his first calf injury. He is hopeful that he won’t miss as many games this time around but does anticipate missing some time.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard says this calf injury isn’t as bad as the first one. Seemed to think he’ll miss a couple games on the road trip but doesn’t expect it to be an extended thing. Had an MRI tonight but no results yet. – 1:23 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard visibly limping after the game. He wasn’t following injuring calf against Miami. – 1:07 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy: Talen particularly stepped up. His defense was very good on Lillard. Set the tone, ran the team well. – 12:42 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tough road trip coming up. Milwaukee, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New York. They’re 10-6 now, could easily come home at .500 especially if Dame misses time. – 12:38 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart almost led the Trail Blazers to the comeback win after Dame left w/ injury. Offensive rebounds, steals, smart passing, coast-to-coasts were all witnessed. He was a machine, but Jordan Clarkson was huge in the clutch.
Josh Hart almost led the Trail Blazers to the comeback win after Dame left w/ injury. Offensive rebounds, steals, smart passing, coast-to-coasts were all witnessed. He was a machine, but Jordan Clarkson was huge in the clutch.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lillard (calf tightness) is OUT for the remainder of the game for Portland – 11:57 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the game with right calf tightness. – 11:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Blazers 51. Utah outscores Portland 38-28 in 2Q. Markkanen and Beasley have 15p each for the Jazz. Dame is one of three Blazers with 10 points, though the bulk of his have come on an 8-9 FT performance; he’s 1-9 FGs, 0-8 on 3s. – 11:11 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is 1 of 8 from the field and 0 of 7 on threes. Late 2nd. – 11:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vando collides violently with Dame trying to get a steal. He’s down on the court holding his right elbow. – 10:59 PM
Chris Haynes: Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard re-aggravated that right calf and will not return tonight against the Utah Jazz. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 20, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard on frustrating homestand: “I’m not concerned. I think this is part of it. We’ve had game-winners, we’ve won tough games, we’ve won road games, we’ve had a good start. We’re 10-6 with a tough schedule. We’ve played some good teams.” -via Twitter @highkin / November 20, 2022
