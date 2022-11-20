Damian Lillard out next 1-2 weeks with calf injury

Sean Highkin: Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. That would almost certainly rule him out for the entire upcoming four-game road trip.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson just hit his ninth 3-pointer, the ninth time he’s hit this benchmark in his career. He joins James Harden and Damion Lillard for the second-most games with nine 3s in NBA History.
Stephen Curry owns the record doing it… 38 times. H/t @ESPNStatsInfo – 9:12 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, Damian Lillard had an MRI after Saturday night’s game vs. Utah, which “revealed a grade one strain to the soleus muscle in the right lower leg.”
Lillard will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. – 7:49 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Damian Lillard: The calf is not an isolated muscle but a muscle complex that includes the gastrocnemius and soleus. The average time lost for strains specified as a soleus injury is five games. However, Lillard’s previous injury may influence his recovery. – 7:15 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard to be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks following second calf injury. pic.twitter.com/wXyFKVppug – 7:07 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard will be re-evaluated in 1-2 weeks. That would almost certainly rule him out for the entire upcoming four-game road trip. – 7:04 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard underwent an MRI and it revealed a right calf strain in a different area from his previous injury that will sideline him for a brief period, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 12:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Damian Lillard leaves game with return of right calf tightness nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/20/dam… – 8:37 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Damian Lillard on his calf strain: The last time was worse
sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 5:18 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers are 10-6 with Damian Lillard having missed five games and left two early because of calf injuries. They are 7-2 when he starts and finishes a game. – 2:01 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard missed four games following his first calf injury. He is hopeful that he won’t miss as many games this time around but does anticipate missing some time.
“The only thing I know is that it wasn’t as bad as the first one.” – Damian Lillard. pic.twitter.com/BTMj8SzgQz – 1:45 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard on frustrating homestand: “I’m not concerned. I think this is part of it. We’ve had game-winners, we’ve won tough games, we’ve won road games, we’ve had a good start. We’re 10-6 with a tough schedule. We’ve played some good teams.” – 1:40 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Damian Lillard says this calf injury isn’t as bad as the first one. Seemed to think he’ll miss a couple games on the road trip but doesn’t expect it to be an extended thing. Had an MRI tonight but no results yet. – 1:23 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard visibly limping after the game. He wasn’t following injuring calf against Miami. – 1:07 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy: Talen particularly stepped up. His defense was very good on Lillard. Set the tone, ran the team well. – 12:42 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Tough road trip coming up. Milwaukee, Cleveland, Brooklyn and New York. They’re 10-6 now, could easily come home at .500 especially if Dame misses time. – 12:38 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Josh Hart almost led the Trail Blazers to the comeback win after Dame left w/ injury. Offensive rebounds, steals, smart passing, coast-to-coasts were all witnessed. He was a machine, but Jordan Clarkson was huge in the clutch.
Utah/Portland are fun & legit. Get on board already! – 12:34 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lillard (calf tightness) is OUT for the remainder of the game for Portland – 11:57 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard re-aggravated that right calf and will not return tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 11:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard is out for the rest of the game with right calf tightness. – 11:55 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 58, Blazers 51. Utah outscores Portland 38-28 in 2Q. Markkanen and Beasley have 15p each for the Jazz. Dame is one of three Blazers with 10 points, though the bulk of his have come on an 8-9 FT performance; he’s 1-9 FGs, 0-8 on 3s. – 11:11 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard is 1 of 8 from the field and 0 of 7 on threes. Late 2nd. – 11:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Vando collides violently with Dame trying to get a steal. He’s down on the court holding his right elbow. – 10:59 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Shams Charania: Trail Blazers say Damian Lillard has a Grade 1 strain of the soleus muscle in the right lower leg and will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 20, 2022
Casey Holdahl: Blazers injury report: Damian Lillard (right Soleus strain), Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Keon Johnson (left hip pointer) are out for Monday’s game in Milwaukee. -via Twitter @CHold / November 20, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard will miss “hopefully just a game or two” with a calf injury, a source told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. Lillard left Saturday’s loss to the Utah Jazz because of tightness in his right calf. He has already missed five games this season with a strained calf, but Lillard said this injury isn’t as bad. -via ESPN / November 20, 2022
