Grizzlies vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $12,239,114 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $26,874,394 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Grizzlies at Nets
Kyrie Irving is expected to return from his suspension, just in time for a Brooklyn team that needs to build some positive momentum. Ja Morant is out, but remember, Memphis is still pretty good when they have to play without Ja. pic.twitter.com/OhO9CEhHOU – 4:40 AM