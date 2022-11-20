Grizzlies vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Memphis Grizzlies play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center

The Memphis Grizzlies are spending $12,239,114 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $26,874,394 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Austin Burton
@Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Grizzlies at Nets
Kyrie Irving is expected to return from his suspension, just in time for a Brooklyn team that needs to build some positive momentum. Ja Morant is out, but remember, Memphis is still pretty good when they have to play without Ja. pic.twitter.com/OhO9CEhHOU4:40 AM

