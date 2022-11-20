Heat 42, Cavaliers 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (7-9) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday November 20, 2022
Miami Heat 42, Cleveland Cavaliers 59 (Half)
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G/F Isaac Okoro is having his best game of the season with 13 points. It’s the first time he’s reached double digits in scoring this year. – 8:14 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs with 17 assists on 21 made shots in the first half. Darius Garland with 6 of those dimes. Caris LeVert with 4. – 8:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, #Cavs have a 59-42 lead over the Heat. They shot 21 of 45 from the field and 6 of 19 from 3. Cavs also have 21 pts off of the Heat’s 11 turnovers.
Darius Garland: 16 pts, 6 assists
Evan Mobley: 13 pts, 7 rebounds
Isaac Okoro: 13 pts – 8:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Just a terrific lift from #Cavs bench — Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert — in that first half. All made an impact one way or another. – 8:12 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs grab a 59-42 lead at halftime over Miami. Darius Garland has 16 points and 6 assists. Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro each have 13 points. – 8:12 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
knock it down beyond the arc 🎯
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Miami 59-42 at half. Darius Garland has 16 points on eight shots. Isaac Okoro having his best game of the season. He’s got 13 off the bench on 4-of-5 shooting. Donovan Mitchell having an off night so far, he’s got just six points. – 8:11 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Short-handed Heat gave themselves a real chance Friday night by allowing Washington to turn 10 Miami turnovers (in 53 minutes) into only eight points.
Tonight, in 24 minutes: 11 Heat turnovers, 21 Cleveland points off them.
And that, as they say, is that. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Cavaliers 59, Heat 42.
Missing Butler, Herro and others, not much going right for the Heat. Heat shooting 2 of 15 on threes and have already committed 11 turnovers. – 8:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go down 19 in second, trail 59-42 at half in Cleveland. The 11 turnovers not helping, nor Cleveland’s 10 offensive rebounds. Adebayo 12 points for Heat, Garland 16 for Cavs. – 8:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Put together an 8-0 run with this sequence pic.twitter.com/qO0KxhTrvD – 8:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Kyle Lowry and #Cavs guard Ricky Rubio seem to be exchanging words after that bit of action in which Lowry may have caught Garland across the face. Referee Scott Foster then appeared to say something to Rubio on the bench. – 8:07 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Seen that before. 🔨
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs have outscored the Heat 21-5 so far in the second quarter – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have held Miami to just five points so far here in the second quarter. With 4:29 left before half, they’re up 49-32. – 7:59 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs going with one big and four guards for much of the second quarter and have stormed out to a 49-32 lead on Heat – 7:59 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
J.B. Bickerstaff appears to be riding the hot hand at the small forward spot. Lamar Stevens hasn’t played since his first shift, meanwhile Isaac Okoro has a game-high 13 points off the bench. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Cavaliers have opened the second quarter on a 21-5 run to take a 17-point lead over the Heat. – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This is also #Cavs Isaac Okoro’s first game with multiple 3-pointers since March 24. – 7:57 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is up to 13 points after that corner 3. A strong first half for Okoro on the offensive end tonight. – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro into double figures for the first time this season. – 7:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kyle Lowry playing awful in Cleveland. Where have I seen that before. Is it May? – 7:54 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the hoop & harm 🥶
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat shooting 2 of 10 on threes as offensive rebounds start to pile up for Cavaliers. Cleveland already with nine offensive rebounds.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat offense getting away from their base in the 2nd quarter, which has been a theme this year
Partly due to Cleveland’s plan of helping off Highsmith
Where is Jovic? – 7:50 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
That was a sweet pass from #Cavs Caris LeVert to Evan Mobley as he cut for the dunk. – 7:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, out with a thumb injury, is now sitting on the bench with his teammates. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaac Okoro is playing pretty well so far tonight. He’s looking for every opportunity to get out and run in transition. That’s when he’s at his best. – 7:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs G Darius Garland moved into 10th place on Cleveland’s all-time list in 3-pointers made with 415. He surpassed Mo Williams’ 414. – 7:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That play was the luxury of having both Strus and Robinson on the floor
Martin pindown for Strus to corner
Martin slips
They deny Strus, Bam turns into DHO for Robinson flying to wing
3 – 7:43 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miami went to its bench on a night the Heat are very, very shorthanded and it showed. – 7:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat are doing the thing again defensively
They want you to shoot that push shot in middle of the floor
Osman and LeVert falling into the trap, but Mobley is capitalizing
Let’s see how this plays out, since it’s an inefficient look they’re forcing
Should level out – 7:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs lead the Heat 28-27. Cavs shot 11 of 26 (42.3%) from the field and 3 of 12 (25%) from 3. They had 10 assists on 11 made shots. They also had 6 turnovers in the first quarter.
Darius Garland leads the Cavs with 7 pts and 5 assists. – 7:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Darius Garland has 7 points and 5 assists, as Cavs take a 28-27 lead after first quarter over Miami Heat – 7:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead Miami 28-27 after the first quarter. It wasn’t all that pretty, but the Cavs started to find ways to get good shots against Miami’s zone. Heat have played more zone than any team the Cavs have seen thus far this year. – 7:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cavs 28, Heat 27 after one. Adebayo with 10 for Heat, who are 1 of 7 on 3s. Heat had led by nine. – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Cavaliers 28, Heat 27. Bam Adebayo with 10 points and two rebounds. Both teams struggling from three-point range. – 7:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Said that Lowry, Jovic, or Bam needed to be on the floor at all times for play-making reasons
None of them are on the floor
Robinson throws out of bounds to Martin
Don’t like this – 7:37 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
DG for 3⃣!
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
That was great defense by Dedmon on the interior
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s first four off the bench tonight: Highsmith, Dedmon, Robinson and Cain.
Orlando Robinson is the only available Heat player who has not entered yet. – 7:34 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’ve got a 21-16 lead with 2:53 left in Q1.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
cruisin’ down the lane
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Slam it down! 🔨
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bam to the bench for a rest after scoring an efficient 10 points in his first 7 minutes. Lowry stays in. Spo will probably make sure one of Lowry and Bam is on the floor all game without a backup point guard available. – 7:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Before that miss from the corner, Cedi Osman had been shooting 31% from deep since Oct. 26. Not great. – 7:27 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
off the glass 🪣
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bit of a unique twist, with Haywood Highsmith as first Heat reserve. He now is followed by Dedmon and Robinson. – 7:26 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tonight we join together in a moment of silence to honor a special member of @ClevelandFire.
Rest in Peace, Johnny Tetrick. pic.twitter.com/VTnbl0tL6c – 7:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already up to 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. – 7:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Miami zone has been giving the #Cavs problems on the offensive end of the floor.
Bam Adebayo is giving them problems on the defensive end of the floor. – 7:24 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Keep feeding him 😤 6 early points in Bam’s first game back pic.twitter.com/r6vc1IsNow – 7:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin running the bench unit 🤔 – 7:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Miami leads the #Cavs 11-8 here at the first TV timeout. Neither team has really found much of a rhythm yet. Already a combined seven turnovers. – 7:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
interesting that Miami came out in zone right away with Jovic in the starting lineup – 7:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nikola Jovic immediately makes a pass on the short roll for an open Bam Adebayo jumper. – 7:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up. #Cavs vs. Miami is underway here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
About that time.
📺 #CavsHeat on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/0v0jtenNHn – 7:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen tonight against Miami. – 6:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks injury report for tomorrow in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/iMYrn2AgST – 6:42 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal played all 12 minutes of the first quarter. Going back to Friday’s overtime time against Miami, in which he played the entire second half and OT, he has now consecutively played 48 minutes, 30 seconds, going back to the 7:30 mark of Friday’s second quarter. – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent will be listed on the active list again tonight, but will not play. Both of the team’s two-way players are active, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Lowry, Strus, Martin, Jovic and Adebayo tonight.
We’ll get an extended look at the Jovic-Adebayo frontcourt. – 6:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Finally get to see Bam and Jovic together tonight in Cleveland, with Jovic starting. Future tandem? – 6:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat opening with Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Max Strus, and Kyle Lowry. – 6:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, tonight, on Jimmy Butler having returned to Miami, “”He’ll be day to day. I don’t have an update. But it was really to get back there and get in our facility and do the necessary work around the clock. But the update I got today was promising.” – 6:20 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs sticking with the same starting lineup from Friday for tonight’s game against the Heat: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Lamar Stevens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Injuries have decimated the Heat’s roster on this trip. Here’s why it’s hard for the Heat to add outside reinforcement at the moment miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… The good news for the Heat is it’s expected to get Adebayo, Robinson and Dedmon back tonight – 6:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra on Butler, who’s back in Miami and will miss rest of trip with knee soreness: “He’ll be day to day. I don’t have an update. But it was really to get back there and get in our facility and do the necessary work around the clock. But the update I got today was promising.” – 6:04 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Cavs F Kevin Love (hairline fracture R thumb) was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, but won’t play against Miami Sunday. – 6:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will stick with same starting lineup from Friday, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. There was some discussion about changing it because of Kevin Love’s thumb injury. But it will get another look:
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Bam Adebayo (knee), Duncan Robinson (hand) and Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness) will warm up with the intent to play.
Gabe Vincent (knee) has been ruled out. – 5:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsCLE INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (knee), Duncan Robinson (hand) and Dewayne Dedmon (non-covid illness) will warm up with the intent to play.
Gabe Vincent (knee) has been ruled out. – 5:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Dewayne Dedmon intend to play tonight
Gabe Vincent out again – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said he played Orlando Robinson over Nikola Jovic down the stretch in Washington because Robinson was providing a presence at the rim. – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra said Orlando Robinson finished over Jovic vs. Wizards because of “rim presence.” – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “not quite ready.” Herro remains in Miami. – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent will not play. But Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention to play.
So Heat on track to have 10 available players tonight vs. Cavs. – 5:36 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent will not play. But Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson and Dewayne Dedmon will warm up with the intention to play.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Herro “not quite ready.” He remains in Miami with ankle sprain. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Vincent out. With hopes of Adebayo, Dedmon and Robinson playing. – 5:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Kevin Love will NOT play tonight. But he expects Love to be back “sooner rather than later.”
The fracture occurred when the ball jammed the tip of his thumb. – 5:31 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves with a clean injury report for Monday’s game against Miami
Miami’s injury report is, well, not clean… pic.twitter.com/Fcb3gvZauq – 5:28 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff expects Kevin Love to be back “sooner rather later” – 5:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Miami:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 5:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kevin Love will not play tonight vs. Heat, per Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff. – 5:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Kevin Love won’t play tonight. Does not think Love will be out long, however. – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat in Cleveland. He previously had been doubtful due to a sprained right hand. Butler and Herro are out. Also questionable: Adebayo, Dedmon, Vincent. – 4:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.
Adebayo, Vincent and Dedmon remain questionable. – 4:54 PM
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Kevin Love has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the 4:30 p.m. injury report. Love suffered a hairline fracture in his right thumb in Friday’s win over the Hornets. – 4:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
all bundled up to play the Heat #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/VxE1oeOKLp – 4:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Rui Hachimura is OUT tonight, in addition to starting pg Monte Morris. Hachimura tweaked his ankle in the fourth quarter against Miami. – 4:24 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Maryland drills Saint Louis and Miami at Mohegan Sun. Terps have older dudes and picked up a couple of key transfers.
Kevin Willard needed momentum and NIL. He’s got momentum. Now it’s time for @notthefakeSVP to step up. – 3:12 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
At this point, there’s no clarity on #Cavs Kevin Love being able to play tonight against Miami. I’m told Love is going to test his injured thumb in a pregame workout and see how it feels. The team will also take into account whether it can be protected. – 2:39 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Even after 51 mins on Friday night we can use more @Kyle Lowry
🚗: @560WQAM & @Sirius XM NBA (CLE feed)
📱: @Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps pic.twitter.com/3aB8qpxKuw – 2:33 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
There’s one specific thing Coach Quinn told @CoupNBA to write in his Notebook this week… and it has something to do with one particular advantage he has over @Bam Adebayo 👀 – 2:30 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards opened today’s NBA slate ranked sixth in the league in defensive rating, holding opponents to 110.2 points per 100 possessions. The top five: Milwaukee (105.1 per 100), the Clippers (106.4), Philadelphia (108.7), Dallas (109.1) and Cleveland (109.3). – 2:05 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have assigned Terry Taylor to the Mad Ants, who play the Cleveland Charge today in Fort Wayne.
They play in Indy on Tuesday. – 1:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nikola Jovic giving the Heat something big to consider as ‘Wolves lengthy front line looms sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Erik Spoelstra, “He’s comfortable out there. He’s earning the respect of everybody in the locker room. He’s earning his stripes right now.” – 1:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Learning the #HEATCulture way, day by day. pic.twitter.com/eHbk9sObrR – 1:34 PM
